The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team finished sixth at Saturday's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Chelmsford's McCarthy Middle School.
Head Coach Fran Cusick was thrilled with his team's overall performances, especially with a handful of members who all excelled in this big meet. Junior Amanda had a terrific day as she placed second in both the 100-meters at 13.04 and the long jump at 17-1, losing out both times to Dracut's Ava Soucy, who is among one of the state's best sprinters and long jumpers.
Also, Jayani Santos continued her incredible season as she was second in the 200-meters at 26.13. Emma Jensen has continued to vastly improve in the past few weeks, taking fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:08.79 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.84. The 4x100 relay team finished third at 51.43 seconds.
In the field events, Jaden Kasule was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 8-6 and Kristina Smith was sixth in the javelin, throwing 89-0.
Just missing out on placing in the top six included the 4x400 relay team which was seventh at 4:26.72 and Kimsan Nguyen, who was 8th in the 100 at 13.42 seconds.
Ava Piccolo had a busy day in the field events taking 10th in the javelin at 82-1, 11th in the shot put at 28-10.75 and 17th in the discus at 73-4. Her throwing pal, Victoria Allen was 10th in the shot put at 30-0.75 and 22nd in the discus at 57-2.
Also competing in multiple events included Noelia Cura, who was 11th in the 200 at 27.98 and 12th in the triple jump at 31-9, Carrina Barron, who was 12th in the long jump at 15-3 and 25th in the 100 at 14.06, and Cassidy Paige, who was 16th in the triple jump at 30-3 and 18th in the 200 at 29.13.
Rounding out the competitors includes Riley Veits, who was tied for 10th in the pole vault clearing 7-6, Emma Ryan taking 11th in the 400 at 1:08.91, Maci Chapman, who is still battling a season long injury, was 14th in the 800 at 2:40.93 and Maisan Nguyen, who was 24th in the 100 at 13.95 seconds.
