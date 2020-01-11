TEWKSBURY — Last year the Tewksbury and Boston Latin boys hockey teams met three times, with the Wolfpack winning the first two games and the Redmen winning the third, coming in the sectional final which put the team into the state championship game.
On Saturday morning, the two league rivals met once again. With both teams coming off 17-win campaigns a year ago, the standing room only crowd expected to see two teams battle it out for three periods, but instead witnessed on this day a far superior Boston Latin squad, who came away with a 4-1 victory played at the Breakaway Ice Center.
The win pushed Boston Latin to 5-1-1 on the season, which includes 27 goals in seven games, while Tewksbury falls to 5-2-0.
“We played terrible,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “We didn’t play our style of game which is taking the body, and we were reaching in with our sticks. Granted the flu is running through our locker room big time and then you have guys out on the ice for a minute and a minute and ten to twenty seconds and that’s too long, and they are gassed. The kids needs to get their get rest and be ready to play (on Wednesday).”
Tewksbury will need that rest and to regroup with games coming up against Lincoln-Sudbury, Lowell and Westford Academy, including the latter two on back-to-back days this coming Sunday (1:00 pm at the Tsongas Arena) and Monday (7:20 at home).
“We usually start off this way at the start of the year and that stinks,” said Doherty. “It’s almost like we need something to open our eyes and say ‘hey we’re not as good as we think we are’ and we need to play hard all of the time and that’s it.”
Boston Latin jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead scoring just 3:35 into the game as Owen O’Brien came down the right wing and beat a defenseman, before putting a shot low through the five-hole.
Tewksbury didn’t get a shot on net until about the midway point of the period and were outshot 7-4. It seemed as if the Redmen weren’t dumping the puck in enough to make the Latin defensemen work, and secondly Tewksbury’s third forward was too low and constantly getting beat out of the zone.
“Exactly,” answered Doherty. “We played Dracut the other night and I think we got into a habit there. Before that we played in the Maine tournament and that’s good for the team bonding stuff, but it’s a big rink and you are forced to have that third man high so that’s a good tool to have the first forward back (in your zone).
“The other night against Dracut, we had sixty shots on net and were pounding the net. But no excuses from today, (Boston Latin) outworked us and outhustled us. Are they the better team? I’m not convinced so we will see about that. Tonight they were the better team. They beat us to the puck and it looked like men playing boys.”
Latin led 1-0 after the first and 3-0 after the second. Both teams scored late goals in the third with sophomore Jason Cooke getting the Redmen goal with assists going to linemates Will O’Keefe and Campbell Pierce. Freshman Ben O’Keefe came off the bench after it was 3-0 and played very well in net making 11-of-12 saves.
In the 5-2 win over Dracut, Caden Connors and Pierce each had two goals, while, Cooke had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.