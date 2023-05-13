It isn't very often that a player that lost a match by a 10-0 score would potentially be the hero of the day, but Trevor Engel of the Shawsheen Tech tennis team resembled that remark on Monday.
Engel played No. 1 singles for the Rams in a match against visiting Mystic Valley, the team that ended a 27-match winning streak for Shawsheen earlier this season.
While Engel didn't win against Mystic's Jay Raj, Engel's willingness to compete at the top spot allowed his Ram teammates to win four of the remaining six matches on the way to a 4-3 team victory.
"Trevor has been playing well and earned a chance to play (Raj)," said Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley. "It takes a special athlete to accept that challenge and Trevor was ready to go."
The win improved Shawsheen to 7-1 overall and put the Rams in a great position to win a share of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship. Both Shawsheen and Mystic Valley have one league loss with four matches left on the league schedule.
The Rams have remaining matches against Greater Lowell, Greater Lawrence, Nashoba Tech and Fellowship Academy.
Shawsheen has played all four teams already this season and the Rams are 4-0 against those teams with wins in 27 out of 28 matches.
The key victory against Mystic came at No. 2 doubles where Christian Rivera and Jasmine Johansen pulled out a 10-8 win.
"What a win for that team," said Tildsley. "This was a great win for the program. The way we responded to our first loss in several years was really something special. We're 6-0 since that loss. I'm really proud of the whole team."
At third doubles, Shawsheen won by a 10-0 score with a combination of Faith Martin and Jake Metcalfe cruising to victory.
"Our depth is tough to match up against," said Tildsley. "Faith and Jake would probably play first doubles for just about every team. To be able to have a team that good playing at the No. 3 spot is quite the luxury. They're a solid team."
The other Ram triumphs came at second and third singles.
At two, Ethan Hines defeated Wes Cunningham by a 10-3 score at Bobby Dodge was a 10-4 winner at No. 3 singles against Ethan Co,
Fourth singles saw Shawsheen's Sarah Johansen almost pull out a victory before she lost 10-7 against Mystic's Eli DeTore.
Mystic's other triumph came at No. 1 doubles where Nate Barnes and Will LaMonica fell by a 10-5 score.
Prior to Mystic Valley, the Rams cruised to another lopsided victory over Northeast Regional.
Shawsheen lost a total of just 13 games in the seven matches, winning two by 10-0 scores and two others by 10-1 scores.
At first singles, Hines had another solid victory, cruising past Victor Phan by a 10-1 margin.
Dodge won almost as quickly at No. 2 singles, defeating Thatiana Camilio by a 10-3 final.
At third singles, Engel didn't drop a game in a 10-0 sweep against Anowan Muhabab and Sarah Johansen completed the clean sweep at singles with a 10-3 win at No. 4 over Aina Saharan.
The tightest contest of the day came at first doubles where LaMonica and Barnes won by a 10-5 score.
Jasmine Johansen and Rivera made quick work of their opponents at No. 2 doubles and Martin and Metcalfe won 10-0 at third doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
With a pair of victories in action against Whittier Tech and Greater Lowell, the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team improved to 8-4 on the year as a stretch of big games approaches to finish the year.
After 11 games, the Rams were seeded 23rd in the state's Div. 3 rankings. The top 32 seeds advance to the playoffs automatically.
Shawsheen beat a surprising Whittier squad by a 13-11 score on Monday.
"We played one of our worst games," admitted Ram coach Chuck Baker. "And Whittier is much improved."
Seven different Shawsheen players had at least one goal in the victory.
Sophomore Zack Timmons led the Ram offense with three goals and an assist and junior Chase Darcey also had three goals.
Senior Derek Maguire and sophomore Brayton Carbone had three points apiece, Maguire with two goals and an assist and Carbone with a goal and two assists.
Kyle Gray added two goals for the Rams while other scorers included Mike Lawson and Teagan Ledoux.
Chipping in with assists was Trey Elliott and Jack Martins.
In goal, Quinn Guinane made eight saves.
The Rams had a much easier time against Greater Lowell, winning by a 13-2 score.
Once again, seven different Shawsheen players scored goals.
Elliott's four goals and one assist led the way while Darcey had three goals and an assist.
Carbone contributed two goals and one assist and Timmons and Ledoux each added a goal and an assist.
Martins and Maguire also chipped in with goals.
