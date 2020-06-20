TEWKSBURY – When legendary — retired after the 2010 season — guiding the Redmen to a strange 7-4-8 record with a league title and a first round state tournament loss to Malden Catholic — and took his 305 career victories with him, it took a year before the next Levine type coach to arrive on the doorsteps here and totally turn the program around.
Tewksbury found that coach in Chris Burns. After a winless first season, two years later his team won a league title and the following two years made deep state tournament runs.
He has proven he certainly can coach and is among the best ones here.
After finishing 0-14-4 and 5-10-3 in his first two years, Burns has guided the teams to records of 9-3-7, 9-9-3, 10-9-0, 2-15-1, 9-6-4 and 4-12-2. The team won a league title in '14 and went to back-to-back Division 3 North Sectional semi-final games, losing to Wakefield, 2-0 and Wayland 2-1. In those two years the team knocked off Marblehead twice, both outstanding games, and then North Reading in a game that I'll never forget.
In 2016 and 2018, the Redmen were knocked out in the first round to Bedford, 2-1 in overtime, and then Winchester in a crazy, come from behind effort which just came up short.
Burns has a career mark of 48-78-24 with one league record, four tournament appearances with a 3-4 mark.
In 2011, Tom Carpenito was the coach and he finished at 3-13-1.
Overall the program had a record of 58-95-33 with two league titles, five state tournament appearances and three tourney wins.
As for the All-Decade Team, once again the picks were made solely by me, and the criteria includes the player has to stay through the program all four years, but can include current players and the selections are based on the impact that each player had during his time.
Boys All-Decade Team
First Team:
G: Alex Bouthot – In two years as keeper, he saw more action in between the posts than other goalies see in four years. As a junior, he had four shut outs, a 1.36 GAA and also had seven games end in a 1-1 tie. He was named a MVC All-Conference, an Eastern Mass All-Star and a Lowell Sun All-Star, while leading his team to a league title. Then as a senior, he was named All-Conference again for a team that won three games.
D: John DiGiorgio – I always will remember hearing Levine yell at him, but it was to make him better, and John D could play and certainly was extremely tough back there. He was named All-Conference as a senior, helping the team win a league title.
D: Lucas Frost – Just like his track career, he kind of came out of nowhere and became the team's most consistent defender during the strong 2018 run to the state tournament. He was named to the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star teams that season.
D: Benn Lafortune – Nothing flashy, but a real solid veteran player, who logged a lot of minutes and was named to the MVC All-Conference team in 2014, helping the Redmen reach the sectional semi-finals.
D: Kyle Paquette – He was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year in 2014 and that was after being named all-conference the season before. He had two great careers in soccer and ice hockey, and went on to play between the posts in hockey at Stonehill.
M: Connor Blair – A real solid athlete, Blair was a three-year starter who really generated so much of the team's offense as a midfielder, with skill and speed.
M: Matt Lemos – A two-time MVC All-Conference selection, Lemos was instrumental in the team's success in 2013 finishing with almost double the wins from a season before.
M: Marco Martinez – I dropped the ball not getting a chance to do a feature story on him. He was fascinating to watch, especially when he didn't try to do too much. Wow oh wow, could he distribute the ball.
F: Ameen Kalkhoran – After several seasons, in 2016, Kalkhoran had a season to remember netting 19 goals and adding four assists. He was named to the MVC All-Conference team, the Lowell Sun All-Star team and to the Eastern Mass team. He certainly was the pure best scorer I have seen in the program in quite some time.
F: Connor MacLean – He was a lot of fun to watch play and interview. Just a real Down-to-Earth kid, who on the soccer field, as an all-conference selection was dynamite with set plays, his passing and drilling shots to the back of the net.
F: Tyler McQuesten – At the start of the 2010 season he was the team's top defender, by season's end, he finished with numbers of 8-6-14 as a striker and was named the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, while also getting selected to the Eastern Mass All-Star team.
RESERVES:
G: Rafael Perez
D: Ryan Bain, Jeff Carr, Zach Jacobs and Greg Scencabaugh
M: Jack Bicknell, RJ Florino and Stefan Monteiro
F: Nick Bain, Zach LaLonde and Nick McKeon
GIRLS SOCCER
Of all of the sports teams at TMHS, the girls' soccer program certainly had the most bizarre decade of any of the others. The Redmen went through four coaches, several controversies, had a handful of really talented players leave the program, whether to go to other schools, other sports, move or quit and certainly that loss of talent had a lot to do with the overall picture of the sub .500 record and just two state tournament victories.
