In this week's issue, the Town Crier continues with another story written by the late Mike Ippolito, who spent the previous 20 years writing articles for this paper, until he passed away several weeks ago.
Last week, we ran a story on Chris Holak, a Shawsheen Tech Football player and below is a story on three local members of the Shawsheen Tech Girls' Soccer team from an article published in the October 20th, 2004 edition.
BILLERICA — In sports at the high school level, it is important to have a good mixture of veteran leadership as well as young players. The veterans provide the obvious key role of providing guidance and leadership to the team while also quite often being the best players on the team. The youngsters, on the other hand, sometimes may not provide the production of the older players, but they will certainly provide a bright glimpse into the future.
The Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team, who recently wrapped up their second consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, certainly has a nice mix on their team, and the players are most definitely living up to their roles plus a whole lot more.
Senior captain Ashley Robar of Wilmington has more than exceeded her role as team leader in terms of guidance as well as production, while a pair of freshmen from goalkeeper Kim Stockton of Tewksbury and Stephanie Walsh of Wilmington, have not only provided great hope for the future, but have also been two of the biggest reasons for the team's success this season.
Stockton has allowed an average of about one goal per game during league play, and Walsh and Robar have both scored several key goals for the Lady Rams. The Lady Rams headed into this season having lost several key players off of last year's championship team, including the CAC MVP Heather Thomas, and top scorers Meghan Milward and Sarah Zimmer, but the young players have filled in nicely.
“They have filled in some key missing pieces,” Shawsheen coach jack Viveiros said. “Those were three good players we lost who were tough as nails, so to have a couple of players come up and take a regular varsity shift is huge.”
Stockton, a Wilmington native who recently moved to Tewksbury, may be the biggest surprise of them all. She has stepped into what appeared to be a gapping hole in net for the Lady Rams and put out numbers that could make her All-League, having earned three shut outs this season. Viveiros was hoping for a good season from his young goalie, but even he did not see this type of season coming.
“Absolutely not. I had met her on August 29 at the first practice and I asked if anybody played goal and she said that she likes to,” Viveiros said. “She just took it from there. She's a hard worker and she's a nice girl. She's got a great concept of team.”
Even Stockton herself has been somewhat surprised by having so much success so fast.
“I had not played goalie for a while, so I was not planning on playing goal until I found out that they needed one,” Stockton said. “I feel like I have done pretty well for having not played in a while.”
Stockton's instinctive abilities in net belie her youth. She's got some great physical abilities obviously, but her skills go much further than that.
“The strongest part of her game is positioning and knowing what to do in different situations,” said Viveiros. “She makes some great saves because she knows where to be.”
As far as Walsh, she may have in some ways come out of nowhere even more than Stockton. While Stockton won the starting goalie competition in a tight battle with fellow freshman Allie Ogden, Walsh began her season at the junior varsity level before being brought up to the varsity after the second game of the season.
“When I was playing JV, I just thought that would be all for the season, but I was real happy to come up to the varsity,” Walsh said. “It was interesting to see how the varsity played compared to the JV.”
While Walsh was happy to get to the varsity level, she could not have been any happier than Viveiros has been with her level of play.
“She has been taking a regular shift for us at forward and she is great if we need to give someone a rest,” Viveiros said. “Pound for pound, she is very tough. She's got a couple of big goals for us, and considering she is just a freshman going against some much bigger kids, it is very impressive.”
As talented as the two local freshmen as well as several other younger players are, there would not have been a league championship if not for the veteran leadership of the seniors, particularly Robar.
“It can be a little difficult with young players because they lack experience, but that's where the older kids step up,” Viveiros said. “Ashley has been great at making them a part of the team. That's why I selected her as a captain, because I knew what a leader she could be.”
The two freshmen joined Viveiros in praising the team captain.
“Ashley has been real nice all season,” Stockton said. “She and the other seniors have helped us a lot with advice on what to do. She gives us a lot of credit and a lot of motivation to do better.”
Walsh concurred, adding “Ashley has been a really good captain. We could not ask for any better as far as helping us.”
While tournament play is fast approaching for the Lady Rams, there obviously could be some concern as to how the young players, particularly a goalkeeper will respond to the increased pressure against a higher level of competition. Stockton and Walsh feel they are ready for the next step in their careers.
“I think I'll be able to handle the pressure,” Stockton said. “The while team needs to step it up, and play the way we have for the whole season.”
Walsh may not be in quite the pressure packed position as Stockton, but she will also be facing an entirely new level of play, and she feels that she will be ready.
“I think I'll do fine,” Walsh said. “I will just have to be prepared for a tougher game than usual.”
Viveiros understands the concerns about his newcomers, but he feels these players will respond positively.
“There is a little concern because they lack tournament experience, but the only way to get that experience is to play in the tournament,” Viveiros said. “They will have to step it up. We'll see how they do, but I think they will do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.