PEABODY – All winter, the Methuen/Tewksbury Red Rangers Girls Hockey team has struggled to find the back of the net. Averaging just two goals a game throughout their regular season, the Red Rangers relied on their strong defensive skills to win games and clinch a spot in the state tournament.
On Saturday, that hardship ultimately ended their season in a hard fought 3-0 loss to No. 8 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading in the Division 1 Round of 16.
“It’s tough,” said interim head coach Dave O’Hearn following the loss. “We know that we struggled to score, we were usually able to scrap one together and we thought we had one (tonight).”
The Red Rangers close out the season with an overall record of 13-6-3.
Despite outshooting PLNR 25-19, the Red Rangers couldn’t convert on two third-period power plays to put them back into the game. In total, PLNR blanked Methuen/Tewksbury three times on the player advantage.
“We got a young team still, getting hungry and learning to finish down there, we’re still trying to get that together,” said O’Hearn of the power play struggles. “We did get some good looks but I guess it’s just crashing the net a little harder or coming out of your position to go to that loose puck. The chances were there, we just didn’t capitalize.”
The Red Rangers controlled most of the game, putting pressure on PLNR defensemen resulting in long stretches of play in the offensive zone.
“We felt the game was tilted, we felt like we kept pressure on them all game and got a lot of rebounds,” said O’Hearn. “Just hamstrung with scoring goals and it just came back to bite us. I think we press a little bit when we’re down but we were consistent through three periods. We played well, it just didn’t bounce our way today.”
Senior goaltender Taylor Bruno posted another solid performance between the pipes, making 17 saves and keeping the Red Rangers alive throughout the game.
“She was great again,” said O’Hearn. “The first goal was a deflection and the other goal was a good shot. That’s what you want from your goalie, to make the saves that you need to make and hopefully put some goals in for her. We weren’t able to help her out in that department.”
After a net-front scrum resulting in a PLNR tally just over three minutes into action as well as a power play goal in the final four minutes of the second period, PLNR ended the Red Rangers’ hopes of a late comeback following an empty netter with just under two minutes to play.
Not only did Bruno give her team a chance to win all season, she mentored both of the Red Rangers’ younger goaltenders in Lydia Barnes and Ashe Wogan along the way.
“(She is) a solid senior presence for us back there, which was very good for a predominantly young team,” said O’Hearn. “We had some stability back there and we feel very confident in all our goalies. We’re fortunate we have three goalies and we have confidence in our three goalies.”
As both Barnes and Wogan return to the net, the Red Rangers will be welcoming back a large majority of their squad.
“We’re excited,” said O’Hearn. “We feel as though our record is still not reflective of how we played. In a lot of those games we didn’t give up any pucks five on five, they were shorthanded goals or other things like that. Another year of experience will clean some of that up and we’re looking to make another big push next year.”
Although O’Hearn and the Red Rangers will miss the loss of seniors Jamie Constantino, Riley Sheehan, Hannah Forget, Nikole Gosse, and Bruno, O’Hearn knows this loss will light a fire in the locker room for next season.
“We have most of our players returning for us and hopefully a little hungrier after today,” he said. "We'll get a little stronger in front of our net and in front of their net and just a little bit more hungry trying to bury pucks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.