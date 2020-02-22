DRACUT – When the Tewksbury High Wrestling team had wrapped up 48-13 win over MVC Division 2 rival Dracut last Wednesday night at Dracut High, the result itself was rather anticlimactic, with the Redmen winning four matches by pin and four by forfeit over the undermanned Middies.
But what the win represented was anything but anticlimactic for the Redmen and for the history of the Tewksbury High Wrestling program, as the win capped off an incredible regular season by the team, clinching the MVC Division 2 championship, the program’s first title since 1997.
With the win, the Redmen closed out their regular season with an overall record of 19-5, but more importantly an 8-2 mark in the MVC Division 2, leaving them as co-champs along with Andover, although the Redmen defeated Andover in their one head to head matchup this season.
On Wednesday night the Redmen got wins from Danny Lightfoot (132 pounds), Connor Charron (138), Cam Cimmino (145) and Adam Donovan (106), all by pin, while they picked up wins by forfeit from Sam Ros (113), Richie Lavargna (152), Kyle Darrigo (160) and Ryan Day (182).
While Wednesday’s win may not have been much of a challenge against a rebuilding Dracut team, the season as a whole has been quite a battle for the Redmen, who earned the title after a season worth of hard work and determination.
“They have worked hard in the room all year, and it has paid off,” Shawsheen coach Steve O’Keefe said. “It was a complete team effort. All of the kids helped. Even the kids who weren’t in the varsity lineup, they pushed their teammates in the practice room and that’s what it is all about. It is about everybody being a part of it, and it was great to see them all be a part of it at the end, celebrating together.”
But the story of this season’s championship did not just begin at the start of this season. For many of the Redmen wrestlers, it began four years ago when they were freshmen, joining a Redmen team with a depleted lineup that at times over the next three seasons could not even fill all of its weight classes. But the one thing those teams had in common with this year’s squad was their willingness to work hard to improve every day.
“Sometimes the down times is what builds the character. It’s easy to have good character when you win, but you show your true character when you are on the losing end and have to persevere,” O’Keefe said. “They have certainly had their share of that, and they have shown they can rise above it and be better.
“Steve (Kasprzak) has done a great job great job recruiting. The numbers are great in the room, and we have had a full lineup, which obviously helps, and these kids spent four years working at it, and it has paid off. I felt like this year was the year, with a bunch of the four year seniors and they went out and got it done.”
For those four year seniors, Wednesday’s win and the league title that came with it were a long time coming, but well worth the wait.
“It’s a good feeling. All four years we have been working up to this, and now senior year it all came together to win the championship, so it feels good,” said Ryan Day. “This year, it was like flipping a switch and everybody just decided to work hard and get it done, and that’s what led to the championship.”
Fellow seniors Anthony DeSisto and tri-captain Pat Fleming were equally appreciative of the league title after going through some lean years.
“It’s great. We started out with something like 13 kids our freshman year and it didn’t look like we had much, but we kept working at it, and it all came together this year,” DeSisto said.
Fleming added, “It’s been good to see the progression. I think we had something like two seniors last year, so it was a big step up this year. Kas did a great job recruiting people, and working us hard in practice.”
The seniors may very well be the leaders of the team, but like O’Keefe, they acknowledge that their success would not be possible without the contributions of the entire team, including those teammates who might not find their way into the starting lineup
“It makes a big difference having more kids to work with,” Day said. “They have been a big help to us, so hopefully they stick with it, and keep building the team and the team goes on.”
Another big key to their success this season, according to the seniors, has been the commitment and belief of their coaches. And that doesn’t just go for this season, as O’Keefe and Kasprzak have been in their corner from day one.
“I had Kas as a coach in football, and now for wrestling, and he is a great guy. He likes to get stuff done. He works us hard, but he cares about us and that is what makes it special,” DeSisto said. “We have a good connection with our coaches, and it is the same with coach O’Keefe too. He is always there for us and we know he has our back.”
Day believes that the senior leadership of this year’s team, coupled with the guidance of the coaches, was the perfect combination.
“The connection with the coaches in the past years has always been there, but we didn’t have the leaders like we do this year, so it was a whole different feeling,” Day said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that both coaches believe in us no matter what.”
Fleming, who would go on to win the Division 2 North Sectional title at 170 pounds on Saturday, was excited to be part of Wednesday night’s win. It may not have come in dramatic fashion, but that didn’t make it any less enjoyable, and Fleming is hoping it is just that the start of things to come for the program.
“It was good. I mean, we knew going in we were going to win, but it was still good. I think something like 1997 was the last time we had a banner for wrestling, so it was a good feeling to get our year up there,” Fleming said. “My brother is coming in next year, and we’ve got a ton of new kids are coming in next year, so they will see that, and hopefully they will keep it going.”
O’Keefe knows a thing or two about making history with the Tewksbury High Wrestling program, having been part of league championship teams in his sophomore and junior years of 1977 and 1978, while wrestling his way to a sectional championship at 121 pounds in 1978 and a sectional and state championship at 128 pounds in his senior year of 1979.
He has now been with the Redmen as a coach since 1998 and has been the head coach for the past eight years, and he was thrilled to see this new group of Redmen carry on the great tradition of the Tewksbury Wrestling program.
“I look at some of the plaques at the high school, and it felt like there were so many kids in the room back then, but I look at the pictures and there are only like 16 or 17 kids,” O’Keefe said. “The numbers weren’t that many, so it is great to see a full room now, and the excitement of the young kids. That, I think is the biggest thing, to see these freshmen and sophomores that are excited to be a part of the sport.”
O’Keefe is looking forward to seeing this year’s team be immortalized with their class year being added to the championship banner that hangs in the gym.
“That’s a great reason for us to update the board. They will always have that, and nobody can ever take that away from them. They will always be a part of that team, and hopefully when they look back, it will bring back a lot of fond memories,” O’Keefe said. “And more than the wrestling, sometimes we talk about the life lessons they learn with the sport. That’s what it’s all about. The hard work, the determination and the commitment, it’s all part of life. You get into the real world, and you know that the practices that you go through, there is not much harder than that in life that you can’t overcome.”
