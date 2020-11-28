With the Thanksgiving Holiday coming on Thursday, the Town Crier wanted to share a terrific story about two friends, and more importantly two outstanding men who have devoted their time to c, the teams (in particular football) and the student-athletes for decades. This story about Lenny Hunnell and Brian Fuller originally appeared in the 2009 Thanksgiving Section.
If anyone on the Tewksbury High School varsity football team busts a helmet, pops a shoulder pad or needs a football pronto, they all know who to call. Coaches, players, even the athletic director, can count on Brian Fuller and Lenny Hunnell, two guys whose devotion to the program is etched in stone. The pair does the ‘grunt’ work, the jobs that sometimes no one else wants to handle. If you want something done right and on time, just call Brian or Lenny. They are a team, loved by the student body and everyone blessed enough to deal with them daily. They are special people with a devotion to duty that should never go unnoticed by anyone walking the halls of Tewksbury High School.
Brian Fuller is 57-years-old now and has been with the team since 1974, when his dad Walter told first-year TMHS head coach Bob Aylward that his son, a 1970 TMHS graduate, loved football and wanted to be around the team. “I told his dad at the time that as long as I have anything to do with this program that his son would always be welcome here. Walter (Fuller) was very grateful, and Brian has been here ever since,” said Aylward.
The rookie head coach learned quickly that Brian needed a little more on-the-job training in his first season when he ran off the field with the Greater Lawrence teams’ football and drew a 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fuller has also been known to not be shy about voicing his opinion on an official’s call that didn’t go Tewksbury’s way. That is how much Fuller loves the game. It is that blind devotion to their work that helps make this team tick, and it was the veteran Fuller who was responsible for bringing the 37-year-old Hunnell into the TMHS football fold ten years ago.
“One of the best moves that Brian (Aylward) has made in this program was recruiting Lenny,” said Bob Aylward. “Lenny has picked up the slack and helped Brian Fuller over the years. He does a little bit of everything. He’s terrific. The kids love the both of them, and they are great people. I can’t tell you how much my son cares about those guys and how much they care about this team. They both give a lot back to the program. Lenny will walk into the pep rally (before the Thanksgiving Game) and the kids will chant — ‘Lenny…Lenny! Quite frankly, they both deserve great respect for what they do every day.”
Don’t call these guys ‘ball boys’ or ‘big fans’ that simply show up, cheer on the team and do nothing. They both work for a living, handling housekeeping chores at the Tewksbury State Hospital. Fuller has worked at the hospital for 32 years, while Hunnell has been handling housekeeping chores at the hospital for 10 years. “We clean up the messes,” says Hunnell. And, they both show up on time — 3:30 p.m. every day at practice. They work hard — and they love Tewksbury High School football.
FAMILY AND FOOTBALL
Both men get much of their devotion and work ethic from strong family ties and education that may keep life simple, but always full to the top of that loving cup. They are never late, never lazy, never without an answer to whatever the team needs along the sideline. Water, football, last minute equipment repairs, inventory and organizing the team’s film room are all part of their individual job descriptions. Whatever the coaching staff or the players need, Brian and Lenny are more than willing. Their parents would be proud.
Walter and Katherine Fuller sent their son off to Tewksbury High School and wanted to keep him involved in some after-school activities. He worked at Market Basket and helped coach Aylward in that 1974 season and was off and running. He soon became a fixture, right up until today. Brian Aylward can’t envision his program without Fuller hustling and bustling along the sideline. The nickname ‘Buck’ stuck early with Fuller, and although he moves more slowly these days, his spirit is always more than willing.
“I actually knew ‘Buck’ from when I was playing here along the sidelines growing up,” says the current TMHS’ head football coach. “He has got more seniority in this program than anybody. I graduated in 1987, and he was already a permanent fixture at that point. ‘Buck’ has always been a part of Tewksbury football. On game days he is here, and he works hard. He’s also grown a little more courageous along the sideline in his ‘old’ age. A couple of weeks ago he getting revved up about a couple of calls, making some comments here and there. Then on one of the exchanges of the ball, the official kind of looked away and ‘Buck’ hit him right in the head with the ball, which didn’t help our cause all that much.”
The coach smiles and gently shakes his head. There is genuine good feeling here. And, if an official gets conked off the coconut with the football, it is taken as part of the package that comes wrapped in another smile from Fuller as he talks about his daily routine with the team.
