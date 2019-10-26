LAWRENCE — This past Thursday, the Tewksbury-Lawrence varsity and JV soccer games were cancelled after what turned out to be an unfounded threat of shots fired in a Lawrence neighborhood, which was in close proximity to the soccer fields.
Tewksbury High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin was on-hand for the entire situation, which included the players on both the varsity and JV teams going into lockdown shelter inside Lawrence High School.
"(Tewksbury High boys' soccer coach) Chris Burns has a class on Thursdays so with the starting time changed, we were a little short (with coaches) so Chris was going to get to the game right when it started," said Drouin. "I went down to the bench with our JV Coach Mike Gariepy so he could get our varsity kids ready. We were about 12 minutes into the (varsity) game, approximately at 4:10 pm, as we started the game a bit early, Lawrence Police pulled into Lawrence High School, (and the school's) security guards came out running onto the field and said that we needed to shelter in place per order of the Lawrence Police."
Quickly, Drouin, Gariepy and the help of several Lawrence school administrators, including former TMHS Track Coach Billy Meuse, got everyone together and of course in a safe place.
"We get everyone together, players and parents into the high school," continued Drouin. "We obviously took attendance to make sure that we had everyone from both teams. At that point, I notified our Principal Kristen Vogel, I notified Central Office (in Tewksbury) and our Assistant Superintendent Brenda Regan happened to be in there so I let her know what was going on. Mrs. Regan asked me to send something out so parents knew that everyone was safe and that's when I sent out a tweet that we were in shelter in place.
"I'm actually very friendly and a high school graduate of Lawrence Assistant Headmaster Tim Finn. He's a good friend of mine. I sent him a quick message that I was in G Hall with my kids. He came right down and made sure to tell us that everyone was safe, and they thought (that the threat) was pretty much unfounded, but we were going to air on the side of caution and keep everyone safe which I completely agreed with."
The teams were together for about 40 minutes until the police department notified Drouin and the others that there was never a threat, and everyone could go home.
"At no point was anyone ever in danger," said Drouin. "A tip of the hat goes to Tim Finn, to Lawrence High School, to their Athletic Director Brendan Neilon and their track coach Billy Meuse. Billy was with our JV kids and Brendan was with our varsity team to make sure that our kids were good."
Drouin added that he felt as if all of the adults followed protocol.
"Everything was fine. I grew up in Lawrence so I have seen those sorts of things. They thought that they heard shots fired from the Stadium Projects which is less than 100 yards from Lawrence High School so the report ended up being unfounded. We were let go around 4:55 and we didn't play the game, and have rescheduled it for October 30th.
"It was a little chaotic for a little while, but the parents and the players were great. We made sure that every player had communicated with either Mom or Dad to let them know that they were safe. I felt like we did the right things."
Burns added, "it was a weird situation but the boys dealt with it well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.