The state of Massachusetts, in particular the hockey world, has been saddened by the news of Bishop Feehan High School senior A.J. Quetta, who is in the hospital after suffering a devastating injury during the team's previous game against Pope Francis.
On Friday night, in a decision made solely by the players to play in the following game, the Shamrocks took on Austin Prep in a Catholic Central League game with the Cougars winning, 5-2.
“We spoke [to our players on Thursday] went over the injury and what was going on,” Austin Prep coach Bill Pappas said to the Boston Globe, prior to the game. “I think it’s good [Bishop Feehan is] getting back on the ice and doing it for [A.J.]. If we can be a part of it, we’re here and when the puck drops, it is a game and we’ll compete, as we did when we played them two weeks ago.”
On Tuesday, January 26th, Quetta crashed into the boards awkwardly, head first and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later had surgery and faces 'potentially lifelong injuries'. Since the news broke, there's been an unbelievable amount of support from all of New England for Quetta and his family.
As of Sunday evening, a GoFundMe page set up for the family was well over $620,000, which included an $100,000 donation by the Boston Bruins. Bruins' players hung Quetta's jersey on their bench, spoke about him during press conferences, and have showed tremendous support for the entire family throughout the entire week.
Many other organizations, colleges and celebrities, including the ‘Greg Hill Show' have also donated or raised money for the cause. The Methuen High School Boys and Girls Hockey programs (girls co-op with Tewksbury) are running a Super Bowl Square contest with $1,000 going to the fund.
Before Friday night's game, a banner was hung on the wall behind the Feehan player's bench that read 'AJ's Army' and his jerseys were also hung from the bench. His two sisters Elyse and Ella spoke in front of the players and parents, who attended the game, and players from both teams knelt together as a sign of unity. When the incident occurred, players from both Feehan and Pope John also knelt together in prayer and unity.
After the pre-game events, the puck was dropped on Friday and Feehan and Austin Prep played three periods of hockey.
“The neat thing I would say is that within a couple minutes of the game starting, it all felt like hockey,” said Bishop Feehan president Tim Sullivan to the Globe. “We had parents cheering for their kids, and …. it all just felt like hockey, and that felt really good. I think that was really good for the boys.”
Through messages from the Quetta Family, Sullivan also spoke to all media throughout the week, providing updates and thank-yous. He told the Boston Herald that the family is “extremely touched and are 'forever in debt,' to those who have contributed and have sent well wishes.
“It was good for the kids to get them back out,” said Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn to the Globe. “We were a little concerned that they might be a little bit in shellshock still, but the kids actually handled it very well. I was glad to see they were basically high school kids being high school kids.”
There's several local players on the Austin Prep boys' hockey team this season including senior defensemen Deniro DeMarco and Conor Peterson, as well as junior defenseman Aidan Elkins and junior forward Ryan Ackerley. They all took part in a rather difficult game.
“It was somber,” Pappas said to the Globe. “Once the puck drops, you have to get out of that mode and there’s a game to be played. We said our prayers and hopefully the best will come out of this.”
Dunn told the Globe that on the ice as a hockey player, Quetta has been quite the improvement over the years.
“He’s made that really good step forward. He’s a very competitive kid, always wants to be on the ice, works hard. He works hard in the classroom, too; he’s an honor student. He seems to be a pretty well-rounded kid.”
