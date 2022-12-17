BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team is anxious to get the 2022-2023 season going.
The Rams and new coach Samantha St. George have a few things to prove.
“Last year was one of the first years in a very long time that our program didn’t make the tournament,” St. George said. “That was kind of an eye-opening moment for us, so our goal for this season is to make the tournament and get back on track with that.”
Last winter, Shawsheen finished with an overall record of 3-15, but improved throughout the season. In fact, the team’s last victory of the year came by a 52-50 score against an Arlington Catholic team that had it last to earlier in the campaign, 55-44.
The 52 points were a season high and certainly something to build on as the year came to a close.
“The fourth game of the season, our senior captain went out with a broken collarbone,” St. George said. “We were trying to claw back the entire season. That game against Arlington Catholic was just electric. We still talk about it.”
Senior guard Kerry Brown of Billerica will lead the team this season as a second-year captain along with seniors Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica, a guard, and forward Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury. McCarthy, a sharp-shooting guard, and McFadden are also captains this winter.
“Kerry is a wonderful athlete and an even better person,” St. George said. “My three senior captains are all great leaders.’
Senior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury will provide the Rams with depth as a returning guard.
Junior forward Lilly Dulong of Billerica and sophomores Fiona Rexford of Billerica, the starting center, also bring some experience back to the floor.
Rounding out the varsity roster are players including sophomore Izzy Ferguson and sophomore Maddie Robitaille of Burlington, juniors Emerson and Morgan Glover and freshman Mackenzie Weatherbee of Wilmington, sophomore Krissi Macdonald of Tewksbury and senior Emma Skelton of Billerica, who is currently recovering from an Achilles sprain and should be back in action soon.
St. George was pleased with Weatherbee’s contributions at a summer clinic.
“We were very impressed with her,” the coach said. “She’s a very hard worker and she’s super fast. We’re definitely going to try to hone in on some more of those skills. She’s only a freshman so she’s got a lot of room for growth. We’re lucky to have her.”
St. George also mentioned Macdonald, who improved on the junior varsity squad last season.
“She made so much improvement last year on the JV level,” St. George said. “She will definitely be a factor with us this season at the varsity level.”
Shawsheen opened the season last Friday with a tight 34-32 loss in Haverhill to Whittier Tech.
“That was a tough one,” the coach said. “Playing at Whittier is tough. We will get them back when we’re at home. We’re working on penetrating on offense and drawing fouls. We have some great outside shooters, but we’re working on being able to score from all over the court, especially in the key.”
Shawsheen plays its home opener on Wednesday, Dec. 14 against Lowell Catholic.
The Rams have two home games the following week, playing Notre Dame Academy on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Medford High on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
