TEWKSBURY – This past week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Lacrosse team was defeated in all three games, losing to Dracut on Tuesday night and before that came Methuen and Belmont.
The 0-3 week puts the Redmen at 4-12 and gave two games left to close out regular season schedule.
Last Friday, Tewksbury was edged out by Methuen, 9-8 and before that, also edged out to Belmont, 12-10.
In the loss to Methuen, the Redmen were down 9-5 with about five minutes remaining. Tewksbury's offense rallied and scored three quick goals, making it a one goal game. With possession, head coach Anthony Pontes called a timeout with 28 seconds left to set up a play, but Methuen's defense was just too strong to allow that to happen.
“We weren't really able to get a good shot off to try and tie the game, but the credit goes to Methuen and their coaching staff for throwing us off by coming out in a zone defense,” said Pontes. “(Despite our loss), it's great to see this (Tewksbury) team fight to get back in a game and play as hard as we can.”
Offensively, Danny Fleming led the way with four goals.
“Anytime he was matched up against a short stick defender, we gave him a dodge and he got several good looks. When he did get those good looks, he made the most of them and gad several well placed shots,” said Pontes.
The other goals came from Jason Cooke, Caden Connors, Sean Hirtle and then Andrew Whynot, his first varsity tally.
Defensively, Pontes pointed to two players, who really had strong performances.
“Justin Darrigo played incredible on ball defense all night on a very talented player from Methuen who is playing Division 2 lacrosse next year at college. Justin played on him the whole game and had several possessions where he locked him down. Ryan Fleming was key for us in transition as well as ground balls. He is just such a good athlete with legging the ball up the field for us on clears and is always in every ground ball scrap,” said the coach, who also added that the team's utility players also put forth strong efforts.
Finally, goalie Skyler Schieding also had a big night, with a number of big stops at key moments of the game.
“Skyler had 16 saves and a save percentage of 64%, which is incredible for a single game save percentage. He had one key save at the end of the game, that had it gone in, we would have been down by two with a minute or so left. That save kept us in the game and gave us a chance to tie it up at the end. Drew Rennell dominated at the faceoff stripe all night. He was consistently winning the clamp, or making it hard for their guy to win cleanly. He gave us several big possessions in the fourth quarter.
“In the end we played a very good overall game against a very skilled team. We still didn't get the win but we fought back and didn't give up and played how we can. A few less mistakes and a few different outcomes on groundballs, and we win that game. I'm very proud of how we played.”
In the loss to Belmont, Connors led the way with four goals and three assists. Cooke finished with two goals and two assists and Brayden Aylward added two goals and one helper. Cody Mercuri chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Fleming had a goal and Sean Hirtle had an assist. Schieding made 12 saves.
In the loss to Dracut, Schieding again was excellent, as he was peppered all night and still came away with an incredible 19 saves. Pontes said that Drew Rennell has done a real nice job on the face-offs in the last few games.
Tewksbury will travel to Arlington (6-8) on Friday (4:00 pm) and then host Wilmington (5-8) on Wednesday for another 4 pm start, with the game to be played at the high school field. The Redmen must win both games to have a chance at moving up in the power rankings and getting within the top 32 in order to qualify for the post-season. Currently they are ranked No. 35.
