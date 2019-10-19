TEWKSBURY — After its disappointing loss to Lawrence in its previous match, the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team did not sit around feeling sorry for itself. Instead, the Redmen went right back to work the next day at practice, striving to get at least a little bit better for their next match.
On Wednesday, the hard work from the day before showed itself in a straight set road triumph over Merrimack Valley Conference Small rival Billerica, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18.
Tewksbury got off to a sluggish start in the first set before finding its groove down the stretch, thanks in part to the setter play of senior Alexa Harrington (25 assists), and the power and leadership of senior co-captain, and outside hitter, Alli Wild (13 kills).
“We picked up our energy and got more intense,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “We started off a little slow, a little flat in the first set.”
The Redmen won the first set, and then rolled through the second set to a 25-11 victory. Billerica offered more resistance in the third set, but Tewksbury was not going to get denied.
“How we played our third set was very different from how we played our first set,” said Luppi. “We’re still working on how we pick up with that intensity from the start, which is something we need to continue to work on.”
Harrington and Wild both had good all-around matches. Harrington also had four digs and three service aces. Wild also had six digs and two block assists.
The Redmen got a balanced attack from their other hitters, with Kaitie Cueva adding seven kills and senior Lizzy Taggart, five kills.
Senior co-captain Emily Butler led the team with nine digs, while freshman libero Carinna Barron had five. Barron also had a service ace, as did Maddie Cueva, Emma Demos and Gianna Bourassa.
Taggart also led the team in blocks with two, while Becca DeFrancesco had one. Tibbets had two block assists, and Demos had one.
Following the victory over the Indians, the Redmen had a week off before their next match, which was yesterday at Haverhill. If Tewksbury won that match, and the Hillies subsequently defeat Lawrence, as happened in the first half of the season, then all three teams would share the MVC Small title.
Luppi planned a hard practice for Thursday, a short break, and then back to work in preparation for the all-important Haverhill rematch. The Hillies led, 1-0 and 2-1, in the first meeting at Tony Romano Court, before Tewksbury battled back to take the final two sets for the 3-2 win.
This week’s busy schedule also includes a home match today with Bedford, and a road match Friday at Dracut. Both begin at 5:30 p.m.
