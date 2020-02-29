BILLERICA — When you play in the state tournament, especially in hockey, anything can happen. If you run into a streaking team or in particular a hot goalie, powerful teams can have their magical seasons evaporated rather quickly.
On Tuesday night, it appeared as if the Tewksbury Redmen were running into a hot goalie. North Reading's Cameron Alter was a one-man show throughout the entire game, but early on he was absolutely fantastic stopping everything in sight.
With under seven minutes to go in the second period, sophomore Cole Stone ended that when he scored on a beautiful goal with a blazing wrist shot to the top corner and that seemed to get things rolling for the No. 3 seed Tewksbury who went on to overtake the No. 14 seed Hornets, 4-0, in a Division 2 North Sectional first round game played at the Chelmsford Forum.
With the win, Tewksbury (15-3-3) will now advance to the quarterfinal round and face league rival North Andover on Friday night, back at the Forum for a 7:15 pm start.
Tewksbury played NA twice this season, losing 5-2 back on December 22nd before ending in a 2-2 tie on January 29th. The No. 6 seed Scarlet Knights (13-3-6) defeated the No. 11 seed Lynnfield, 5-2, in their opener also on Tuesday night.
"We played North Andover twice, we lost to them and then tied them. I think it’s going to be a great game. The last time we played them it was a great game. I think we match up well with them, so we will see what happens."
If Tewksbury gets past NA, they will face the winner of No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury/No. 7 Gloucester on Tuesday night, also at the Chelmsford Forum with the time, TBA.
If Tewksbury wants to keep winning, they'll need to play better than they did on Tuesday – especially early. The Redmen came out slow and stale before Stone's goal ignited things and Tewksbury's intensity and skating picked up.
"I thought we played well tonight. The first period made me a little nervous when we didn’t score but we really dominated in the second and third periods. We were a little flat in the first period, which we can’t do in the state tournament, but in the second and third period, our first line was on point and really got things going," said head coach Derek Doherty.
The teams played to a scoreless first period with the Redmen holding a 10-5 advantage in shots. In the second period, the Redmen completely dominated, holding a 17-3 shot advantage. Tewksbury had several great bids early including Campbell Pierce with a shot from the low right side of the net, and quickly the puck went to the low slot to Will O'Keefe, who took a shot that appeared to have gone in but was waved off and called no goal. Doherty said afterwards that it did indeed go in.
Then with under seven minutes to go, and the face-off to the left of Alter, the puck was kept in at the right point by Kyle Morris, who slid the puck down to Stone. Coming off the right circle, he moved in a few strides before roofing a hard shot to the top inside right hand corner for what ended up to be the game winner.
"Look at that goal by Stoney, who comes off the face-off, makes the move and scores our first goal," said Doherty. "That really got us going. I thought we did a good job of holding them off defensively. We have a lot of good offensive defensemen, who have some skill and I thought they all did a good job tonight, too."
Tewksbury's first line of Pierce, O'Keefe and Jason Cooke started to really dominate play in the third period. The trio had several chances to score and that finally happened with 11:30 to go as Pierce almost echoed the goal from Stone, ripping a hard shot from the right side, but this one landed in the top left hand corner of the net, making it 2-0, while it also gave Pierce his 100th career point.
Pierce then set up the third goal as Alter made a nice kick out pad save on a backhander intight, but John Beatrice followed up the play and put home the rebound to make it 3-0, before Pierce added an empty-netter with 22 seconds left.
Goalie Patrick Letourneau made 13 saves to record the shut out and defensively, Tom Barbati, Caden Connors, Morris and Andrew Camelio all played extremely well limiting the Hornets to very minimal scoring chances throughout the entire game.
"These guys kept going and found a way to win. Once we got the first one, it really gave us a boost and then after the second one, I think we just really tired them out and wore them down after that.
“The toughest win (in the state tourney) is the first win. I’ve had some fantastic teams that lost in the first round, whether it was a shootout or whatever. One of the teams we had seven kids go on to play college hockey and we lose in a shootout. So it’s good to get this first one and now we can try to get on a little bit of a roll.”
