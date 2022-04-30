NORTH ANDOVER – Three up, three down and three all-around.
Yup, that was the case for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team this past week.
The Redmen knocked off Chelmsford (7-2), Andover (17-5), and North Andover (5-2) in extra innings all to extend the team's winning streak to four and improve the overall record to 6-1.
In Monday's nine-inning victory over NA, the game was tied at 2-2 after eight. Then in the ninth, Sam Ryan doubled and that was followed by singles from Becca Harris, Alyssa Adams and Avery Della Piana which eventually led to the three runs and the victory.
The Redmen finished the game with nine hits including two each from Harris, Whitney Gigante and Sam Perkins. Defensively, the Redmen were flawless, while pitcher Sam Ryan got the win, as she went the distance, giving up five hits, while she walked six and struck out 11.
In the win over Andover, the Warriors scored two runs in the first on an error and three hits, but Tewksbury countered with eight runs in the bottom of the first on four hits, seven walks and an error.
The Redmen added four more runs in the fourth on three hits, three more walks, an error and two wild pitches. Then in the sixth, Tewksbury put the game away with five more runs, including a two-run home run by Harris and a walk-off RBI double by Aislin Davis.
“(Andover) got a couple of runs off of us in the first inning and teams are going to score on us,” said head coach Brittney Kannan. “I like that and I think that's going to help us in the end, especially playing from behind. We played from behind (on Wednesday) against Chelmsford, and that puts a little bit of pressure on the kids and we see how they react to that. In the long run, I think that's going to help us.”
Harris led the attack going 3-for-4 with the homerun, a two-run single, four RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
“Becca's bat has been great all season. She's coming off having the flu so we were hoping just to get her some swings today (and she had a big day),” said Kannan.
Della Piana and Madison Stovesand each had two hits. Whitney Gigante and pinch-hitter Sydney Whalen each had two RBI. Adams, Perkins, Abby Tower and Gianna Pendola had one each.
Gigante was the winning pitcher as she went the distance, giving up three earned runs on five hits, while she walked two and struck out ten.
In the win over Chelmsford, Perkins led the way with a pair of home runs, coming in the fifth and seventh innings. Besides that, Ryan and Gigante also had two hits each.
Ryan got the win on the mound going the distance, while giving up two runs on four hits, while striking out 12.
To date, the Redmen have won six of seven games with the lone loss to Billerica, the No. 2 ranked team in Eastern Mass according to the latest Boston Globe Poll.
“I thought we would start out with a record like this. I know the youth that we have, but it's a lot of talent,” said Kannan. “I think we're only to go up from here. We have a strong group and they are all workhorses, and they are all putting in 100 percent at practice, and spending a lot of time together as a team. They are all on the same page.”
Tewksbury faced Haverhill on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will follow up with two more games, going three games in three days with a trip to North Reading on Thursday, before coming home Friday to face Lawrence for a 4 pm start.
