WORCESTER – With all due respect to the track team when they finished in a tie for the All-State Track Championship title, there's only one moment in Tewksbury Memorial High School female sports (team) history that topped Tuesday night's. That was when Carolyn Curley scored the game winning goal to give the Red Rangers the Division 1 state championship hockey title back in the 2019 season.
Tuesday night, sophomore Alyssa Adams hit a walk-off two-run double giving Tewksbury a dramatic 8-7 come from behind win over North Attleboro and more importantly, putting the Redmen Softball team into the Division 2 state championship game this weekend!
After Tewksbury and North Attleboro were tied at 6-6 after the seven regulation innings – which included the Redmen rallying back from deficits of 5-0, 6-3 and 6-5 – neither team could score over the next two innings. The Rocketeers retook the lead in the top of the ninth, before they crash landed in the home half.
Junior Sam Ryan led things off by reaching on an infield error and then was sacrificed to second by sophomore Becca Harris. After a strikeout, Whitney Gigante got hit by a pitch and then both runners moved up a base on a passed ball. Abby Tower came in to run for Gigante.
Now with runners at second and third, two out, Adams came to the plate to face hard-throwing right-hander Kelly Colleran, who as a junior has already committed to play at Boston University. She had come on relief in the bottom of the fourth and piled up 12 strikeouts. It look like it was going to be lucky No. 13 when she got ahead of Adams with a 1-2 count. But that didn't happen. Instead, the fourth pitch came over the heart of the plate, and Adams quickly turned on it, getting the bat-head out and put a line drive into the left field corner scoring Ryan and Tower which allowed the entire team to collapse on Adams in celebration at the second base bag at Worcester State’s Rockwood Field.
“When you know that your team needs you, you know that you just have to come through,” said Adams. “Every single time I got an at-bat and didn’t come through, my teammates picked me up so I knew it was my time to pick them up. I knew I had two strikes, and there were two outs, and the winning run was on second base, I knew this was my time and I was bringing them in. I’m doing it for the coaches, I’m doing it for the team and taking us to the state championship game.”
Tewksbury will now play in its second ever state championship game to be held either Friday or Saturday against the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final game between league rival Billerica, who the Redmen split two games with during the regular season, and Westfield. As of Tuesday night, the MIAA website had the game pre-scheduled for UMass-Amherst with time to be announced. Should Billerica beat Westfield, you would think that common sense would prevail and the game would be held at Lowell's Martin Field.
Tewksbury head coach Brittney Souza said that she didn't know anything about Westfield and planned on coming back to scout their game with Billerica. She said it doesn't matter who they face.
“We just have to play our game. I said to the girls twelve games ago, that when we play our game, no team beats us. As long as we play our game, I really think we will walk home with the state championship,” said Souza.
Souza has said all season – especially in the post-season – that opposing teams don't want to get ahead of the Redmen, because this squad has the flare for the dramatics.
“The fourteen kids we have on this team are all incredible kids and players. They deserve this more than any team I know because we don’t just rely on one player, we rely on all fourteen. We are a hard team to beat. We are the comeback kids. We just wanted Alyssa to put the ball in play. She hits for power and I was just thinking ‘give me a good swing’. I just wanted her to go down fighting and she did. She got some pop on her swing, and she delivered the game winning hit."
Besides the walk-off hit, this was an incredibly entertaining high school softball game.
Neither team scored in the first two innings although the Rocketeers stranded a runner at third in the first and one on first in the second. Tewksbury's first six batters were retired.
In the third, the Rocketeers' bats took off. They batted around the order and with a runner on second and two outs, strung together five straight singles to score five runs and take a commanding 5-0 lead.
Immediately Tewksbury came back. No. 7 hitter Sydney Whalen reached on an infield single and Aislin Davis followed with a single to right. Two batters later, Ryan (3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI) laced a two-run single to left-center, and then she came around thanks to Harris, who crushed a line shot off the glove of the third baseman for an infield hit. The Redmen eventually loaded the bases but North Attleboro got out of it with a groundball out and kept its lead at 5-3.
North Attleboro answered back with one run in the fourth on three hits and an error. They had the bases loaded with one out, but Harris – who has been absolutely phenomenal this state tournament – threw out a runner at home and then third base on two groundballs.
Trailing 6-3, Tewksbury went to work again in the bottom of the fourth. Whalen again was the rally starter as she walked, went to second on a passed ball and third in a dropped third strike. Two batters later, still at third, she scored when Ryan's bloop double fell between two outfielders. She then scored when Harris popped one up between the first and second base bag, but neither infielder called for it and the ball dropped in scoring another run to make it 6-5.
From there, Ryan really settled down. The southpaw retired all but one of the next 14 batters to face her giving up a one out double in the seventh, before escaping trouble with a strikeout and groundout.
Tossing up those doughnuts allowed the offense to try to get something going against Collaren. With one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the sixth, still trailing 6-5, Davis sent a triple down the line. After a failed bunt turned into a strikeout, Ryan tied the game with a RBI double, which landed at the bottom of the left-center field fence. Harris followed by reaching on an error and stole third, but she and Ryan were both stranded in scoring position when Collaren got Sam Perkins to pop up.
Collaren then struck out the next six batters she faced, two on nasty change-ups, which led to the dramatics in the bottom of the ninth.
“I said to the kids, just don’t give up until the last pitch of the game is thrown and they didn’t. They hung their heads for about point two seconds in the last inning,” said Souza. “We gathered them and said ‘this is it. We’re going to fight so put it on your teammate’ and that’s exactly what they did.”
There were so many stars in this game. Adams for her walk-off hit, Ryan for gutting out the victory on the mound and her 3-hit night at the plate. Whalen for starting two rallies, Harris, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI, had the huge sacrifice bunt and was flawless defensively. Catcher Sam Perkins was immense with so many blocks on pitches in the dirt. Davis had two hits and her triple and the list could go on and on.
And now the hope is these 15 stars have one more win left in the tank.
“We’re going to the state (finals), baby. Honestly, to see their faces was the most priceless thing (I have ever seen). I feel like I have fifteen kids and they are all mine. I’m just so proud of each and every one of them. They deserve it more than any group of kids I have ever seen or have ever coached. Of the fifteen kids that we carry, they are just an amazing group and team. I am just so proud of them that they didn’t give up today and we’re going to win it all,” said Souza.
