On Thursday, a new era in Shawsheen Tech track and field begins when the Rams host Northeast Regional.
With new coach Nick Sachetta at the helm, both Ram squads have the potential to enjoy seasons that could result in Commonwealth Athletic Conference championships.
BOYS HAVE WEAPONS
Shawsheen’s boys track and field team has several versatile weapons.
Junior captain Zachary Rogers will be one of them with his efforts in the shot put, the 200-meter dash and the long jump. Rogers reached the state meet in both the 200 and the long jump last spring.
“He’s just a hard worker,” said Sachetta. “He’s a good leader by not only example, but also voice. I’m glad we have him for this year and also next year.”
Sachetta remembers being impressed with Rogers two years ago when Rogers was in the ninth grade.
“He’s even better now,” the coach said. “And also a lot bigger.”
Rogers is also a standout football player for the Rams and a key member of the basketball team.
Sophomore Noah Brooks will anchor the distance events including the 800-meter run, the mile and the two mile while potentially helping out in the high jump and the long relay as well.
“He did really well at cross country,” said Sachetta. “He sort of stuck out to me during the cross country season because he was a kid that really wanted to improve and work hard. I started working with him in the weight room and I’ve already seen massive improvements with him not just with running, but in the weight room. I can’t wait to work with him for the next two years because he’s such a dedicated athlete. I think he’ll be a major point scorer for us this year.”
Senior captain Gianni Zompa will be the team’s top hurdler and will race in both the 400-meter and 110-meter runs. Zompa made the state meet in the 110 hurdles last spring.
“He did those events last year and he’ll be a really good hurdler for us,” Sachetta said. “And we’ll probably use him in some other events too.”
Junior captain Logan Pyles and junior Gordon Noble will also contribute to the Shawsheen attack in the distance events. Noble usually runs the 800 while Pyles
“Gordon has kind of shocked me in a couple of the workouts,” Sachetta said. “I think he’ll do pretty well this year.”
The coach has also been pleased with Pyles, another distance weapon.
“He’s a very good leader,” Sachetta said. “He helps out a lot and helps keep people in line as far as getting the groups together. He’s a very good asset to have and he’s always looking to improve.”
Sophomore Sid Tildsley, the football team’s quarterback and a New England champion wrestler, will be back as one of the state’s best javelin throwers. Tildsley will also run the 400-meter hurdles and most likely a relay.
Tildsley recently competed in the high school nationals for wrestling at Virginia Beach.
“He has to work on his form a little bit since he’s still kind of in wrestling shape, but I have a lot of faith that he’ll start picking it up again,” Sachetta said.
Tildsley was fifth at the Div. 4 meet last year in the javelin.
Senior captain Zach MacLaughlin is one of the team’s top sprinters and will likely anchor the 100-meter dash for the Rams. McLaughlin reached the state meet in the 100 last season.
Junior Mason O’Rourke will be another thrower for Shawsheen and will likely be the team’s top discus thrower.
Senior Christian Rainone’s versatility will be a boost to the team’s scoring. He will be one of the top long jumpers on the team and will also run the 100-meter dash and compete on the sprint relay.
Senior Cameron Camelio will be a dual threat for Shawsheen as a sprinter and a high jumper. A soccer standout in the fall, Camelio has experience in the 400-meter run.
“He had a very good (400) time last year and we’re hoping he can improve on that,” the coach said.
GIRLS WILL BE SOLID
Junior captain Arianna Farrell will be a top scorer in the 100-meter hurdles and will run the 4x100 relay for the Rams.
Farrell made the Div. 4 state meet in the hurdles last year.
Senior captain Brielle Pigott will have a unique combination of events this season as she will run both the two mile and the 400-meter hurdles. The races are held back to back.
“She’s kind of crazy for doing that,” laughed Sachetta. “I ran track (at Shawsheen) with her brother and he was the same way. She’s great. It’s a great family.”
Senior Lindsey Frontain is another team captain and will be one of the better throwers on the squad, qualifying for the Div. 4 meet in the shot put.
Freshman Alexis LeBlanc and sophomore Kendra Minghella are two promising sprinters for Shawsheen. LeBlanc has impressed the coach with her 100-meter dash times and she’ll likely earn a spot on the 4x100 relay. Minghella will likely compete in the 100, the 200-meter dash and the short relay as well.
Sophomore Megan Steeves will be a versatile weapon for the girls. She qualified for the state meet last year in the 100 and will also be a long jumper for Shawsheen.
Sophomore Makayla Nolan is likely to score points as both a thrower and a jumper. She earned a spot in the state meet for the shot last year and will also be a high jumper.
“And she’ll probably do a couple of other events too,” Sachetta said.
Junior Gabby Walazek will throw both the javelin and shot put for the Rams and sophomore Amelia Matzke will anchor the distance crew.
Freshman Kara Clayton will be a new hurdler.
“She impressed with me with how quickly she picked up the hurdles,” said Sachetta. “We didn’t get a lot of form work in yet, but I think she will be a good 400-hurdler.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.