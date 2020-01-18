ROXBURY – On Sunday, a unique race/event was held at the end of the MSTCA Northeast Invitational Track-and-Field meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury: the mixed 400-meter relay.
"The mixed 4x400 is an event that was just recently added to the 2020 Olympics," said Tewksbury girls' coach Fran Cusick. "As such, it has garnered some attention at the high school level and we went into it with the primary goal of having fun and the secondary goal of qualifying for nationals. We definitely had a lot of fun, but came up just a second short of the nationals qualifying time. However, this group of kids ran really well."
Cusick added that the coaching staff had to first pick the four kids, two from each kid, and then figure out the order.
"The interesting thing about the mixed relay is that there is no set order to it," he said. "Some teams choose to lead off with a boy, others with a girl. We certainly had a spirited debate amongst both the athletes and the coaches over what order we should go with, but ultimately decided to lead with freshman Emma Jensen."
Jensen was the lead-off leg and Cusick said that "she has been steadily improving over the past several weeks and ran arguably her best race of the season here today, splitting a 65.1."
After that came sophomore Nick Polimeno, who had a split of 53.7 seconds. That set the stage for Tewksbury's two phenoms, Makayla Paige and Zach LaLonde. Paige ran a split of 54.0 seconds and LaLonde was 51.20 seconds.
"After Emma, Nick Polimeno was next up and he got us back into the race, and Makayla Paige ran her fastest 400 leg ever in a sizzling 54.0 to get us into second place. Zach LaLonde anchored us with a 51.20 split and we ended up in second place at the end of a very long weekend. Coach Jill Paige and I thought that on a good day this team could run 3:46-3:48, so a 3:44 is phenomenal."
Officially Tewksbury finished at 3:44.20, which trailed first place Milford at 3:41.51, but finished ahead of Sheperd Hill, Littleton, Westborough, Sharon, Westford Academy, Groton-Dunstable, Murdock and Somerset-Berkley.
