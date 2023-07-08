TEWKSBURY — In the world of Massachusetts high school lacrosse, it doesn’t get much better than the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Perennial powerhouses reside throughout the stacked division, providing top-tier competition come spring time.
Both the girls and boys varsity squads of Tewksbury High School are familiar with that fact. After much-improved seasons for both teams, there is optimism to continue on an upward trajectory in the years to come.
Due to the junior varsity programs, that belief is very much in play.
Even though the girls JV squad finished their campaign at 3-13, coach Brooke Pacheco is just as optimistic for the future of the program. This season, the team earned their first victory in Pacheco’s five-year tenure at the helm.
“This season I had one of the best teams I have coached since being a part of this program,” said the coach. “All players came into the season dedicated and ready to learn and work. Although most of my players were new to the sport, they all shared the same drive to win.”
Earning their first win against North Reading, the Redmen were able to string together two in a row.
“The two most memorable matches were against North Reading and Methuen,” said Pacheco. “These games were played back-to-back. The girls got their first win with North Reading and they continued into the next match against Methuen with the same hunger for a win. They played until the last minute of each game to guarantee the W.”
Among a team of 24 players, Tewksbury saw key contributions from Jamie Walker, who was the backbone of the team’s play on both ends of the field.
“Jamie Walker was one of our most valuable players this season,” said the coach. “She took the draw most games and was a key midfielder. She was a threat offensively as well as a strong force on defense.”
Pacheco also has high hopes for Grace Hallisey and Allison Shpritzer, who both showed great strides in their development this spring.
“Grace Hallisey stood out,” she said. “She started playing in the winter and her love for the game proceeded to grow throughout the season. She was a playmaker for us in the attacking third with many goals this season. Allison Shpritzer was a standout defender this year. She understood the concepts of the game like no other and knew exactly where she needed to be to slow down and disrupt the opposing attack.”
The team was rounded out by Jazmin Ortiz, Kennedy Pereira, Abigail Solemina, Ella MacAllister, Shay Scalli, Kiera Gaffney, Sabrina Grimes, Sarah Grimes, Riley Waterworth, Riley Morrison, Jennalise Mercer, Kamryn Frechette, Keelyn Conley, Sophia Figueroa, Anna Polleys, Abigail McCarthy, Paige Insogna, Sophia Velloso, Mia Desisto, Payton VanGorder and Maddie Carrol.
Like the girls squad, the boys team was able to earn the program’s first win since 2019 with a victory over Dracut.
Despite a 1-11 record, JV coach Riley Auth is also optimistic for the future.
“The boys could have quit much earlier in the season, but continued to work and finally got that elusive win, the first JV win for the Tewksbury lacrosse program since coach Anthony Pontes was the JV coach in 2019,” said Auth.
As the program has struggled to simply field a JV team in the past, being able to have a space for new or inexperienced players is something Auth and the varsity coaching staff are excited about. Throughout the season, circumstances even allowed for a handful of JV players to get some reps on the varsity stage.
“It was a trying, yet productive season,” said Auth. “With varsity players either departing the team, or getting injured, certain JV players were pulled up to play for the varsity team. This left an opportunity for the eighth graders to step up and grow.”
The team was largely composed of eighth graders, who devoted themselves to learning the game this spring.
“This was an interesting year as the majority of the JV team was composed of eighth graders, which meant that younger guys were stepping up to play with older more experienced players,” said Auth. “The younger guys didn't flinch, and found ways to shine on the field. With a young, inexperienced team it would have been easy to put in a half-hearted effort, but the boys wouldn't let their record define the work they put in and who they really were as athletes and young men.”
Auth saw developmental breakthroughs in all of his players, but expects Grayson Ryder, Ryan Brennan, Ryan Callahan, Aiden Kelley, Henry Bosworth, and Rocco Cassamassima to make a splash at the varsity level as soon as next season.
“Each day every kid showed up to practice ready to work and hungry to get better,” he said. “The boys had great attitudes and were passionate about the sport and understood the collective selflessness it takes to be great. That mindset propelled them to a win in the last game of the season, and will propel them to even greater heights in the future.”
The team was rounded out by Sean Callahan, Caden Follett, Nick Kearney, Mario Simeone, Drew Broderick, Luke Stewart, Johnny Kusmaul, Gabe Bouchie, Braydon Legrand, James Brooks, Chris Collin, Paul Ryan, Nate Carroll, Luke Bouchie, TJ Garvey, John Rosatto, Joel Torres and Ryan Benchater.
