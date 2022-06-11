BILLERICA – All season long, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team has used a combination of solid pitching and defense to go along with a potent offense to lead them to numerous victories. That is obviously a lethal combination for almost any opponent and the Rams perfected it this season on their way to winning the CAC championship for the second year in a row, as well as capturing the State Vocational title last week.
With the state tournament now upon them, the Rams used the formula once again, and it once again proved to be lethal for yet another opponent, as Shawsheen earned a 5-1 victory over Easthampton in the first round of the MIAA Division 4 state tournament on Sunday afternoon in Billerica.
The win improved the Rams record on the season to 20-3 overall, and more importantly, advanced them to the second round of the tournament, where they took on Case in the round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon at Shawsheen with results not known as of presstime.
It wasn’t exactly a classic offensive performance by the Rams against Easthampton, as their bats were pretty much held in check over the second half of the game, but they got all the offense they needed early on by jumping out to a 5-1 lead after three innings and then held on from there to pick up the win.
For Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy, it was great to get the win, but it also left them wanting even more moving forward.
“We just talked about that in the team huddle. That is something we need to work on going forward. I was glad we showed up ready to play,” McCarthy said. “We had a great batting practice and a great infield and outfield warmup and then we started off really well, with two runs, two runs and one run in the first three innings, but then we have to keep the pedal down, which we didn’t do.
“It’s tournament baseball, so there are going to be teams where a five run deficit is nothing. We talked about that, that we left a little bit on the table. We need to make sure we pull away a little sooner and not take our foot off the gas.”
McCarthy is absolutely right about the Rams needing to play even better moving forward. It is just the nature of tournament play. But in this one, the quick start was more than enough to carry junior pitcher Aiden MacLeod, who just has he has been all season long, was once again outstanding for the Rams, allowing only four hits, while striking out six in a complete game effort.
MacLeod pitched well throughout the game, but never more so than when his team needed him most, in pressure situations. In the top of the third inning, for example, the Rams appeared to be comfortably in front, holding a 4-0 lead, but Easthampton loaded the bases with nobody out via two walks and an error, with a balk mixed in as well.
But MacLeod battled his way through the jam with a combination of great pitching and some good fortune. He started by inducing a shallow fly ball to center by Easthampton’s Nick Floyd. At that point, the runner at third held up, but the runner at second tried to advance to the occupied base and was ultimately doubled on an 8-6-5-4 double play.
Easthampton’s next batter, Justin Colpack, did drive in one run with a single, but MacLeod quickly came back to force a pop out to shortstop by the next batter and end the threat with the Rams still comfortably in front at 4-1.
“I thought our defense played really well, and then Aiden stepped up and pitched well. He is a gutsy guy out there and he was calm, cool and collected as he has been all season, and he worked really well with his battery mate Brendan Lee, so he was calm under pressure,” McCarthy said. “Whenever he got in a jam he responded well. That is the first balk he has ever committed, but he didn’t let it bother him. It is nice as a pitcher for Shawsheen baseball to look behind you and see those guys and know that I just have to make a pitch and those guys are going to come through for me.”
The Rams had gotten their lead with two runs in each of the first two innings, starting in the first inning when senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington led off the game by reaching on an error by the third baseman and advanced to third on a double by junior Mavrick Bourdeau before coming in to score on a sacrifice fly to center by senior Owen Duggan. Junior Nick Maselli of Wilmington was next and he drove in Bourdeau with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead.
The Rams would tack on two more in the bottom of the second, when MacLeod, freshman Nate Galanis of Tewksbury and sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury each singled to start the inning to load the bases. Easthampton pitcher Nick Lloyd settled down from there, striking out Santini, however the Rams took a 3-0 lead on a passed ball on the third strike and the lead went to 4-0 on an RBI groundout to second by Bourdeau.
After Easthampton closed to within 4-1 in the top of third, the Rams tacked on their final run of the game in the bottom of the inning, when senior Shane Costello of Wilmington doubled to left with one out and came around to score on a single to left by sophomore Brendan Lee.
With the win, the Rams will take on Case. At the time, McCarthy didn’t know who the team would be playing, but was confident that his team would be ready regardless of the opponent, especially with having already won the State Vocational Tournament the week before the statewide tournament.
“It was good to get the vocational tournament in before this, because it gave us a little momentum,” McCarthy said. “And playing today (Sunday) was great, because now we can get in a couple of practices, and get a look at Case and Mashpee. It nice to get that first win under our belt. At the start of any tournament, you know there are always going to be good teams on the other side, so any win is a big one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.