The Redmen started out with that magical 2010 team where everything just clicked. Under fist-year head coach Kelly Barrio, the team finished 10-5-4, which included the absolutely crazy, fiasco state tournament game against Saugus with Tewksbury prevailing in penalty kicks — several times actually, but that's a story for another day. Tewksbury moved on to the quarterfinals, the furthest the team had gone in quite some time, losing to Danvers, 3-0.
After that season, Barrio resigned and later became the head coach at Norfolk Aggie. She was replaced by Jeff Keefe, who held the position for three years. He made two trips to the post-season, losing to Dracut, 1-0 in 2011 to finish 9-8-2 and then to Wayland the following year, 2-1, to finish 6-8-4 overall. His final season the team ended 2-13-3, giving him a combined record of 17-29-9.
Mike Dobbs took over and brought a lot of energy and really turned the program around in his second year. The team took its lumps in 2013 finishing 2-13-3 and then got off to a slow start in '14. Quickly the team caught fire, made the state tournament, defeated Whittier Tech, 2-0 and then lost to Swampscott, 6-2. He ended his short stay with a combined mark of 11-22-5.
In 2015, Samantha Tavantzis took over and she's been extremely consistent. In her four years, the team has gone 12-6-2, 9-8-2, 9-8-2 and 6-7-6, making it to the tournament all four years but losing in the first round each time to North Reading, 2-0, Arlington, 4-0, Danvers, 3-1 and Billerica, 1-0. She has a combined record of 36-29-12.
On the decade, the program had a mark of 74-85-30, with no league titles, seven state tournament appearances, including a 2-8 mark.
As for the All-Decade Team, once again the picks were made solely by me, and the criteria includes the player has to stay through the program all four years, but can include current players.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
G: Rebecca Davies – A three-year starter and just a very steady keeper. She was the keeper in that crazy win over Saugus and she just continued to get better each year, not to mention being among the top academically in her class.
F: Haley Mignon – She falls right in the same category of Ludka, in terms of hustle and heart, but gets a leg up as she was named to both the Division 2 All-State and Eastern Mass teams during her senior year that saw her finish with 12 goals and 7 assists.
F: Nicole Chaet – A four-time MVC All-Conference selection, a three-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, a three-time Eastern Mass All-Star and believed to be the all-time leading scorer in program history, which included 18 goals in 2010 and 14 in 2012, Chaet was by far the best player of the program this decade. She went on to have a great career ay Franklin Pierce.
M: Daniela Almeida - She just finished up her sophomore year at TMHS and was voted to the Eastern Mass All-Star team. She has tremendous individual talent and skill – be interesting to see the next two seasons.
M: Sara Catanzano – A really nice girl from a very athletic family, Catanzano was a big fixture in the program's turnaround. She could score, could pass and could defend.
M: Caitlin Ludka – She played in a lot of varsity games, played a lot of varsity minutes and just absolutely poured her heart out every second on the field. While a handful of people do that, she also proved that she could play a little bit.
M: Kelly Quigley – I remember before her freshman year asking her sister Rebecca — a former TC sportswriter — if she thought Kelly would make the varsity team. Her sister said yes. Kelly did, had a fine career at Tewksbury, playing in a number of different positions, before going to have a strong career at the University of New Haven.
M: Sara Semenza – In 2013, she was part of a two-win team, but still got recognized as a Lowell Sun second team all-star. A four-year player, she could run all day and was just a solid player in every aspect, especially in transition.
D: Heather Carroll – In 2010, the team was rolling along when the team's top defensive player went down with a season ending injury. Carroll stepped out of her normal spot, back to sweeper-back and was in lock down mode the rest of the way. Today, she's running marathons.
D: Ashley Colarusso – There was a time in the middle of the decade when the program was turning a corner and Colarusso and fellow decade-mate Sara Catanzano had a lot to do with that. Colarusso was a terrific athlete and extremely tough on the backline.
D: Erin Gallella – Another 'tough as nails' defender, who for four years was athletic and just never came off the field.
RESERVES:
Forwards: Brittany Fletcher and Izzy Picher.
Midfielders: Sophie Eskenas and Liz Gallella.
Defenders: Megan Blaisdell, Megan Bouthot, Emily Chmela, Christine Santos, Shannon Semenza and Lauren Spencer.
Goalie: Haley Pozzuto
