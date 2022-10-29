The Tewksbury High School Golf Team has wrapped up their season, finishing with a record of 4-9. With the success of last season’s squad that included an above .500 finish and a MVC Championship, the outcome of this season was not the desired one.
However, for head coach Jim Sullivan, there is a lot to be proud of as their slate of scheduled matches came to a close two weeks ago.
Sullivan immediately acknowledges the hard work of the six Redmen seniors that have worked hard to make the program better, including Ben O’Keefe, Michael Hill, David Penney, Scott Lightburn, Ryan Flynn, and Conor Cremin.
“There will certainly be a lot missed from this year's group of seniors, but they have done a tremendous job passing along the expectations and living up to the standards that have been set in the program here during their time,” said Sullivan.
One senior in particular, Ben O’Keefe, was a first year member of the golf program this fall and was a huge piece for this team both on and off the course. In the five matches he appeared in, he scored points in all but one, a tall task for a newcomer.
“I really wish that he came out sooner in his career as he really developed quickly once he was playing everyday,” Sullivan mentioned. Benny's a great kid who has a lot of spirit and keeps everyone loose, but also knows when it's time to lock in and get after it. Benny has a way of bringing the morale of a team up in practices (and matches).”
This group of seniors also included a first year varsity player in Michael Hill, who partnered with David Penney throughout the season.
“Michael has finished his four seasons with us and I can say that he has been an absolute joy to have in the program,” admitted Sullivan. “(He is) the absolute best team guy I have ever come across and the biggest supporter of his team.
“Michael and (his) playing partner senior David Penney have been two guys that have been exceptional team guys within our program. They help (and support) others (and) both help bring up their partners and the team when needed the most. I am going to really miss both of those guys, but I know that they have made our program better because they were a part of it.”
Scott Lightburn is another senior that Sullivan has high praise for, and was also a member of last season’s MVC Championship winning squad along with David Penney, Ryan Flynn, and Conor Cremin.
“Scott Lightburn was also another guy that contributed to our team and program these past four years and has shown great improvement the past two specifically. Scott has a really nice swing, and when he gets it going, he has the ability to throw some low scores out there and get some wins as well,” said Sullivan.
The last two seniors, Ryan Flynn and Conor Cremin, are both described as fighters on the golf course by Sullivan.
“I give Conor a lot of credit (in his last match), he continued to battle and fight for himself (and) went out and won the (last two out of three holes). I, as well as all of his teammates, appreciate that kind of effort,” said Sullivan.
“Ryan worked in the off season to change his swing and improve on his game. Ryan was so much more consistent hitting the ball and was able to improve his score tremendously. For a guy that's a three sport guy, and is a contributor in all three as well to be able to take that time and improve and better himself is great,” said Sullivan.
Looking ahead to the future, Sullivan is very excited about his returning players and what their work ethic will bring to next season’s team including his top two Players Matt Cooke and Jeremy Insogna.
“Jeremy has had a good season for us this year playing in the really challenging two spot where he faced some really, really good opponents day in and day out. Jeremy has some excellent tools and skills on the golf course, and when he's locked in, he's every bit as good as those other players. He and Matt Cooke are going to be a really dangerous team and in that same category of being really, really good,” said Sullivan.
Moving down the lineup, Varsity newcomer Ryan Baker had himself a successful season and Sullivan is hopeful he will make a jump into his senior year.
“Ryan Baker's a quiet kid who goes about his day and work in a quiet fashion, but puts in the work and has a drive to be great and to continue to get better,” said Sullivan. “I’m really excited for what the off season will bring for him as he hopes to be able to get over to Long Meadow to help move his game forward.”
Along with this year’s top three players returning, Tewksbury has some young talent in junior Vic Pacheco, freshman Ricky Pacheco, and sophomore Jake Civitarese all having great seasons.
“Ricky came out from day one of tryouts and showed that he most certainly belonged this year. With Victor, there was an expectation of him that he was going to be able to help, and he did as he is a reliable person that shows up every day (and) works to be better,” said Sullivan. “Jake also knows and sees the expectation that he has on him and knows how much more he's going to have to work to move up the order, but it's work that he has been willing to put in, so I'm sure that he will once again.”
The Redmen also had two award recipients for their performance throughout the season. Matt Cooke was selected to First Team All Conference, and Ryan Baker was selected as a league All Star/Second Team All Conference player.
