TEWKSBURY – For the fourth consecutive year (not counting last year's COVID season where there was no meet), Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Amanda Ogden has proven that she's not only the best gymnast in the history of the program, but one of the top ones in the state once again.
On Monday afternoon, Ogden took part in the state championship all-around competition held at the Romano Memorial Gymnasium.
After finishing ninth overall two years ago as a sophomore, which came after placing seventh on the floor and eighth on the vault as a freshman, Ogden, now a four-time Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection, finished 18th in the all-around competition out of the top 48 gymnasts in the entire state, which included taking ninth on the floor routine with a score of 9.375, while she was 18th on the bars (8.725), tied for 20th on the vault (9.20) and tied for 36th in the beam at 8.275.
“The scores don't matter, Amanda had the best meet of her high school career today,” said TMHS head coach Jessica Wilkey. “The scores don't matter, this is a championship meet. This is the championship and these kids here are the best in the entire state and she qualified in on the lower echelon and held her own.
“She started off on beam and had one of her lowest scores of the season, but she stayed on the beam so the scores didn't matter … then on the vault, she landed both vaults on her feet. Normally, at least one of them she is down, and today her first vault was an 8.9 with five steps backwards and that is so dynamic. Then her second vault she got a 9.2 and that score is great, but I was more psyched that she landed on her feet on both vaults.
“On the bars she nailed it and she had a very difficult judge. This was just such a great way for Amanda to close our her junior year. Nothing but great things from her going on up from here.”
Ogden, who always seems to have a big smile on her face, said that she was grateful for the opportunity and certainly satisfied with her performances. With different judges, different requirements and all new competition, this state meet is incredibly difficult to compete in.
“This is a really hard meet with all level nine and ten (club gymnasts),” she said. “It's just unbelievable and everyone is just super, super good. I'm really proud of myself but everyone is just so good here. It's just crazy that I'm competing against girls like this who are this good and who will all probably go somewhere really, really good for college.”
Her best event on the night was the floor and Ogden said she kept the same routine as well, which includes a round-off, a back one-a-half, a front lay-out, a lay-out, and then a front full and a front pike.
“On the floor, she scored a 9.375 and with what's happening in this meet (with the tougher scores by the judges), that's a great score. She did a great routine,” said Wilkey.
Ogden wasn’t the only Tewksbury representative, as senior captain Bella Schille competed in the meet for the second time in her career. Two years ago as a sophomore, she finished with impressive scores of 9.0 on the beam, 8.85 on the floor, 8.6 on the vault and 7.7 on the bars.
On Monday, she qualified in two events, the beam and the floor exercise. She had a tough go of it on the beam, finishing with a 7.750 score, but got some redemption later on by finishing fifth in on the floor exercise with a score of 9.20.
“(Monday) was tough for me because this meet was very important to me. What happened on beam was not ideal, but I know that gymnastics is just as much of a mental game as it is physical,” Schille said. “And while I could be stuck on disappointment after what happened, I knew I had to pull myself together for floor.”
She did with an excellent score, coming in fifth out of the 26 top competitors in the entire state.
“I knew that even if I couldn’t perform well on beam, I could make floor work. So, I just went out there and had the time of my life. I enjoyed every second of it and just smiled and had an amazing time. I even saw my dad with his iPad and I felt really happy because even though beam didn’t go the way I wanted it to, I was still able to put it behind me and enjoy myself.
“Getting fifth place was honestly insanely cool. Being able to do well after having a tough beam routine was really just relieving. There were so many competitors and it was just awesome to be able to compete with all of them.”
It was also announced at the meet that Schille has qualified for the National Meet, which will be held in May.
“I am incredibly proud of Bella,” said Wilkey. “She had a tough day on the beam, but rallied on the floor exercise and just had an amazing performance. We are very proud that she is also going to compete at the nationals.”
