University of Massachusetts women's track-and-field freshman Lily Robinson, of Tewksbury, has been named to the 2020 Atlantic-10 Women's Indoor Track-and-Field All-Rookie team recently. The teams are comprised of the top rookie finishers in each event throughout the season.
Robinson posted the top 5,000 meter time among all Atlantic-10 rookies during the 2020 indoor campaign, running a time of 17:32.01 to finish sixth at the New England Championships back on January 31st.
