The Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team has enjoyed a terrific season with a 7-4 record. This year’s team includes 15 Tewksbury residents including back row from left, Michelle Kusmaul, Nikole Gosse, Emma Giordano, Riley Sheehan, Corrine Foley and Seasha Wogan. Back row from left, Jamie Constantino, Jessica Driscoll, Alexis Raymond, Madison Robillard, Tory Sweeney, and Emma Ryan. Missing from photo: Kat Schille, Maci Chapman and Sarah Doherty. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).