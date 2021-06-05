TEWKSBURY – They have been called the 'Comeback Kids' after their previous wins over Haverhill, Chelmsford and Central Catholic, all were a part of the team’s six-game winning streak.
On Thursday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team almost made it four comeback wins in a row and almost seven wins in a row.
Leading 4-1 after the first, then trailing 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Redmen tied it up. Then Billerica countered with three runs in the top of the ninth inning.
The Redmen responded with two more in the home half, and had the game tying run at second with one out and at third with two outs, but two groundballs ended the threat with Billerica coming away with the 8-7, extra inning thrilling Merrimack Valley Conference game played at Hazel Field on a gorgeous day.
“We almost did it again; they battled,” said TMHS coach Brittany Kannan-Souza. “I just kept telling the kids to play calm and play your game because we are never out of it until the last pitch of the game.
“Today, we were down a couple of times and they battled and we had some big hits, including from Avery (Della Piana), a freshman, who came off the bench twice. You can't ask for anything more from your kids.
“I said to them in the circle that they are the 'Comeback Kids' and not to hang your heads. It was tough giving up those three runs in the last inning, but they battled back and we were in the exact spot that we wanted to be in.”
Billerica scored on unearned run in the first on a bunt single, sacrifice bunt and passed ball. Tewksbury countered with four runs in the home half thanks to very sloppy defensive plays by the Indians. Sophomore Sam Ryan continues her torrid pace at the plate as she led off the half inning ripping a double past the first base line. Brianna Iandoli bunted to move Ryan over but reached first on a dropped ball at first. That followed with two passed balls, a strikeout, a walk, a dropped fly ball, another passed ball and a wild pitch, which all led to Ryan, Iandoli, Sam Perkins and Ashley Giordano all scoring runs.
Billerica got one back in the top of the second as Emily West doubled to score Kayley Roche to make it 4-2. In the third, the Indians tied it up as No. 3 hitter Naomi Boldebuck belted a two-run homer over the center field fence to tie the game up at 4-4.
Billerica took the lead in the fifth on an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error, a sacrifice bunt, before West singled in Jessica Maillet to make it a 5-4 game.
Tewksbury's bats went quiet from the second inning through the sixth, managing just two hits during that time, while striking out six times – 12 in all, with the majority of the time looking on two strike change-ups by Billerica southpaw pitcher Analise Grady.
“She had the change-up going and she mixes her pitches well. She spins the ball well and she has to have the ball spin in order for it to work because she's not going to overpower (batters). So if her spins are on, we're going to be OK,” said Higgins.
Grady and Maillet had three hits each, while, Emily Burdick and Emily West had two each. Boldebuck also delivered a big two-run home run over the center field fence in the third inning.
Della Piana and Sam Ryan had two hits each for Tewksbury. Ryan came on relief and tossed four shut out innings before Billerica scored the three runs in the ninth.
“She had a good change-up for sure,” said Kannan-Souza. “We needed to be more aggressive at the plate. I wish we could see them again because I think it would be a different game. We also had a couple of mental mistakes of just not attacking the ball. The most important thing in the field is the ball and we have to play the ball and not each other.”
Trailing 5-4 going to their last at bat, with one out and the bases empty, freshman pinch hitter Avery Della Piana came off the bench and with two strikes she stroked a solid line drive to left center to start the comeback rally. Tia Smith re-entered the game as a pinch runner and she moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Gianna Pendola. That set the stage for Ryan, who again pulled a sharp single inside the first base bag, scoring Smith and the game was tied up at 5-5.
Ryan, who came in relief in the top of the fifth, got out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth, left a runner at third in the sixth and seventh, then gave up a harmless single in the top of the eight as part of her four shut out innings.
In the ninth, Billerica was able to score three runs on four singles, a wild pitch and a two base error, to go up 8-5.
Again in the home half, Tewksbury wouldn't go away. Giordano led things off with a nice single to center field. Katie Cueva reached first on an error, moving Giordano to second. After a strikeout, Della Piana was called back off the bench to pinch hit and just like her first time, she belted a double, this time scoring both runs, including Cueva, who was awarded home on defensive interference play by the third baseman. That made it 8-7 and ended the day for Grady. Billerica went to right-handed Boldebuck, who got an out on a sacrifice bunt by Pendola, before getting Ryan to ground out to first.
“Tewksbury played awesome and they kept coming back,” said longtime Billerica head coach Patty Higgins. “That first inning was a disaster for us but we settled down after that. I think today may have been the first real pressure game so (early on) they felt it.”
With the six game winning streak now over, Kannan-Souza was asked her thoughts of the team being 6-2 on the season with both losses by one run.
“At this point of the season I am very happy,” she said. “I think we need to be more aggressive at times, especially at the plate, but overall the kids have played great.”
On Monday night, Tewksbury was defeated by Lowell, 3-0, to fall to 6-3 on the season.
Gina LaCedra, the two-time Mass Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, tossed a 1-hit shut out with two walks, while striking out 16 of the 21 batters for outs.
Sam Ryan went 1-for-3 at the plate to have the only hit for Tewksbury.
Defensively, Tewksbury was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error
Ryan took the loss for Tewksbury. The lefthander allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Tewksbury will have three games this upcoming week, home on Thursday and Monday night, both 6 pm against Methuen and North Andover, and then will go to North Andover for a 4 pm game on Tuesday.
After that will be a home-and-home series with Lawrence on June 10th and 14th, before the “open” state tournament begins.
