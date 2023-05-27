On Tuesday, the Tewksbury High girls tennis team earned its 10th victory of the year with a 4-1 triumph over Notre Dame Academy.
TMHS won both doubles matches in straight sets and took two of the three singles contests.
At No. 2 singles, Chloe Burns of Tewksbury beat Gabby Aboagye-Bejou by a 6-0, 6-1 score and Giana Doiron was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at third singles over Macklyn Pacaro.
In doubles, the top Redmen combination of Ceceila Ho and Darya Mehrabani didn’t drop a game while Reilly Williams and Molly MacDonald won at second doubles, 6-3, 6-3.
Notre Dame’s only win came at first singles in a great battle as Ainsley Flood outlasted Tewksbury’s Renuka Late, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8).
Last Wednesday, a three-set victory at second singles by Burns helped Tewksbury pull out an exciting 3-2 win over Billerica.
Burns lost the first set to Leah Pratt before rallying for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.
Along with Burns' victory, Tewksbury swept the doubles.
At first doubles, Mehrabani and Ho defeated Shannon Ballat and Clare O'Connor, 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2, MacDonald and Williams pulled away for a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kate Fisher and Isabella Carbajal.
The Indians won two of the three singles positions.
At the top spot, Abigayle Rettman of Billerica edged Late, 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Indian Lillian Elmstrom beat Emily Laperierre.
In non-league action against Lynn English, Tewksbury won 5-0.
Late, Burns and Doiron all won in straight sets in singles.
In doubles, Ho and Williams won a great battle at No. 1, taking the super tiebreaker by an 11-9 score.
Macdonald and Laperierre won easily at second doubles.
Tewksbury was defeated by Central Catholic and Methuen in other recent action.
Central topped TMHS, 5-0.
Late, Burns and Doiron played singles for the Redmen.
The TMHS doubles teams were Ho and MacDonald and Laperierre and Karen Hennawy.
The Rangers edged Tewksbury, 3-2.
Four of the five matches were tight battles.
Tewksbury won two of the three singles encounters.
Late outlasted her opponent, 7-5, 1-6, 6-0 and Burns won two close sets at second singles, 6-3, 7-5.
Doiron was edged at No. 3 singles by a 7-6, 6-2 score.
Ho and Williams pushed their first doubles match to three sets before falling 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. At second doubles, Rose Soe played with Macdonald and the pair fell in straight sets.
Tewksbury is 10-6 overall and wraps up its regular season on Wednesday in Lawrence.
The state tournament will likely start for TMHS next week.
BOYS TENNIS
The Tewksbury High boys tennis team continued to improve in recent action despite losses to Haverhill and Andover.
The Redmen (4-12) lost to Haverhill, 4-1.
Tyler Chesbrough won in three sets at third singles. Chesbrough dropped the first set before rallying for the victory.
Also against Haverhill, the TMHS doubles team of Peter Impink and Pouriya Mehrabani forced a third-set tiebreaker against the Hillies
In a 5-0 loss to Andover, Redmen coach Rick Keene was pleased with the efforts of doubles teams Ashwin Narayanan and John Erskine and Jason Morris and Toffy Beyloune.
“Both teams played very well, but were just not able to close any games out,” Keene said.
Mike Gaglione, Daniel Franklin and Chesbrough played singles against the Warriors.
“They all played very well,” Keene said. “We knew coming in this would be a tough match against Andover, but all of singles players played hard and never gave up until the last point was played.”
