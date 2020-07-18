TEWKSBURY – Back on January 29th, Emily Velozo became the 13th player in the history of the Framingham State University women's basketball team to surpass 1,000 points in her career.
Today she is going to become what's believed to be the first resident in Tewksbury to ever play basketball professionally.
The recent Framingham Grad announced that she will be taking her ball to Ireland, to play in the Irish National League (Division 1) for a team called LYIT Donegal.
"I am very excited about this opportunity," she said. "Not only am I going to be able to continue my basketball career, but playing at the professional level I am going to be able to learn so much more about the sport. I can bring all of that knowledge back to the states in hopes to coach. I am also excited because living in a different country for an extended period of time is an experience in itself."
At the time she reached the 1,000 points at Framingham, the team was in the midst of a winning streak, which continued with seven more victories. The Rams finished the regular season with a 22-5 record, advanced to the NCAA Division 3 tournament and were eliminated in the first round by Amherst.
A year ago, before the season started, Velozo was approached about playing overseas, but elected to stay in school.
"I had this opportunity entering my senior season," she said. "Obviously it could have been striped from if I didn’t perform this past season. At this point, going overseas to play basketball was something I never even thought was an option for me. I obviously took months to think about it and didn’t want to think about it too much during my senior season because you have to live in the now and my senior season was my main priority."
Velozo capped off a remarkable season and career. She was named to the All-MASCAC Conference team after finishing the season with 17.5 points per game, while starting all 28 games. That came after finishing with 14.8 points a game as a junior. She barely played as a freshman and after that season, she told the Town Crier that she worked relentlessly on her game so she could see the floor. She did as a sophomore averaging a little less than 10 points per game as both a starter and bench player, before emerging these last two seasons. In her four years, the team had a combined record of 75-31.
After that loss to Amherst, Velozo didn't want to grasp at the possibility of her competitive hoop days being over.
"When the season was ending I kind of knew that I wasn’t ready for basketball to be over and that I wanted to pursue this opportunity," she said. "However, because of COVID, I didn’t expect the Ireland option to still exist seeing as all sports were canceled. But luckily Ireland has been fully open for two weeks and basketball is a go."
Back in the mid 1990s Matt Geiger, who never attended any Tewksbury Schools but had some family here, went on to play in the NBA. Besides him, no one else in town has ever played professionally.
“I am playing for both a collegiate team and a professional team,” said Velozo. “Playing on the collegiate team allows me to get a Masters Degree while I am out there. However the main basketball focus is the professional team.”
