TEWKSBURY - From the outside looking in, one might wonder how did a junior playing backup to one of the best players in the state for two years become a captain for this year's Tewksbury High volleyball team?
But if you watch libero Ava Fernandes during a Redman match, it is easy to see how her love of the game, her enthusiasm, and improving game have won her teammates over, and convinced them to make her one of the leaders of this year's squad, along with seniors Carrina Barron and Tori Rowe.
"She's a captain as a junior, which is an honor," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "She works really, really hard in practice, and she's getting better. She's getting more digs, her passing is getting better, so it's also great to see her hard work is also paying off."
For Fernandes, volleyball was practically love at first sight.
"Freshman year was actually the first time I ever played," she said. "I kind of quit everything for volleyball. I really liked it and I had good teammates and coaches, and that really got me into it really fast. The grit that it takes to do a sport like this just made me so intrigued to do it."
Getting started, that first year, was a little awkward, especially with it being the COVID year, but Fernandes let her teammates show her the ropes.
"Starting freshman year on varsity, it was weird; I didn't know what I was doing," she said. "One thing my coach said to me was 'look at Carrina and learn, as well as all the other players, and you will develop.'"
Fernades started playing club volleyball between her freshman and sophomore seasons, and that helped shape her into a bona fide player.
"It started to click a little bit more, with the serving, the passing, the defense," said Fernades. "All of that began to click in my head a lot more."
"Her confidence has just grown," said Luppi. "When you're a freshman on varsity, it's a lot. But because of that experience for her, she has been able to be so positive, and so supportive of everyone around her, too. She creates a really positive, energetic atmosphere on the court, which is just awesome to see."
With the graduation of Tewksbury's top two outside hitters from last year, Luppi had to come up with a plan for that position. Barron is now one of the outside hitters, along with Vanessa Green, and now Fernandes is the new libero.
"That's an honor as well, and she should be really proud of herself for holding it down in the back row, and allowing Carrina to hit," said Luppi. "We're not too worried about balls getting dug, because Ava is back there."
Fernandes developed her defensive skills while being around and practicing with Barron and another backline defender, senior Jennie Lester.
Playing defense with Barron and Lester, and learning their form, led Fernandes to believe she can do it, too.
"Going into this year, and when Coach Luppi told me I had the chance to be libero, I definitely wanted it," said Fernandes. "When I was a freshman she told me we are going to build you into a libero, because you have that within you. There have been moments when I doubt myself, but they have been sparking me since then until now."
Fernandes has come a long way in a relative short time, and sometimes even she has trouble believing it.
"It's crazy," said Fernandes. "If you asked me two years ago if I would become the starting libero, junior year, I would have said you were crazy."
Moving into the starting lineup is one thing, but to be elected a co-captain is a dream fulfilled for a player still on the rise.
"Being a captain is something I have wanted since forever," said Fernandes. "I enjoy helping the underclassmen more than anything. The upperclassmen was what helped me love the sport so much. If I could give a freshman or a sophomore the love for the sport I have, I would do it in a second. That's what made me want to be a captain, and when I found out, I was so excited."
A little over midway through the regular season, everything is going along fine and still getting better for a 10-1 Tewksbury team, that is a serious threat to go deep in the playoffs. Fernandes is happy to be a part of it.
"With my teammates behind me, and the confidence they have in me, and the confidence the coaches have in me, I definitely have been building up," said Fernandes, of her improving game. "I'm not relaxed, and there's definitely things I need to improve, but I feel like I'm in the right place, and everything is clicking for me."
Three aces and 13 digs in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Westford Academy says Fernandes is in the perfect place, at this point in the season and her varsity career.
