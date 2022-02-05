TEWKSBURY – Through the first seven games, save for one, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team dominated and coasted past every opponent, usually by four goals or more.
This past week was a different story as the Redmen competed in two league games, defeating North Andover, 2-1, in a penalty-filled contest held last Wednesday before topping a very good Lincoln-Sudbury team, 3-2, on Friday afternoon.
Two days later the Redmen defeated Waltham, 4-1, in the first round of the Ed Burns Cup of Coffee Tournament.
The three wins puts Tewksbury at 11-0-0 this season, which includes outscoring opponents, 53-13, while the team still remains top in the Division 2 Power Rankings, the Division 2 state rankings, and among the top ten teams in all of Eastern Mass.
Friday's win was a breath of fresh air mainly because the game wasn't a blowout and the Redmen were challenged the entire game, all three periods by league rival LS.
“This was a good win for us. We only had one penalty, which came in the final second of the game, so that's great to see,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “These kids are tired. That game the other night against North Andover was an extremely physical, penalty-filled game so today was nice to come out and play a good hockey game against a good team. They (Lincoln-Sudbury) have two losses on the season and both are to us. They are beating everybody (else). We gave up a bad goal at the end, but other than that (it was a solid performance).”
The win also gave the Redmen their tenth of the season, which automatically qualifies the Redmen for the state tournament despite the MIAA going to the Power Rankings system this season. This is the 19th straight year that the team will be playing in the playoffs.
“It means that the program is doing alright. The kids work hard for us and they work hard for each other. This is probably one of the best mojo teams that we've had. These guys are friends, just good kids and they work hard,” said Doherty.
The game was scoreless until under five minutes left in the first period. With a face-off in Tewksbury's end to the left of goalie Ben O'Keefe (16 saves), center Brady Chapman won the draw back to defenseman Caden Connors. He flipped the puck high in the air, into center ice and behind the LS defenseman. Jeremy Insogna came flying off the right wing side, collected the loose puck and went in alone beating the netminder to the far inside post.
In the final minute of the period, O'Keefe came up with three big saves to keep the lead, the first two with his glove, the last with his left foot with about ten seconds left.
“Benny has been our backbone. He hasn't had a ton of shots on him but he's played well and has been consistent,” said Doherty.
The game remained 1-0 until LS struck with less than five minutes left in the second period as Ben Chwalek found the back of the net and the teams were tied at 1-1 after two.
Tewksbury was on the power play just 2:52 into the third but managed only one shot on net and then with 7:49 left, LS was called for a five-minute major charging penalty, on a big hit on Nick DiCioccio in front of the Redmen bench.
Less than two minutes later, Tewksbury took advantage of that as Caden Connors wrapped the puck around from behind the net with helpers going to Jason Cooke and Cole Stone.
Still on the power play, Tewksbury added the game winner with 4:06 left as Jason Cooke went end-to-end, starting from the left, before shifting to the right and curling intight to bury the puck for an extremely impressive tally.
The Warriors cut the deficit to one with 1:53 left as Chwalek put home his second rebound – which originally stemmed from a turnover to make it 3-2 but the Redmen held on, even after LS pulled its goalie with 40 seconds left.
Insogna, Connors and Cooke had the goals, while, Connors (2) and Chapman had the assists.
“Caden has been great and has been our superstar,” said Doherty.
In the 2-1 win over NA, it was the 'superstar' who scored the game winner with 7:40 remaining as he went coast-to-coast. Sean Lane scored the first goal with an assist going to Chapman.
Tewksbury is back in action with four more games in six days starting with a trip to the Tsongas Arena on Thursday to face Lowell (3-8) at 6 pm, before hosting Acton-Boxboro (2-7) on Friday night at 7:10.
After that comes the semi-final match-up of the Burns tournament on Sunday against Marshfield (2 pm) at the Canton Ice House and then comes another home game on Tuesday night at 6 pm, a make-up game with Boston Latin (2-2).
