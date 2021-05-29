TEWKSBURY – In the moments after his team had lost a hard fought battle to MVC rival Chelmsford last Friday night on the turf at Edward K. Dick Field, Tewksbury High Wrestling coach Steve Kasprzak probably had the perfect description for the effort his team had just put in despite coming up short in a 36-30 defeat to the talented Lions.
“We didn’t wrestle our best, but we fought our best, so I was very happy with that,” Kasprzak said. “I was proud of the fight. I am proud of the kids and the way that they fought and I think that says a lot about our team’s character.”
Indeed, the Redmen battled hard in this one, picking up several big wins along the way in this outdoor matchup between the MVC powers, but it was not enough for the Redmen to overcome the fast start by the Lions, who jumped out to a 24-3 lead and then held off a late charge by Tewksbury, to hand the Redmen their second consecutive loss and drop their record to 3-2 on the season.
Chelmsford got off to a fast start in this one, winning by pin at 145 and decision at 152 pounds, before the Redmen fought back and got a 7-3 decision by senior Cam Cimmino at 160 pounds. Cimmino trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, but fought back with a takedown and an escape to take a 3-2 lead with one minute left in the second and then pouring it on for a 7-3 victory to pull the Redmen within 9-3 in the meet overall.
Those would be the last points the Redmen would score for a while though, as Chelmsford took the next three matches, two of them by pin to take a 24-3 lead before junior Brett Graham won by forfeit at 220 to pull Tewksbury within 24-9.
With a 4-0 decision by junior Nick Wilson at 285 pounds and a pin in just 1:16 at 113 pounds by Richie Bongiorno, sandwiched around a no contest at 106, the Redmen suddenly found themselves on the comeback trail, down only 24-18.
But, just as the Redmen had clawed their way back into the meet partially due to a victory by forfeit, they were now on the other end of the same fate, forced to forfeit at 120 pounds, giving Chelmsford a 30-18 lead and pulling them ever closer to the points they would need to clinch the victory.
The Lions would get the points they needed at 126 pounds, but not before a fantastic battle by senior captain Adam Donovan. Donovan went down 2-0 early in the match, but came back to tie it at 2-2 with a takedown early in the second period. A takedown by Chelmsford had them leading 4-2, before Donovan closed to within 4-3 at the end of two periods.
Early in the third period, Donovan came every so close to winning by pin, coming within a split second of having his opponent pinned. Unfortunately for the gritty Donovan, his opponent was eventually able to turn the tables on him and pick up the win by pin with just over a minute left in the match to take a 36-18 lead and earn enough points to clinch the victory.
The Redmen were not about to quit, however, with Jack Callahan at 132 pounds and Hunter Johnson at 138 each winning by pin to account for the 36-30 final.
“Once again that speaks to our character,” Kasprzak said of his team’s ability to fight right to the end. “We can be down a handful of points, but as long as we have matches, we are going to try and win them. You are wrestling for pride at that point, and you put so much into the sport in terms of practice and preparation and training, when you have an opportunity to get on the mat, and cash in that check so to speak, you are going to go for it.”
Prior to the match, the Redmen’s six seniors were honored for their dedication to the Tewksbury wrestling program, with Colin Bozek, Cam Cimmino, Adam Donovan, Richie Lavargna, Danny Lightfoot and Pat Marclay each honored their contributions to the program.
The Redmen were back in action on Tuesday night, this time inside Tewksbury High at Tony Romano Gymnasium, where they suffered a 60-21 defeat the hands of a loaded Central Catholic team. The Redmen got wins by pin from Adam Donovan at 120 pounds, Jack Callahan at 132 pounds and Richie Lavargna at 138, while Cam Cimmino won by pin at 170 pounds.
Tewksbury will take to the mat again on Friday at 4:30 when they host MVC rival Billerica, back at the Romano Gymnasium.
