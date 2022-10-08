The Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf Team entered last week with a record of 2-3, preparing for three matches against Methuen, Chelmsford, and North Andover. After a week of close matches and lessons to be learned, the Redmen now sit at 2-6 on the season.
Last Tuesday, the Redmen took the trip to Merrimack Valley Golf Course, losing 10.5-9.5 in a close match to a much improved Methuen squad. The match came down the final hole where the Methuen eight spot player made an impressive Birdie, winning the hole and flatting his match which gave the Rangers the point they needed to take home the win.
Tewksbury had individual match victories from junior Jeremy Insogna 2&1, junior Victor Pacheco 2-Up, and freshman Ricky Pacheco 4&3.
Seniors Ryan Flynn and Ben O'Keefe flatted their individual matches, while freshman Ricky Pacheco and senior Ben O'Keefe teamed up to win their best ball match 4&3. Senior Conor Cremin and junior Victor Pacheco Flatted their individual match earning half a point.
Due to the recent success against Methuen in the past, Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan was disappointed with how the day unfolded.
"I'm not going to lie, we came over here with a different plan and expectation for how this match was going to turn out,” said Sullivan. “Over the years we have been able to be successful on those last holes (at Merrimack) to pull out the close matches and come away with victories, but today, it was a different story, one that none of us was happy about."
The Redmen walked away tipping their caps to Methuen for the well-played match, but elected to put that match in the past and to focus on perennial MVC II contender Chelmsford on Wednesday at Trull Brook Golf Course.
Over the past seven seasons, the MVC II title has been held by either Tewksbury or Chelmsford, making Wednesday’s match a challenge looked forward to by a Redmen team looking to bounce back.
Unfortunately, the Lions came away winners with a decisive 18.5-1.5 score due to seven of their eight players shooting a score of 42 or better.
Junior Matt Cooke was able to flat his match, earning one point, while Ryan Flynn and Ryan Baker flatted their best ball match.
Despite the lopsided score, coach Sullivan was proud of how his team fought.
“Ryan (Flynn) and Ryan (Baker) deserve a lot of credit for continuing to fight in their match and earn that half a point,” said Sullivan. Those guys continued to scratch and claw in their best ball match to pull out that half a point. You know that you're always going to get an honest effort from those two and that they're going to give you everything they have for nine holes, everyday!”
Heading into Thursday’s home match with North Andover, the emphasis was to simply be better than the day before, a message coach Sullivan preaches to his team throughout the entire season.
Even though the Redmen were defeated by a score of 13-7, Sullivan was pleased with the increase of offensive production.
Freshman Ricky Pacheco won his match 4&3 along with a 2-Up win by Ben O’Keefe. Ryan Flynn and Conor Cremin both flatted, and the duo of Cremin and O’Keefe took home their best ball match 1-Up.
“Regardless of the score of the match, we took a step in the right direction today, and one in which we all hope to continue to move forward with next week. The focus is to keep moving forward and improving each day out. We have a great group of players here that are all working and trying to improve each day out. We'll continue to tinker with the lineup as well and work to see where we can get some guys hot and on a roll here,” said Sullivan.
This week, the Redmen will look to get back in the win column with a home match against Dracut and two away matches at Lowell and Chelmsford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.