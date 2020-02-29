TEWKSBURY – Almost every year, the Wilmington and Tewksbury boys hockey teams play their final regular season game against one another and for the most part, the games have been real close over the years, not to mention great tune-ups as both teams gear up for the post-season.
Heading into last Thursday's match-up, depending on the outcome of the game and the Wakefield contest, the two teams possibly could have played each other in the first round of the tournament, but a 3-2 win by the Redmen secured the No. 3 spot and avoided that, while, Wilmington ended in a three-way tie with Winthrop and Danvers and were seeded 13th after coin flips.
Tewksbury, fresh off a 5-0 win over Haverhill the night before, understandably were skating at a slower pace than usual, especially early on. They were able to pick it up towards the end of the first period and pretty much carried play the rest of the way, getting the game winner early in the third period and holding a 27-12 shot advantage throughout the game.
The Redmen finished the regular season at 14-3-3 and Wilmington closed it out at 9-8-3.
"We had heavy legs (from playing Wednesday night)," said Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty. "We picked it up and for the most part, I thought we carried the play. We made a couple of mistakes though, that led to some of their goals, but other than that, I think we are ready now for the tournament."
Wilmington had leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but weren't able to close out the Redmen.
"We got what we expected to get, a good, fast run against one of the top teams in the section," said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. "(Tewksbury) put a lot of shots on net and we didn't get that many. We had power play opportunities and once again we had trouble handling the puck. We either had no movement (with the puck) or the puck was fumbled off their sticks. That's the difference between us and a lot of teams. I thought we played hard."
Wilmington took the lead just 5:05 into the game as Christian Robarge was able to feed Jared Venezia, who came off the right circle and put a quick low shot through the 5-hole.
Tewksbury was able to tie it up with 2:25 left in the period. Asa DeRoche won a face-off back to defenseman Caden Connors, whose shot was saved but the rebound was put home by John Beatrice and the 1-1 score stayed through the end of the period.
Wilmington again took the lead, scoring another early period goal. This one came just 2:16 into the second period. Justin Crowley fed Zach Kincaid with a pass, and he came flying down the left wing side before sliding a nice pass across to Riley Fitzgerald, who went top corner to make it 2-1.
The 'Cats were down a man with 3:12 left and Tewksbury took advantage of it, scoring a power play goal with 2:58 left in the period. Again off the draw, Will O'Keefe won it back to Kyle Morris, who quickly gave a pass to Thomas Barbati and his wrist shot through a screen found the back of the net to make it 2-2.
The score stayed the same until 34 seconds into the third period as Campbell Pierce got the game winner on a pass from linemate Jason Cooke.
Wilmington couldn't get much going offensively after that as the forwards seemed pretty fatigued.
"We did look tired and you would think it would be the other way around," Scanlon said. "They played (on Wednesday night) and I don't care who you played against, if you are coming back less than twenty-four hours later, is tough. We thought we could take advantage of that and it looked like it bothered (Tewksbury) early. They were tight a little bit early in the game, but they came on good as the game went on.
"The big kid on defense (Barbati) is really helping them and he's a real good player. They also have a good, veteran goalie. They have a real good team and they have been through a lot of wars, going to the Garden last year."
Sam Cedrone made 24 saves in net for the 'Cats and Patrick Letourneau made 10 for the Redmen.
Both teams then had four days to rest before both were in first round tournament action on Tuesday, playing back-to-back with Wilmington facing Marblehead and Tewksbury facing North Reading.
"We feel good going into the tournament and I think the kids will be ready to play," said Doherty. "It's either you win or you don't and you are ready or not. I can tell that they are ready. This year I think our defense is better (than last year) and it's a skilled group. Our first line is obviously good, just real good, and our second line is good and our third line has been OK."
MVC/DCL ALL-STARS
The MVC/DCL announced its all-league and all-stars in boys hockey. Campbell Pierce was named the MVC/DCL Division 2 Player of the Year and that's an automatic selection to the All-Conference team, which he has been named to for the third straight year. Tom Barbati, Will O'Keefe and Jason Cooke were all named as all-conference selections as well, while, Kyle Morris, Patrick Letourneau and Caden Connors were named as league all-stars.
