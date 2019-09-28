TEWKSBURY — It was another week of mixed results for the Tewksbury High Golf team, who split a pair of matches on their home course against MVC rivals.
The Redmen kicked their week off last Wednesday afternoon with a dominant performance against MVC Division Two rival Chelmsford to earn a 14-6 victory, before wrapping up their week with a 15-5 loss to MVC Division One rival Billerica on Thursday.
Last Wednesday’s matchup with Chelmsford was one that, despite the final score, actually came down to the final two holes in many of the matches before the Redmen were finally able to pull away late and earn the 14-6 victory.
Group 1 went out and set the tone for the Redmen right out of the gate by bringing home four points in a 4-1 group match. Junior co-captain Anthony Pecci was rather dominant in his match winning 4&2 and carding a match medalists score of 2 over par 38.
Pecci's usual partner, Junior John Beatrice wasn't far behind with a Flat/Half in his match that went right down to the final put on the ninth hole. Pecci and Beatrice combined to win their Four Ball match on the eighth hole 2&1.
“It was a great start for us as this is a really big match for us early on here as last year the MVC 2 Championship was between both teams and it appears it may be again this year,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “Anthony and John went out and set the tone for us, they played very well together and they were able to combine to bring us in four points and get us going early.”
Chelmsford, however would fight back in Group 2, taking all five points to not only seize the momentum, but to also seize a 6-4 lead. Despite their best efforts, Garrett Kingston and Brady Lane were unable to match a pair of Lions players who were at the top of their game
"Garrett and Brady have been rock solid for us this season and today just wasn't their day,” Sullivan said. “The Lions just came out and took care of business in their group today. I was very proud of Garrett today as he found himself dormie with three holes remaining, meaning three down with three to play. Garrett did what we ask all of our players to do with is to stand up and fight, battle, give and do everything that you can do to avoid being beat.
“Garrett went out and won the seventh hole, then the eighth hole and was one hole away from earning a Flat in his match, but he came up just short where he flatted the ninth hole. That was a fantastic effort out of Garrett today, it shows why he's a captain as he doesn't go down without giving everything that he has.”
Now it was time for the Redmen to fight back, and groups three and four did just that. Senior Jake Nordstrom had a similar day as Kingston did but he was able to pull himself out of it a little earlier and pulls out a dramatic win. Through six holes, Nordstrom was two-down with just three holes remaining to play.
Nordstrom would go on to win all three holes and completely flip his match and grab two points for the Redmen.
Meanwhile, Junior Sam White was in a match that was All Square through the first four holes, before he caught fire and proceeded to win three out of the next four holes and finish his match 3&1 on the eighth green! The duo also teamed up for a solid 2&1 Four Ball victory as well and in bringing home a 5-0 group win, the Redmen now led, 9-6, searching for the one and a half points needed to win the match.
Group 4 paired Seniors Campbell Pierce and Max Cummings together. In what would turn out to be anticlimactic, both players finished their matches on the eighth green winning 2&1 and then they combined to win their Four Ball match 1 Up on the ninth green.
With that, the Redmen once again won the group by a 5-0 score, finishing the match up 14-6 in the Redmen’s favor, moving them to 3-1 on the season, with each player carding a 43 on the day.
“It was great for both Campbell and Max to play well together,” Sullivan said. “Max knows his job and takes it very seriously and has been getting it done and making things happen for us. Max was a guy that has certainly paid his dues.
“After breaking his arm his freshman year playing football, Max came out for golf his sophomore season, has spent two years working on his game and learning the game and he's put in a ton of time in the off-season this year and it shows.”
Sullivan also had high words of praise for Pierce.
“It was also great to see Campbell put together a really good round as well,” the coach said. “Unfortunately, Campbell had a bit of a tough start here, but he's continued to work and get better and closer to being back where he left off last season and it's starting to show.”
The news would not be as good the next day for the Redmen, as Billerica came to Trull Brook riding a hot hand as of late. Unfortunately for the Redmen, the Indians hot play that continued as they would bring a 15-5 victory home with them, moving their overall record to 4-2 while the Redmen would move to 3-2 on the season.
For Tewksbury, Anthony Pecci kept up his strong play at the top of the order winning his match 2&1 while Max Cummings did the same at the bottom of the order, and the Redmen were able to come away with one point via a Four Ball victory.
“I say it every year, Billerica is the best coached team in the league, Coach Jenkins does a phenomenal job with them and their program year in and year out and they came over here today and were able to out play us,” Sullivan said. “I say it from time to time, we have no excuses, no one to blame, they came out and played better than we did, that's it. We're not accepting of it, we're not happy about it, we're not rolling over and playing dead when we go over there late in the season, we're working to get and be better, that's it.”
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday afternoon with a home match against Andover at Trull Brook. Results of the match were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will be back in action next Tuesday for a road match against Lowell.
“I know it's boring to say every week, but it's true,” Sullivan said. “Next week’s goals are to get better each day so that we are as good as we can be on Wednesday against Andover and then continue to improve each day thereafter as well.”
