HINGHAM – During the winter season, Shawsheen Tech freshman Sidney Tildsley continued to get better and better every week on the wrestling mat. So much so, that the Billerica resident (with family ties to Wilmington) made state history by becoming the first freshman to ever go undefeated at 60-0, which included winning everything from the Lowell Holidays to the Division 1 North Sectional and State titles, and then adding the All-State and New England titles to his belt. He went on to place seventh at the National level. For all of that, he was named to both the Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic teams.
Now two months later, he's at it again, just in a different sport.
On Monday, he entered the Division 4 State Track-and-Field Championship Meet as the No. 20 seed in the javelin with a mark of 127-07. When the meet was finally done, he left Hingham's Notre Dame Academy as the fifth best javelin thrower with an incredible heave of 141-01.
“He was our best performer. He came in fifth overall, which is a ten foot personal record for him,” said head coach Joe Gore. “That's just phenomenal. We are very happy for him. This is first year ever throwing the javelin and he is still getting his footwork right, his starts right, when to start his crossover step, so he's getting better every single day. In practice, he hit a personal record every time this week. I'm not surprised (with his fifth place finish) because he puts the work in.”
Also competing on the boys side included Zachary Rogers, who was 16th in both the 200 (23.95) and long jump (16-05.25), Gianni Zompa, who was also 16th in the 110-meter hurdles (17.48), Tyler Francois, who was 20th in the 400 (55.59), Zach MacLauchlan, who was 43rd in the 100 (12.25) and then the 4x100 relay team was 15th at 46.00 seconds.
“Gianni is a first year track kid and he's a junior. For him to get here and have the season that he's had, is a real good accomplishment,” said Gore.
On the girls side, Makayla Nolan and Lindsey Frontain finished 14th and 19th in the shot put, throwing 29-03 and 28-03, respectively, while Arianna Farrell was 19th in the 100-meter hurdles (18.22) and Megan Steeves finished 34th in the 100 (13.81) and 36th in the 200 at 29.94.
“Farrell has been the most consistent for us. She didn't hit a personal record today but she's been getting better and better all season. She's really got a bright future ahead of her and you have to keep an eye out,” said Gore.
None of the competitors finished high enough to compete in the All-State Meet, thus ending both the boys and the girls seasons.
“We're young and we have a ton of good freshmen and sophomores and same on the girls side. The talent is there, so I think the next couple of years, we're going to have some real good potential in this program,” said Gore. “We are very happy with our seasons. It took us a little while to get going. We got off to a slow start but we're super happy. Everyday we kept hitting personal records, and we're just getting better. It just took a little while to get going. With this many kids, it's a matter of finding the right events for everyone. Once we found that and the kids were stuck practicing that everyday, it flipped a switch for us and we really were able to hit our stride midway through the season.”
