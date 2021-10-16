BEVERLY – In terms of athletics, Shane Aylward is only a freshman at Endicott College and he's playing as if he's a savvy veteran.
On Saturday afternoon, Aylward reeled in seven receptions for 66 yards, while returning two punts for 19 combined yards as he helped the Gulls defeat Western New England, 45-21, in a Commonwealth Coast Conference game held before 2,500 fans at Hempstead Stadium.
On the season, Aylward is the team's top receiver with 31 catches for 428 yards and four scores. He is averaging 71 yards per game and 13.8 yards per reception. He is second on the team in all-purpose yards, third in scoring, has been named the league's Rookie of the Week three times, the Player of the Week once.
More importantly than all of the stats and numbers is he's been a big factor in the team's blazing 5-1 start.
"(Shane is) coachable, just so coachable," said Gulls' head coach Paul McGonagle. "Even today we did a few things with him that he had to make adjustments on and he just knows what to do. Between his father (Brian), his grandfather (Bob), just such a great family, a football family – Shane is old school so no wristbands, no gloves, just his bare hands. We tell him that he's subtly quickly. I don't think he realizes how shifty he is (out on the field)."
After last year's season was wiped out due to COVID, Aylward had a year of practices, film work and the weight room to get ready for this season, and it certainly worked.
In his first collegiate game, he made five catches for 47 yards and scored a touchdown in the team's win over St. Lawrence.
In week two, he only had three catches, but his third was an incredible leaping, off-balance grab in the end zone, which helped the Gulls tie the game up at 21, before winning it with 20 seconds to go on a John Kenney (of Wilmington) touchdown run.
"That was awesome to go through," said Aylward after Saturday's victory. "We were down and we needed a big play. We hadn't really had a lot of momentum in that game. (Our quarterback at the time) Clayton Marengi did a great job of adjusting on the fly. He didn't expect to come into that game and play, but he did a great job (of throwing the ball). He trusted me to go up and get it and that's all I had to do. It was awesome."
After that was a tough 32-29 loss to Catholic and Aylward had four catches for 44 yards, but then came two monster games, a 5-catch, 101 yard, 1 TD performance in a win over Norwich, followed by a 7-catch, 117-yard and 1 TD game in a 34-27 win over Curry. Saturday he didn't score, but still had 77 receiving yards, giving him a three game total of 19 catches for 284 yards and two scores.
"Nothing surprises with me Shane. He's been doing that since high school," said his teammate Justyn Lester.
In Saturday's win, Aylward's first reception came late in the third quarter, a three-yarder. Then in the second quarter, he added back-to-back catches of 17 and 9 yards as the Gulls built up a 28-7 lead. Endicott went on to win this one, but no one expected such a lopsided result.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game. I don't think anyone really expects to go into a game and lose, but we knew it was going to be a tough game," he said. "These guys are one heck of a team. We prepared all week and our scout guys did their job getting us ready so we went out and executed.
“Getting out to a quick lead was important, taking that shot (on the first play from scrimmage) was important because we really hadn't done that. We broke tendency on that, so that was a good one."
Back in high school, Aylward, a former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, finished his career with 30 touchdowns, almost 950 rushing yards, almost 1,700 receiving yards – all basically in two-plus years, while being named to the All-State Team, and to both the Globe and Herald All-Scholastic teams.
During his junior year, he established a new TMHS program record with receptions in a season while being named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year.
Now a sophomore academically, but a freshman athletically, Aylward said the biggest difference between high school play and college is the speed.
"It's a lot faster and that's the biggest thing. There's not a lot of guys, who don't have a hard time adjusting to that. It's faster, but once you get into the swing of things, it's just like playing any type of football that all of us have played. Everyone is good, so there's not going to be a team that's not going to be good," he said.
Aylward has six games under his belt and has been a remarkable contribution to the program already – and he still has 3.5 years of eligibility left.
"I love it here," he said. "It was a little tough during the COVID year with no games and all practices, but it also allowed the whole team to come together, get to know each other and create some chemistry," he said. "I just love it here. It's a beautiful campus and we have such a great coaching staff. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and everything that the staff has done for me."
