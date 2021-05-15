TEWKSBURY – Of the 12 programs that we are featuring as part of these All-Time Greatest Teams, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team has the least years of history, starting back in 1987. That first year was pretty memorable, as the team advanced to the second round of the state tournament, and then didn't appear there again for well over a dozen years.
Certainly this program has struggled more often than it has had winning seasons, but with this collection of players, I'll certainly match up with any other Division 2 public school.
This is our fourth installment of the teams, following Boys Hockey, Boys Basketball and Girls Basketball.
Again only the athletes who graduated from TMHS are eligible, and the selections are based on impact that the athletes had on the programs during their entire careers, since comparing different generations is unfair and impossible.
SELECTIONS:
DANIELA ALMEIDA
Already one of the program's all-time greats and she still has a season left under her belt.
In this past abbreviated season as a junior at TMHS, she finished with seven goals, which came after her 9-7-16 season as a sophomore. She has been named to the MVC All-Conference team twice, second team as a freshman, and has been selected to the Eastern Mass All-Star team twice and the All-State team this past fall.
HEATHER CARROLL
One of three sisters to play at the collegiate level, Heather played at Colby-Sawyer after graduating from TMHS where she had a terrific four-year career. In 2011, she was the glue that held the team together down the stretch when the team had a major injury, she moved back to defense and Redmen didn't miss a beat and made a nice run in the state tournament.
That season she was named to the All-Conference team after finishing with three goals and three assists, as a midfielder/defender.
NICOLE CHAET
Certainly one of the all-time greatest soccer players in the history of the program, Chaet was a four-time MVC All-Conference selection,a three-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, a three-time Eastern Mass All-Star and believed to be the all-time leading scorer in program history. She scored 18 goals and had five assists for a three-win team in 2010 as a sophomore.
Two years later she finished with 14 goals and six assists.
Chaet went on to have a great career at Franklin Pierce.
LAUREN BAGLEY
Truly one of the more underrated players on this list and in the program's history, Bagley was a fierce competitor with a strong motor, great speed and really knew how to distribute the ball.
She was an important part of the MVC D2 championship team during her senior year and she was also a two-time All-Conference selection.
JACKIE GREER
One of the all-time goal scorers that this program has ever had. She could make a lot of things happen when she had the ball. In 2002, she was part of the team that finished 11-5-4, made a nice run in the state tournament and she was named a league all-star.
The following year, she was named to the MVC All-Conference and Eastern Mass All-Star teams.
HALEY MIGNON
Blessed with absolutely incredible speed – always wondered if she would have been a state champ sprinter for the track team – Mignon was a true hustler and a true goal scorer during her career.
A four-year starter, she was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Conference selection and as a senior, she finished with 12 goals and seven assists, and was named to the Lowell Sun, the Eastern Mass and All-State teams.
Currently Mignon is playing at Worcester State – her freshman year she made an impact, finishing with six goals and two assists.
COLLEEN FITZPATRICK
Fitzpatrick had incredible speed, strong skills and was a potent goal scorer during her time in a Tewksbury uniform. She was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection, named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, was an Eastern Mass All-Star and was a Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year.
She went on to have a terrific career playing four years at UMass-Lowell.
WENDY JOHANAN
A center-midfielder, Johanan was a three-time Merrimack Valley Conference selection and was named to the EMass second team as a senior, despite the team finishing with a 4-12-2 record.
NIKKI VENUTI
In her final three seasons with the Redmen, none of the teams finished with more than four wins, yet she was named to the Eastern Mass second team squad in 1999, to go along with her two selections to the MVC All-Conference team, as well as being a league all-star in 1997.
A true 'old school' player who could adjust and compete in any decade, she was the ultimate warrior on the backline, giving it everything she had every second of every game.
DEBBIE TAKACH
The only Hall of Famer on this team, Takach excelled in soccer, as well as indoor and outdoor track. In soccer, she was a four-year player, who was selected to the Merrimack Valley All-Conference team three times, as well as to the Lowell Sun All-Star team three times.
She was the Team's MVP in both her junior and senior seasons and was also named the TMHS Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year for the 1990-'91 year.
She went to the University of Vermont on an athletic scholarship and competed in all three sports there as well. After college, she continued to play in the Eastern Massachusetts Women's League.
KRISTEN PALMER
KELLY QUIGLEY
When I compiled the All-Time Wilmington High School Boys' Basketball team, I included two players who got hurt their senior years, and had they been healthy, they both would have surpassed the 1,000 point plateau. I feel the same respect should be honored with Palmer and Quigley, who both lost their senior seasons – well Palmer played four games – due to season ending knee injuries.
Quigley was a three-year varsity player, who was a key figure in the team's magical season of 2011, was named to the MVC All-Conference second team as a sophomore and then first team as a junior. She went on to play and serve as a captain at University of New Haven – where she had additional knee injuries – and had a terrific career there.
As for Palmer, she was an all-conference back – tough, tough as nails, with booming kicks, a great leader and just someone you would want in your corner.
TRACY ABBOTT
JANE CAREY
KERRY HALLORAN
TRICIA MAZZONE
KERRY SILK
I put these five together because all five were extremely talented players, who were also on the first team in the history of the program back in 1987. That year the team finished 8-3-2, which included a double-overtime state tournament win over Bishop Fenwick, before losing to Peabody, 2-0. Halloran netted the game winner in the Fenwick win, coming four minutes into the six-minute frame.
During their careers, Mazzone was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and just a dynamite three-sport athlete, who also excelled in hoop and softball. Both Silk and Abbott go down in program history as the first two All-Conference players, doing so in '87. That season, Halloran scored nine goals in just 13 games, while Carey was a freshman goalie on that team, made 15 saves in the tournament win, and was selected to several MVC All-Star teams before she graduated.
HOLLY PERRIN
In terms of athleticism, instincts, agility and competitiveness, not sure there's too many athletes who can match up with the athlete that Perrin was back in the mid 1990s. As a soccer goalie, she's the best one I have ever seen in all of my years covering this program.
In 1996, she was on a team that won five games and she was honored by the league as one of the top goalies in the entire league, being named All-Conference. She was also a league all-star before that.
LINE-UP
This team could be pretty fun to assemble. Upfront I would put all of the speed together and thinking of Fitzpatrick, Mignon, Silk and Takach is pretty incredible. I would then put lots of power and finesse in the midfield with the likes of Chaet, Greer, Almeida and Quigley — as all four of them can also be dangerous scorers.
Defensively, I’m comfortable with Venuti and Palmer back there because there’s so much speed from the midfielders to get back. Then the late, Holly Perrin, would be my goalie.
The reserve team would be pretty stacked as well with Abbott, Halloran, Mazzone, Bagley, Johanan and Carroll along with Carey as the back-up keeper.
