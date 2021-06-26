WESTON – Certainly – and once again – the biggest highlights for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls outdoor track-and-field team came from senior Makayla Paige, who turned in two outstanding performances, one on Friday and one on Sunday to win the 800-meter and the 400-meter races during the newly aligned Division 2 North Sectional Championship Meet held over two days at Weston High School.
While she came through with her pair of first places, certainly the performance given by Amanda Ogden, was nothing short of spectacular, especially considering the circumstances. The sophomore came away with a third place finish in the 100-meter dash, a time of 13.00, and that comes after not competing a week earlier at the league meet, and basically without the proper time training for this event.
“The biggest surprise for us today was Amanda Ogden,” he said. “Not that I didn't think she would do well, but making it to the All-States, her first year of doing track (is just a surprise). She's a sophomore who really hasn't done that much spring training because she is typically doing either pole vault, or she has a lot of gymnastics things she has to go to (so she missed practices). She was down in Orlando last weekend for gymnastics nationals and did really well, so she missed the league meet.
“She has not had a lot of actual sprint training, and this is her first time running in an actual big meet like this so to get third is pretty special.”
Ogden took fifth in the preliminary heat with a time of 13.18 and then improved that, dropping a 13 second flat time to take third, finishing behind Dracut's Ava Soucy (12.43) and Pentucket Regional's Reese Gallant (12.81).
Ogden wasn't done yet. She joined Cassidy Paige, Noelia Cura and Emma Giordano to finish seventh in the 4x100 relay with a combined time of 52.40 seconds. Cura (10th at 27.97 seconds) Cassidy Paige (17th at 28.88) and Giordano (18th at 29.00) also all competed in the 200-meters, as did Maria Da Silva, who was 20th at 29.22.
Another shining race came from the 4x400 relay team, who finished 13th at 4:34.97 and than was Isabelle Carleton, Carrina Barron, Madison Forgione and Emma Ryan.
“A gutsy effort from them,” said Cusick. “All four of them were coming back from doing other events and it was really their first time of doing that. Madison Forgione ran a really good 400-meter race earlier and then came back to run the 4x400. Sam Ryan same thing and then Carrina Barron, it was her third event.”
Barron was also sixth in the long jump (16-07.25) and 11th in the 200 (27.99), Carleton was 13th in the 400-meter hurdles (72.62), Ryan was 14th in the 400 (65.51) and Forgione was 17th in the 400 (66.83).
Maci Chapman rounded out the performers in the running events as she was 12th in the 800, which happened on Friday, and her time was 2:33.64 and then Abby Demos was 13th in the shot put, throwing 29-01.
As a team, Tewksbury finished 8th with 31 points. Pentucket Regional won it with 98.5 points, followed by North Reading, Melrose, Wilmington and Weston for the top five.
“It was a good (two days) and I was happy with how we did. The group dynamic was a lot of fun, people were really enjoying each other. School is out for these kids so they are just having fun,” said Cusick.
