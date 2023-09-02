Tewksbury’s Cora Barrett was recently recognized as part of the 2022-2023 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large First Team for the sport of crew.
Barrett, a 2023 graduate of Wellesley College, rowed for college during her academic career.
The selection was made by College Sports Communicators (CSC), a national association for strategic, creative and digital communicators across intercollegiate athletics in the United States and Canada.
Barrett rows as part of an eight-person team called “eights”.
Rowing includes sweep rowing, which is one oar per person, and sculling, where each rower has two oars. A ninth person called a coxswain may also be in the boat to steer and encourage the crew. The Wellesley team practices on the Charles River and has had a team since the college opened in 1875.
Barrett rowed in the second varsity eight (2V8+) that finished second at the NCAA Division III national championship in Pennsauken, NJ in May.
As part of the Blue Crew, Barrett competed against teams from Williams College, Wesleyan University, and Washington College.
Said Barrett, “the NCAA National Championships were the perfect way to wrap up my four years at Wellesley College. I was able to race with my teammates one last time, and I could not have imagined a better race. Even though my boat placed second in our event, we performed the best we ever have, and we did well enough to secure the overall national championship. As a senior, I dedicated four years of my college life to this team and to our goal of winning a national championship.”
Barrett, a Physics and Mathematics major with a 4.0 GPA, is only the second student-athlete from Wellesley rowing to be named Academic All-America. Barrett is the first student-athlete from Wellesley to receive First Team Academic All-America honors in 23 years.
“Being a part of the team was hard work and sacrifice, both on and off the water. Four years of 5am practices, brutal workouts, and intense competition — it all paid off in the end. I didn’t do the sport for the trophies though. I did it because I loved working hard with my teammates and striving to become the best version of myself. The accolades are a nice side effect. Being honored for my academic performance, in the context of an athletic competition, felt very meaningful to me.
Even though rowing was a huge part of my life, academics and research always came first,” said Barrett.
During the NCAA Championships in New Jersey, Barrett was also recognized as the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships. As the first Wellesley College student-athlete ever to receive the award, Barrett was named the NCAA Elite 90 winner for Division III Rowing.
Barrett said, “that was one of the great parts of Wellesley rowing, was that academics always came first and we were all invested in each others’ academic success. All of us support each other academically in any way we can, whether that be studying together in our free time or attending each other’s conference presentations. Balancing more than 20 hours a week of rowing with college academics is no easy feat, but feeling supported by your teammates makes it a thousand percent easier.”
Barrett was a member of Wellesley’s 2022 NCAA National Championship team and was a two-time New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) champion, earning 2023 CSC Academic All-District honors, 2022 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) Scholar-Athlete honors, and was a member of the NEWMAC Rowing Academic All-Conference Team for 2021, 2022, 2023 while at Wellesley.
And Barrett credits the program at school for her success.
“I honestly believe that I didn’t do well academically ‘in spite’ of the intensity of crew, but rather because of it and my teammates. Winning the Elite 90 award reflects well not only on me, but on the entire program,” said Barrett of Wellesley.
And Barrett is not done with her rowing quite yet.
“I will be continuing both my studies and rowing as a graduate student at MIT this fall, by using my last year of NCAA eligibility,” she said.
Barrett will be pursuing a PhD in physics.