“Lefty (Bob Aylward) asked me if I wanted to help the team and I said sure. I go back to the 1970’s” Fuller says proudly. “The coaches just told me to go out there and have a good time. Coming to a practice after a tough day at work calms me down. And all the coaches are good to the kids.”
The head coach knows just what Fuller has meant to his team, and to his partner Lenny. “Brian has been a good role model for Lenny. Both of these guys are welcome here as long as they want to be here, and they know that.”
Hunnell graduated from high school in Londonderry, New Hampshire and moved to Tewksbury after the death of his mother Gail Rose. Hunnell’s dad, also named Lenny, would have busted his buttons with pride had he been around to see how his son handled that loss in his life, moving to Tewksbury, taking a job and living with his grandmother Grace. Hunnell’s life took a nice step forward one Saturday afternoon when his friend Fuller asked if he would like to come watch Tewksbury High School play some football
“Brian brought Lenny around on a game day and he introduced himself,” remembers Aylward. “From that moment on, I thought that Lenny was a pretty special guy. He has got loyalty unlike any other guy that I know. I would do anything for him. We’ve become good friends. He is here for every practice, he goes to camp with us and he’s in the weight room helping kids the entire summer.”
Hunnell has even broadened his TMHS’ athletic duties by helping Aylward with the varsity wrestling team over the winter months. “I like helping the kids,” says Hunnell. “I get to know them. I’m at wrestling practice every day (as the timer) except Wednesdays. I bowl on Wednesday nights.”
This Tewksbury High School sports ‘lifer’ does have a life outside of game days and film sessions. “I make sure that I get here early every day to handle any equipment issues like fixing helmets or shoulder pads.” These guys do whatever it takes to get the job done every day, and don’t even talk about sick days or taking some time off. “He (Fuller) is not going to stop doing this until he is six feet under,” jokes Hunnell. “I’m here at practice today and I’m sick.”
He doesn’t look sick however, just happy, smiling and talking about his buddy ‘Buck’ Fuller. Lenny says that he is not after Fuller’s job, but admits that his friend might be slowing down just a bit. These days, Fuller is the ‘game’ guy, while Hunnell handles most of the everyday routine of getting the team just what it needs, even it means a little laughter along the way.
“I try not to take after Brian, especially on the sidelines. I’m probably going to be a lifer here. It helps me to get my frustrations out after work. I tell the kids to go knock some heads off and they go do it,” said Hunnell.
Hunnell and Fuller know that there is life after football however, with Brian sometimes enjoying the races at Rockingham Park and Lenny taking off to play his favorite video games. If there is something that they need to talk about, they both know that they have that second ‘family of choice’-that football family.
THEIR DEVOTION GOES A LONG WAY
“Coach is a fun guy to work with. He’s a cool guy. If we have any problems, we can always go and see him and he will try to help us,” offered Hunnell. There is that word ‘work’ again — seems like the high school football players in Tewksbury can learn a thing or two about life after sports from Fuller and Hunnell.
“Lenny basically does all of the ‘chores’ around here on a daily basis. He’s an extension of the coaching staff, handling a lot of the little details behind the scenes that nobody really knows about, like inventory and equipment maintenance and moving pads around,” said Aylward. “There is no learning curve anymore for Lenny. He knows exactly what needs to be done. He makes things work a lot smoother around here.”
Brian and Lenny set a consistent example for the players on this team, by doing just that — by being consistent. Young people can learn by watching two adults working hard and getting to the dance on time. The coach knows just what his team should be looking for when players ask Fuller and Hunnell for the water bottle of a football. Simple requests can sometimes help to answer complicated questions.
“We are constantly trying to get our guys to achieve their true potential. Brian and Lenny never get to the point where they would rather be someplace else. They are happy, and take great pride in what they do for the team,” said Aylward. “That’s ultimately what we are trying to get from our kids — to get them feeling good about what they are doing wherever they are, giving it everything they’ve got and reaching their potential.”
The smiles that never seem to fade away — that love of the game that always lightens the load of the day. Certain people come along that remind us that no one carrying a mop or a bucket should ever be disrespected. Lenny Hunnell might clean up that mess at work and Brian Fuller might steal that football and run the risk of a 15 yard penalty, but without them, Tewksbury High School football would be left searching for two people with that genuine love of the game. These days, those people are getting harder and harder to find. In Tewksbury, you don’t need to look very far. They are at the James Brooks Field House, doing what needs to be done every day.
