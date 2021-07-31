RAYNHAM - The Tewksbury Redmen completed a mission of sorts when they reached the semifinals of the 12-Year-Old 70' New England Cal Ripken Regional Tournament with a 4-2 victory over North Middlesex (Pepperell), in the Elimination Round, last week at the RYBSA Complex.
Tewksbury had high hopes coming into the tournament, but the Redmen were routed in their opening game, 15-3, by Somerset-Swansea.
The next two games saw Tewksbury qualify for the elimination round and the Redmen put it all together in the triumph over North Middlesex.
The New England Regionals featured eight teams divided into two pools, and Tewksbury made the semifinals as the third-place team in its pool.
Brady Schofield, who was the unfortunate starting pitcher in the opening game loss, came back in the elimination round and was outstanding on the mound and at the plate.
Schofield stopped North Middlesex, the Western Mass champions, on four hits, and also belted a two-run home run as part of a three-run Redmen first inning, one North Middlesex never recovered from.
Schofield had six strikeouts and no walks, and only one of the two runs allowed was an earned run.
"Brady did a great job, tonight," said Tewksbury manager Steve DiPalma. "He had great control, no free walks. He was good tonight with all his pitches. He kept them off balance and threw a lot of strikes."
The Redmen batted first and went to work on North Middlesex starter Gavin Santos with one out.
Michael Macauda singled, stole second and third bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Johnny Pasquariello.
Cameron Lanziero had gotten on base after getting hit by a pitch, prior to the sacrifice fly. He stole second, went to third on the sacrifice fly and scored when Schofield stepped up and hit a line drive that easily cleared - not only the right field wall - but the fence of an adjacent field as well.
"We got a few guys on base, and he's been due," said DiPalma, of Schofield's home run. "That's the great thing about our lineup, we haven't been able to hit all at the same time, but Brady was due and that set the table for the rest of the game."
Nothing like taking the mound already staked to a 3-0 lead, as was the case for Schofield in the bottom of the first.
North Middlesex answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the first. Noah Lake reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored as Nick Covalito reached on another infield throwing error.
Schofield had a strikeout prior to the second error, and he got out the next two batters to get out of further trouble.
"Our defense played well," said DiPalma. "We weren't perfect, but we made a lot of plays. We took a couple outs away from them, and we're moving on."
Tewksbury got the run back in the top of the second. With two outs, Jake Cunha singled, stole second and third, and scored on the second hit for Macauda.
Santos was relieved at that point by Colin Taylor, who went on to pitch four and a third innings of shutout relief. A 4-3 double play helped him out in the third, but he allowed just one hit over the last three innings while facing the minimum number of batters.
This put the pressure on the Redmen to match North Middlesex on defense, and prevent a possible rally.
North Middlesex made it 4-2 in the bottom of the second when Josh Neal doubled with one out, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a ground ball by Nate Galvin.
Schofield then went into a groove that saw him set down 11 batters in a row, including the side in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He was helped along by his defense, but Schofield also helped his own cause with four strikeouts in the span.
Lake broke up the streak with a one-out infield single in the sixth. He stole second and third bases, but Schofield got the last two North Middlesex batters on a strikeout, and a ground out to shortstop Jason DiPalma.
"We made the plays when we had to, and I'm proud of them," said Steve DiPalma. "These are going to be close games. The other teams are here for a reason. They didn't give us any extra outs, and for the most part, we didn't either. Hats off to the kids. We (coaches) don't do anything. We just them in the lineup and they play."
Tewksbury advanced to the semifinals, two nights later, where they faced Somerset-Swansea for the fourth time this summer.
