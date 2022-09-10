ANDOVER – The oldest one, Lana, has already come a long way in the sport and will be relied upon this year to get reach further distances in terms of improvement.
The younger one, Alan, seems to have quite a bit of natural ability, and will surely make an impact right away.
The two siblings have spent many years and many days, hours and minutes in different pools over the years. They both really enjoy that, and now this year they are finally getting a chance to be on the same team together. Last Friday, the two members of the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim team took a few minutes out of their practice at the Greater Lawrence High School pool and spoke about the path they have taken in the sport of swimming, leading up to being teammates today.
“We took swim lessons as kids. It's a good life-lesson, you're safe so we all started when we were four or five years old,” said the highly spirited, Lana. “Then when I was eight, my mom wanted me to join the swim team. I chickened out so I waited another year until I was in the fourth grade. I did the whole tryouts thing, I joined the team and that point since we had been taking lessons there for so long, everyone knew us so they said 'get Alan' to join the team. He had been to all of the practices, he knew all of the strokes so we (basically) joined up at the same time.”
Except he didn't take to it right away.
“I hated it, but there was a lot of convincing and then at age eight, I did my first race and won so it was like 'OK maybe this isn't so bad'. At first I was really scared to jump in the pool. Then a few years later I realized that I was pretty good at swimming (so that fear went away),” said Alan.
Now that fear has turned into fun, and lots of it.
“I look forward to seeing him swim and to see Lana swim. They have a good relationship. It’s a good poking sibling relationship that they have and it’s fun in nature,” said Red Rangers' head coach Jason Smith, sporting the biggest grin. “The kids in their lanes enjoy it because they are side-by-side in the lanes, and they’ll pick on each other over certain little things or their lane-mates crack up. It keeps the mood over there a little light (during practices) so that’s good.”
While it may be light in terms of poking fun at one another, certainly when it comes to competing in this sport and on this team, the practices and meets are anything but light.
“At first I wasn't used to it because normally (before high school) we would have one hour or 90-minute practices but here we go at least two hours and I was like 'dang this is tough'. I was tired after the first practice but the overall vibe of the people I'm swimming with, everyone is trying to get better and they are all really training hard,” said Alan. “That just makes me want to be like that, too. I'm starting to really like (the longer practices).”
The longer practices and the more reps and laps over the years has really helped Lana grow. She started with the program during the awkward Fall-2 COVID year and that season was all virtual meets. Then last year, she really came on especially towards the end of the regular season. Not only did she compete in a slew of different events, but she helped the Red Rangers capture their fourth straight MVC D2 Championship title.
“My freshman year, we had only lost two seniors from the season before. (Last year) our whole team was basically the same so I feel like we all really got to know each other,” said Lana. “Typically every year, kids would leave, new kids would come and teams would be totally different. But for two years, we all got to really know each other so that made a big difference (with our success).”
After the team captured the league title, the post-season meets came and Lana went out with a bang. At the MVC Championship Meet, she finished 16th in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:21.88, which was a personal record. She was also 23rd in the breaststroke (1:30.99) and part of a 200-freestyle relay team.
“Freshman year was the COVID year, so we didn't have the MVC Meet. (So last year's MVC Championship Meet) was my first real big competition meet,” she said. “I had never swam in a big, college pool like (WPI) so it was a little overwhelming, but overall it was a really cool experience being with the team and cheering everyone one.”
For a sophomore, in this league with the likes of Andover and Chelmsford, taking 16th in the butterfly was pretty impressive.
“She certainly has come a long way,” Smith agreed. “She will do anything that we ask of her. She’s really a plug-in-play kind of a kid and you can literally put here where ever she is needed and she will go. Since the COVID year I have plugged her in the butterfly the most and that’s an event that a lot of people don’t love. We don’t have a tone of fliers come into the program all of the time. I like her in that event and she does very well there, so if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.”
Smith added that he expects her personal best of 1:21.88 from last year's final swim to be taken down to the mid-teens this year.
“That’s my goal to get her time down to the mid-teens. I’m sure with how hard that she works, that she’ll get there. The girls in her lane are pushing her to be better,” he said.
Lana agrees, but knows that her plate will be really full this year, competing in many different events as well as being one of the team's leaders.
“We had 15 seniors leave from last year's team so we're kind of starting a little fresh. We have a lot of younger kids,” she said. “When I was a freshman, we had a lot of upperclassmen on the team, and it stayed the same for my first two years. Now I'm one of the upperclassmen so that's kind of cool. For the kids from Tewksbury, I'm the oldest one on the team, so I have the most experience and I kind of know what's going on. It's fun for me to be able to talk about all of the stuff that we do to all of the new kids.”
And one of those new kids is Alan. While he has a lot of natural ability, there's no doubt that once competition starts, he will be fueled by the likes of teammates, Carter DeLano of Methuen and Matthew Jo of Tewksbury, two of the top male swimmers in the state. With the team's first meet this Friday, Smith knows that Alan will be competing in a handful of events, but which ones he hadn't yet decided on.
“Alan will be one of those kids to fill those voids (after losing 15 kids to graduation). Having not seen him swim in a meet yet, and just seeing him in practice, I know that he’s going to easily be able to fill in to a number of different spots or move around the line-up in order to fill some spots. I have a feeling that he’s going to do pretty well.
“His butterfly has looked good and he’s just very well rounded so that’s a good thing. Having a kid who can do multiple different strokes is so key. We don’t have a lot of kids who come in like that. It’s a lot of development and it’s a lot of work to get to that point. Methuen and Tewksbury in terms of swimming, are very similar where there’s no pools in our towns to really promote the development of swimming, so we have to do a lot of that from within. I’m not complaining, that’s just how it is.”
Besides swimming, Lana is also a member of the Tewksbury Track-and-Field team throwing the discus, javelin and shot put, and Alan said that he plans on going out for the team as well. Besides their love for sports, Alan and his younger brother Dylan, like all brothers, try to get their older sister going.
“They do silly things and I yell at them sometimes, but I have to keep them in-check,” said Lana with a big laugh. “We all get along - Dylan also swims.”
The three of them are the children of Lan Dang and Tra Giang Nguyen – Vietnamese women traditionally keep their surname when they get married.
“We are first generation – our parents are both from Vietnam originally. They didn't know each other at the time but they both came over to the United States when they were teenagers,” explained Lana. “They didn't meet each other until they were in college. My mom has family members who live in New Hampshire and my dad has family members who live in different parts of Massachusetts so we have a lot of cousins and other family members (here in the states).”
The siblings were asked if they ever visited Vietnam.
“No, and I'm jealous actually. My cousins have been back there. Our dad has told us some stories of when he lived there, but he's also one of those people who say 'back in my day we didn't have these little I-Phones or this and that',” said Lana with a big laugh.
Now that the two siblings are on the same team, surely dad will start to hear stories from them – it could be about a personal record time in an event, or winning an event, or just a simple story of how they helped one another, which always makes a dad smile.
“We've always been in different age groups and different gender groups, so we didn't really swim together before we came here,” said Alan. “Being here with Lana is pretty good. I feel like if she wasn't here, I'd be pretty lost. I was a little nervous going into (the tryouts). I didn't know what it was going to be like, especially being younger. Lana gave me a lot of good information on what I needed to expect from the coaches, the practices and the meets. So when I did come in, I wasn't completely brand new because she made things a lot easier.”
