TEWKSBURY – Heading into Friday night's home game with Haverhill, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team had a three-game losing streak going and had lost five-of-their-last-six games. They desperately needed a better all-around performance, and more importantly a win.
Despite some lapses defensively, the Redmen hung on to defeat a much improved and pretty impressive young and sharp shooting Haverhill squad, 57-48, held at the Romano Gymnasium.
The win puts Tewksbury at 3-5 on the season, while the Hillies fell to 3-6.
Tewksbury had slim two-point lead after the first and second quarters, trailed by a point after three and then the game was tied up at 46 with 3:20 to go. From there, the Redmen took advantage of the Hillies foul trouble and converted 9-of-12 from the charity stripe, to go with a basket from Emily Picher, to put the opponents away.
"We had a couple of breakdowns defensively and I thought we got beat up on the boards a little bit,” said Redmen head coach Joel Mignault. “They had a couple of girls who were impressive. The hustle plays went their way, and they hit some big shots and a couple of them were deep. We knew that they are a good shooting team and they're a much improved team. They're young too, which is scary.”
For the first time really all season, the Redmen saw contributions offensively from a handful of players. Senior Samantha Ryan was the top scorer with 14, including 11 coming in the second half. Sophomore Emily Picher continues to shine with her athleticism and she finished with 13, while senior point guard Kat Macdonald added 12. Another sophomore who continues to improve and has displayed a nice outside shot is Alyssa Adams, who ended the night with seven.
“I think that's the first time that we had three players in double figures. We really needed this win bad – real bad,” said Mignault. “It was nice to see the girls put the ball in the hoop. I knew that's just what we needed. We got off to that 19-point first quarter and it was like 'OK, we hit some shots and hopefully we can gain some confidence here'. And it did and I was happy for them. We made a couple of mistakes and should have made some defensive stops, but luckily we held on.”
Haverhill had an early 7-4 lead before Tewksbury's offense started to click which included two free throws from Dakota Malizia, followed by a three-pointer by Adams. Later on that followed with a three-point play by Ryan, a strong drive to the basket by Picher, and then in the final 70 seconds, a basket from MacDonald off a Picher steal before Victoria Lavargna drained a trey.
After scoring 19 points in the first quarter, things slowed down for both teams in the second, combining for just 10 points, with Tewksbury getting field goals by Picher and senior Riley Veits.
The Redmen came out real strong to start the third quarter, opening up on a 10-3 run to take an 11-point lead. Adams started it with a strong drive and that followed with an inside basket from Picher, before MacDonald got going with two free throws, a bucket off a pass from Picher, and then Macdonald dished off her own pass to Veits who finished the play. Both the last basket from Macdonald and the one from Veits were originally started thanks to hustle plays by junior guard Skylar Auth, who had a defensive rebound and made the outlet pass on the first, before coming up with a steal to set up the second.
But then Haverhill stormed right back, answering the bell with an 11-0 run, and that eventually led to a 38-37 lead after three.
Again Tewksbury started out the fourth on the right foot, outscoring the Hillies 9-5, attacking the basket on drives from Adams, Ryan and Picher. Several free throws later by both sides had the game tied at 46, where the Redmen closed it out by hitting their free throws.
On Tuesday night, the Redmen came away with a solid 61-40 victory over Lawrence to improve to 4-5 on the season.
“We played tough and came out hard. We were able to knock down some shots (early on) which was good. They played us in a zone for most of the first half, so that was the game plan that we had to hit some early shots to frustrate their zone defense,” said Mignault. “We did a good job of that. We then got a little stagnant for a while, but the defense stepped up and I believe we were up by eleven points at the half.”
The teams stayed close in the third quarter before Tewksbury started to pull away late and then throughout the fourth.
“In the second half, it was similar as we came out hot shooting the ball, but Lawrence made some big plays to keep the game close,” said Mignault. “They have probably one of their better teams in a while. The Medina girl makes plays that makes you scratch your head (in awe). She was tough to defend and she gave us fits when we were on offense, too with her ball pressure. But as always, Kat (Macdonald) was level headed and made the right plays. We were able to calm down, run our offense and we continued to get stops. We made some big plays and were able to get to the free throw line, and we were also able to get some easy baskets off transition which helps.
“In the fourth quarter, we were able to extend the lead and we kind of wore them down a little bit and able to push the lead to 20 or so. It was a complete team effort. All eleven girls got some minutes tonight and they all made some plays. I'm just happy for them and it's nice to get two in a row. We need some momentum going into Dracut on Friday so looking forward to it.”
Ryan led the way with 14 points, followed by Macdonald with 11 and Vicki Lavargna came off the bench and had her best night of the season with 11 points. Picher also had a strong performance finishing with 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Tewksbury will return to action with a trip to Dracut on Friday at 7 pm before hosting Methuen on Tuesday for a 6:30 pm match-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.