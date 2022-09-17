DANVERS – Midway through the third quarter of Friday night's game, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior running back Alex Arbogast had just fumbled and upon coming over to the Redmen bench area, he slammed his helmet against the bench, before several of his teammates tried to calm him down.
The Danvers offense then had the ball for a combined 6:30 compared to just 46 seconds for the Redmen, and during that frame, the Falcons took the lead at 21-14. Those six minutes allowed Arbogast to calm himself back down, relax and refocus.
And all of that led to one magical fourth quarter performance.
Arbogast scored his second, third and fourth touchdowns of the game – coming in a span of 6:23 – seven seconds less than the 12 plays that Danvers' offense ran as a unit – on runs of 58, 69 and 10, giving him a night to remember with four touchdowns, 226 rushing yards and more importantly a team win.
“I saw the hole and my head was ahead of my feet. That normally doesn't happen and it was really aggravating (to fumble),” he admitted. “I busted off the steam (of being upset), I relaxed a bit, did some deep breathing, and I knew that the game was still tied. I then went out there and punched them in the face (scoring the 58-yard touchdown). That played worked because those guys blocking for me were all great.
“I had a lot of guys helping this summer getting stronger and faster. Once I got out to the outside, all of that work that I put in during the off-season really was worth it. It helped me get those touchdowns.”
Last year as a junior and first time varsity player, Arbogast finished the season with 103 carries for 811 yards with nine touchdowns. That includes Thanksgiving where he had 11 carries for 153 yards with two scores. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry last year, despite inconsistencies of running through the trenches.
On Friday, he finished the game with 10 carries for 226 yards, an amazing 22.6 yards per carry. All four touchdowns were to the outside and all four were thanks to giant holes led by a new and younger offensive line.
“Arbogast played great and he had some big runs. He got some lanes that he hasn't had in previous games (thanks to the offensive line). So this was a full team win,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “Alex knows that we have high expectations of him with what he can do on the football field and with his skill-set. I thought he ran like a running back tonight. That was the first time since we've been going (that he ran like an actual running back).”
In his last two games, spanning two seasons, Arbogast has rushed for 379 yards on 21 carries, while scoring six touchdowns. While everyone knows that in open field, no one will catch him, they also know that the offensive line from last year and this year, are establishing these giant runs.
“We lost (most of our linemen) from last year and (at first) that was tough because I was used to all of them. (The new guys have been great). We just put trust in each other,” said Arbogast.
While Arbogast had the big runs and the touchdowns, his two running partners also had big games. Junior Hunter Johnson finished with 67 carries on eight carries and captain Sean Hirtle, who was immense all night on both sides of the ball, added in 11 carries for 50 yards, including a two-yard touchdown earlier in the game. The three of them combined for 343 rushing yards.
“Hunter has been getting out there a lot more and he's great. He's just a junior so he has another year to gain even more experience and he's showing off what he can do. We push each other in practice. We also have Sean there and he's so tough. He can do anything for us running and blocking,” said Arbogast.
While the three combined for 343 yards and all five scores, they also helped a combined effort into something so much more important, a victory.
“(Last year when we lost to Danvers) that was my first varsity game and it was so great to be on a varsity field for the first time and to be in my first game,” recalled Arbogast. “On our first drive, I scored the touchdown and that felt great but then it just didn't go our way (the rest of the game). We couldn't wait to get (Danvers) back on the schedule and at their house. They got us at our house, so we wanted to get them at their house. It was just about revenge and I'm really happy that we were able to pull it off as a team.”