Adding assists was Gray and Lawson.
Shawsheen hosted Lowell Catholic on Wednesday and visits Nashoba Tech on Friday afternoon.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The Shawsheen Tech boys track and field team improved to 2-2 with a convincing 109-26 win against Essex Tech.
Shawsheen won 15 of the 16 events with two sweeps and 1-2 finishes in six other events.
The Rams swept the shot put. Zachary Rogers won the event with a distance of 38 feet, 10.5 inches, Adam Doucot was second throwing 36-4.5 and Joshua Caruso ended up third, with a heave of 35-11.5.
Matthew Ramsey led a sweep of the 110-meter hurdles with a win in 17.4 seconds. Gianni Zompa was second in 17.86 and Anthony Ascolillo was third in 20.64.
In the 400-meter hurdles, Shawsheen took first and second.
Sid Tildsley won the race in 1:03.44 and Zompa was second in 1:05.92.
In the three distance events, the Rams outscored Essex by a 22-5 margin.
Noah Brooks won both the 800-meter run and the two mile.
Brooks led a 1-2 finish in the 800 with a time of 2:15.27. Gordon Noble was second in 2:17.37.
Brooks' winning time in the two mile was 10:55.4 and William Biscan placed second in 11:23.43.
In the mile, Noble was the winner in 5:11.36 and Piscan was third in 5:22.07.
In the sprints, Shawsheen had another clear advantage, outscoring Essex 20-7 in the three races.
Zachary MacLauchlan won two races, taking the 100-meter dash in 11.49 seconds and tying for first in the 200-meter dash with Rogers in 23.54 seconds.
Cameron Camelio won the 400-meter run in 57.14 seconds.
Adding third-place points in the sprints was Donald Alphonse in the 400 and Christian Rainone in the 100.
Shawsheen won both relays.
In the 4x100, MacLauchlan and Rogers were joined by John McLaughlin and Rainone to win in 45.21 seconds, almost three seconds faster than Essex.
The 4x400 relay was won by Brooks, Camelio, Tildsley and Ethan Melanson in 3:58.23.
In the high jump, Ram Derek Mulik took first after clearing 5 feet and there was a three-way tie for second with an Essex athlete and two Shawsheen jumpers, Alphonse and Camelio.
Along with the shot put sweep, Shawsheen also went 1-3 in both the discus and javelin, giving the Rams a 21-6 edge in the throws.
Tildsley won the javelin with a distance of 135 feet, 10 inches and Trent Wedge was third, throwing 113-1.
In the discus, Tom Robenek was the winner with a distance of 106 feet, 6 inches and Mason O'Rourke was third, throwing 99-8.
The Rams also won the triple jump. Ramsey took first with a distance of 36 feet, 1.5 inches and Zompa was second, leaping 35-4.5.
Shawsheen's other points came in the long jump where Tildsley was second with a distance of 18 feet and Rogers took third, jumping 17-7.5.
The boys also finished fourth at the Freshman/Sophomore meet at Whittier Tech in Haverhill.
Brooks led the way for the Rams at the meet, finishing second in both the 800 and the two mile with respective times of 2:10.3 and 10:47. Jonathan Hureau was sixth in the 800 for the Rams in 2:29.2.
Mulik was also second for Shawsheen in the high jump, clearing 5 feet. Nicolas Palmerino tied for fourth in the event.
Michael Ware also scored second-place points in the javelin with a distance of 120-2.
Other finishes for Shawsheen included Patrick Bumpus, who was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles, and Wedge, who was sixth in the 200 and fourth in the javelin. Connor Flynn finished seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
It was a busy week for the Shawsheen Tech girls track and field squad.
The Rams finished fourth at the Freshman/Sophomore Meet hosted by Whittier Tech in Haverhill and also competed against Essex Tech, falling 89-47.
The loss dipped Shawsheen to 1-3 on the year.
The Rams won five events in all with five different girls earning first-place points.
In the high jump, Makayla Nolan was the winner after clearing 4 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Brielle Pigott was second, also clearing 4-4.
Pigott had an eight-point day, also winning the two mile in 13:46.28.
Shawsheen won both hurdling races.
Arianna Farrell was first in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.93 seconds while Kara Clayton captured the 400-meter hurdles in 1:18.73. Micayla King was third in the 400 hurdles.
