TEWKSBURY — Over the past 20-something years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team has had a long line of very good running backs, and so many of them had the reputation of ‘going all out on every single carry’.
The best example of that is current assistant coach Steve Kasprzak, who invented the phrase “second and third efforts” and more recently backs like Troy Carey and Brandon Winn come to mind.
This year, certainly Kyle Darrigo has carried on that tradition of being a ‘dirtdog’ and fighting his way for every inch, foot and yard.
Certainly among the smaller running backs Tewksbury has had over the years, Darrigo didn’t play a small role in Saturday’s playoff opening win over Lynn English.
The junior took the ball 18 times for 120 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Redmen to a thrilling 31-28 victory over Lynn English played at Doucette Field.
“Kyle has just been tremendous,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “He spills his guts and gives everything that he has every time out. He's never been the guy asking to come out – he always wants the ball. He's hungry for the ball all of the time. He spills his guts on every single run and you think that he's not going to have anything left on the next play, but then he recharges fast. That's pretty good stuff and I'm proud of him.”
With the injury to Shane Aylward, Darrigo and others — mainly Tyler Keough, Kalu Olu and Danny Fleming — have all taken on more on the offensive side and have been tremendous in the two recent wins over Dracut and then Lynn English.
For Darrigo, much like those running backs who came before him, he said the only reason why he chalked up 120 yards — giving him 499 for the season with 9 touchdowns — was thanks to the big guys who lined up in front of him.
“None of it could have came without the linemen,” said Darrigo. “They created holes all afternoon and I just had to read them and try to explode (with speed) once I get through (the holes). We did a great job with our blocks, (Tyler) Keough did a great job with his blocks as he was a big attribute to that.
“Going forward we just have to continue to pound on our blocking and reading the holes.”
With the score 14-7 in favor of the Redmen, Lynn English silenced the home crowd rather quickly when quarterback Mathias Fowler connected with Tahj Purter for an 84-yard touchdown strike. After a big kick-off return by Keough on a trick play pushed the ball to the LE 33 yard line, it took just five plays before Darrigo found the end zone from five yards out, on a huge score to give Tewksbury the lead at 21-14, which was never relinquished the rest of the way.
“This win means everything. Going into (the tournament) we had some bad thoughts about last year (losing in the Super Bowl,” he said. “They are a good team especially number three (Sam Ofurie). He was everywhere. We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we did well running the ball and putting it in the air, and we just got the job done.”
Darrigo added a second score on the team’s opening drive of the third quarter to expand the lead to 31-14.
After that Lynn English made a strong comeback. The Bulldogs first put together an impressive 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive to make it 31-21. Tewksbury couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-nine play from the LE 29, giving the Bulldogs the ball back.
After two big plays moved the ball to the Redmen 45 yard line, Fowler dropped back to pass on first-and-ten but was intercepted on a great play by Darrigo.
“At practice we have always run that play and we knew that they were going to pass because at the time their running game wasn't getting them much,” said Darrigo. “I just stayed between the two (receivers) and saw the quarterbacks eyes. I just jumped in, hoped for the best and it came right into my arms.”
Lynn English did get on the scoreboard one last time before Darrigo and others gained a pair of first downs to run out the clock and come away with a gutsy 31-28 win, all without the team’s best all-around player, Shane Aylward.
“I knew that we were going to be fine without Shane because we have absolutely the perfect linemen up front, who just give it their all for us,” said Darrigo. “That being said, there's always some pressure. We just keep grinding and everyone has each other's backs. We just all got the job done.”
