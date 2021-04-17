TEWKSBURY — The great Bill Parcells would stress often during his coaching career that good football teams become great teams by how much they outscore opponents in the first and third quarters, because that means you come to each game prepared, and you make the necessary halftime adjustments.
The Big Tuna would love the Tewksbury Redmen.
On Saturday, Tewksbury closed out its regular season schedule with a 35-0 win over the winless Lawrence Lancers held on another gorgeous afternoon at Ed Dick Memorial Field.
Tewksbury jumped out to a 15-0 lead and although they added several more scores, it was the defense that once again was the story. The unit held Lawrence to negative three rushing yards and just 53 total yards of offense.
Now after five games, Tewksbury has not given up a point in either the first or third quarters, and have outscored Dracut, Chelmsford, Billerica, North Andover and Lawrence by a whopping 167-35 margin, including 43-0 in the first quarters and 33-0 in the third quarters.
Tewksbury is also giving up just 2.8 yards per rush and just 11 yards per catch, where on the flip side of that, are averaging 5.0 yards per rush and 12.7 yards per catch.
Through the give games, the defense has been spectacular.
“The guys on our front seven are really good. We like the way they played throughout (the pre-season). They have taken well to coaching and the things that they can do better,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “They focus on those things and get better. I'm proud of what they have done. We have a good core group of leaders. They are very business-like in their approach to it and that's what we need to continue to do. They're going to have to empty the tank in these next two games (against St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic). We're going to need to. We're going to have to execute in all three phases of the game. We have to mend up our bumps and bruises because two weeks is all we have left so they have to get after it.
“They have an attitude of gratitude and that type of deal. That's an Urban Myer saying of having an attitude of gratitude. These kids are so appreciative of getting this opportunity and getting out here to play. I hear them say it and it's not coming out of my mouth, it's coming out of their mouth. These seniors say it to the other guys of how lucky they are to be out there playing. They do its justice by going out here and playing hard all of the time.”
That front seven includes Aaron Connolly, Sydney Davenche, Michael Duggan, Nick Wilson and Cole Kimtis with linebackers Stephen Arsenault and Will McKay, while the five defensive backs who rotated in and out all deserve a lot of credit and that was Kyle Darrigo, Ryne Rametta, Michael Kelly, Michael Sullivan and Kalu Olu, who was added to the mix this week.
It was McKay, who has been truly awesome this year, who broke Lawrence's back by intercepting a pass at the Tewksbury 28 and returning it 72 yards for the TD.
That play came two plays after Lawrence connected on a 38-yard pass play, which came after Olu gave Tewksbury the lead on a 36-yard TD reception on a nicely thrown ball by QB Ryne Rametta. Rametta scored on the rush conversion after two Lawrence penalties, and Nabil Barkallah booted the extra point after McKay's TD to make it 15-0.
The Redmen added two more scores in the second quarter, both by Kelley. The first came on his usual call of the inside trap, coming from 11 yards out and then the second came on a 9-yard TD pass from Rametta, coming on fourth-and-four.
Tewksbury took a 28-0 lead into halftime before cruising the rest of the way, which included one final score, a 1-yard run by Darrigo.
Having already won the MVC D2 league title, and St. John's Prep coming to town this Saturday, the Redmen could have easily overlooked the Lancers, but in Tewksbury, looking past opponents never happens.
“(Lawrence) has some real big bodies over there. Just look at some of those guys so we know that we're not good enough to take anyone lightly,” said Aylward. “We have to go out and execute and stay on schedule when we get the ball on offense. I thought we did that throughout the first half.
“The second half was kind of funky. Once you start talking about making substitutions and stuff like that, sometimes guys let their guards down. I thought we played clean for the most part.
“I'm happy for these guys to get through this one and now the next two games are going to have a Super Bowl like feel to them. It's a different kind of thing, a different type of opportunity than guys have had in years past to play some of these teams that are not like us and are clearly different. It's why they play different schedules than most other states, but we'll be ready to go.”
After the game with the Prep, Tewksbury will play Central Catholic for the MVC Playoff Championship title game on Friday, April 23rd at Cawley Stadium, 6 pm.