Shawsheen's other win came in the 800-meter run where Amelia Matzke took first in 2:55.82.
Adding second-place points for the Rams was Megan Steeves in the long jump (14 feet, 8.5 inches) and Nolan in three events, the triple jump (29 feet, 5.75 inches), discus (79 feet) and shot put (30 feet, 9 inches).
Chipping in with third-place points was Steeves in the 100-meter dash, Sarah Simonds in the 400-meter run, Ayla Biscan in the mile, Lindsey Frontain in the shot put and Gabriella Walazek in both the discus and the javelin.
Nolan had a huge day at the Freshman/Sophomore meet, taking championships in two events.
Nolan won the shot put with a distance of 29-9.5 and also took first in the discus with a heave of 77-8.
Nolan also finished third in the high jump.
In the long jump, the Rams finished second and third with Alexis LeBlanc taking second (13-6) and Kendra Minghella placing third (12-8.5).
Shawsheen had one other second-place performance as Kara Clayton was the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:18.6.
Other top finishers for the Rams included Nadia Moustafa, who was seventh in the 100-meter dash, Olivia Quinn, fourth in the mile, King, who was eighth in the 400 hurdles, Elizabeth Santos, who was seventh in the 400, and Shea Kelley, who took fifth in the 200.
In the discus, Meagan O'Leary was seventh and Isabella DiSalvo was 10th and Melissa Lavine and Corrine Foley were fifth and sixth in the javelin.
SOFTBALL
The Shawsheen Tech softball team’s record dipped to 5-5 on the year after a 13-5 loss to Greater Lowell on Tuesday afternoon.
The Rams actually led 4-0 after two innings before the visitors erupted for three runs in the third and fourth innings and five runs in the sixth to take an 11-4 lead.
Shawsheen’s four-run second inning started with a single by senior Brooke Carlquist and a walk to senior Mia Bisso.
A sacrifice bunt by Stephanie MacKeen was misplayed by Greater Lowell, scoring Carlquist. Kayla Mason and Alivia Imbimbo then hit back-to-back RBI singles with Imbimbo’s hit drove in two runs.
Shawsheen added another run in the sixth when Carlquist singled and eventually scored on a Mason single.
Mason and Carlquist finished with two hits apiece for the Rams while Imbimbo and junior Raegan Bowden had the others. Bisso drew a pair of walks.
Bisso pitched all seven innings for the Rams and finished with nine strikeouts, but Greater Lowell’s potent offense collected 15 hits in all.
Upcoming action for the Rams includes a Thursday trip to Essex, a Friday game at Arlington Catholic and another home game next Tuesday against Lowell Catholic starting at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
On April 19, Shawsheen Tech beat Greater Lowell by a 1-0 score in an eight-inning thriller.
Two weeks later in the rematch, things were just as dramatic but this time it was the Gryphons that got the victory, edging the Rams by a 2-0 score in a game played in Billerica on Thursday, May 4.
It was the first loss of the year for Shawsheen, who still owned a terrific 11-1 overall mark after the game and an 8-1 record against CAC competition.
In the game back in April, Greater Lowell's Jake Torpey pitched an excellent game against Ram lefty Conlen Powell. This time, Shawsheen faced Torpey again while Aiden MacLeod took the hill for the Rams.
Both pitchers went all seven innings with Torpey allowing only three hits and MacLeod giving up just six.
Hits for Shawsheen came from MacLeod, Lukas Poirier and Mike Maselli, who had a double.
The day before, the Rams clobbered Greater Lawrence by a 12-0 score.
The victory was impressive for several reasons, primarily that a shutout was thrown by Shawsheen without someone named MacLeod or Powell on the mound.
The trio of Poirier, C.J. Newkirk and Nick Gagnon combined to throw a one-hitter over five innings before the game ended early because of the 12-run mercy rule. Poirier went the first three frames, striking out four and giving up the one hit before Newkirk and Gagnon each added a scoreless inning.
Robbie Welch caught the entire game, contributing to the gem.
The Ram offense put together three big inning, scoring three times in the first, six times in the third and three times in the fourth.
Dyllon Pratt had a great day at the plate with two hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. Pratt's two hits were a home run and ground-rule double.
Mavrick Bourdeau drove in four runs and had a pair of hits while MacLeod and Brendan Lee also added RBIs.
Evan Galanis had two hits and scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.