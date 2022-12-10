FOXBORO – Back in late August, no one could have predicted what would happen over the course of the following four months.
During the hot days with the players going through sprints and conditioning, no one could have thought that the Shawsheen Tech Football team would break a program record with 12 wins in a season, win several thrilling playoff games before falling in the Super Bowl on the same field that the greatest quarterback in National Football League history celebrated with so many victories of his own.
On Friday night, the Rams came just a little short of completing the unthinkable. It was the North Reading players who celebrated on the Gillette Stadium turf field after a high scoring, 44-28 triumph over Shawsheen Tech to capture the Division 5 Super Bowl Championship title.
This is North Reading’s first ever Super Bowl title, after losing twice in 1979 and last year to Swampscott. This was also Shawsheen’s third trip to the final losing in 1978 and beating Madison Park in 2010.
Head Coach Al Costabile was on the sidelines for that thrilling 2010 victory over Blue Hills Regional, and this time around, the Hornets had too much experience and too much firepower on the offensive side.
“My compliments to North Reading. They are very well-coached, they have great players and they deserve it. They played hard and they deserve it,” said Costabile.
This game featured 11 touchdowns, including five of 30 yards or longer, a 37-yard Field Goal, 857 total yards of offense, while Shawsheen’s Mavrick Bourdeau tied a state record with 17 receptions in a Super Bowl game – which went along with his 240 receiving yards.
Shawsheen actually led 14-7, before North Reading scored with four seconds left in the second quarter as Matt Guildebeck caught a 5-yard pass from QB Alex Carucci, who had an Al Bundy type performance. Carucci ended the game completing 10-of-24 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns, while he also rushed for 143 yards and scored twice.
“He was a very good player, a very good player. It was very difficult (during practice) to reenact that. He’s a tough guy to reenact,” said Costabile about Carucci.
Coming out of the halftime break, it was all North Reading in the third quarter behind a 39-yard TD run by Will Batten (178 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards) and then the field goal by Guildebeck to open things up at 23-14.
“We went into halftime reminding the guys that we could play better and have played better,” said NR head coach Ed Blum. “We reminded that we had done this all year and the three phases came out — special teams set the tone, the defense came up big with that big stop in that first series of the second half and the momentum just continued to carry to our offense (to close it out). I’m just so happy because that’s how I knew that we could play.”
Trailing 23-14, Shawsheen went to the air and completed several passes for a combined 20 yards, but on the fourth try, sophomore QB Sidney Tildsley (28-for-41, 303 yards, 51 rushing yards) threw an interception into the hands of Brandon Eng, which came one play before the third quarter ended.
When the fourth quarter started, it took a pass interference call, which pushed the ball up the field 15 yards to the Shawsheen 47. Then Carucci took the snap right up the middle for a 47-yard TD and the PAT kick was good making it 30-14.
Shawsheen came right back putting together a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard run by Caleb Caceres. In that drive, Tildsley connected with Mavrick Bourdeau five different times for 53 yards.
Tildsley had yet another four-star performance as he completed 28-of-41 passes for 303 yards with 1 TD pass, while he also added 51 rushing yards and another score.
After the touchdown by Caceres, on the next play from scrimmage, Carucci went up the middle for a 90-yard touchdown. That followed with a 32-yard run by Batten, and then a 1-yard run by Bourdeau to cap off the scoring.
Besides the scoring and the offensive numbers, junior Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury had a real strong game with a number of big tackles for loss of yards. James Tildsley had a QB sack and Ryan Copson of Wilmington had a defensive interception which was impressive considering Carucci tossed just one all season. Copson also had six catches for 40 yards.
Shawsheen had a number of gritty tough performances during the Super Bowl loss, and throughout the season.
“When we look back at this game (and watch the film), we will see that we had a number of kids step up and play very well,” said Costabile. “We definitely had a lot of kids step up tonight.”
That step up in play by so many different players was the sole reason why the Rams went from pretenders during the hot days of August to the second-best Division 5 team in the entire state in early December.
“I’m just so proud of our boys. They fought until the end. They played hard all the way until the end. I am so proud of them. It's a tough way to end. We had a great season and this is a tough way to end a great season. It was a great season and when we look back upon it (we will realize that). It hurts now and it should hurt. It meant a lot so it should hurt.
“When we look back on it, we’ll realize in the end that it was a successful season,” said Costabile.
