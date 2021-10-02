TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON – Imagine this scenario: you are a member of any of our local soccer teams, Wilmington/Tewksbury/Shawsheen Tech, boys or girls, and you finish the regular season with a record of 10-6-2, which qualifies your team for the state tournament. The pairings come out and you are scheduled to travel to Agawam, Holyoke, Grafton or Middleboro.
Say what?
Or how about on a Friday afternoon, traveling on 495 or 128?
Yikes!
Yup, starting in about five weeks or so, the new statewide state tournament will take place for every sport and it certainly will take a lot of getting used to.
Although it's been debated over and over, and yet still this week the power rankings have yet to be released – or finalized on criteria – by MaxPreps, teams will be ranked by the website, assuming schools call in all of their scores, which has been an issue thus far in the first three-plus weeks of the season.
In each of the sports, every team across the entire state has been slotted into different divisions.
For instance here in Tewksbury, Golf is in Division 2C, Field Hockey and Girls Soccer in Division 2, Boys Soccer D2N, Cross-Country is D2B, Volleyball is D3 and then the co-op swim team is D1. Finally, Football is Division 4.
In Wilmington, Girls Soccer is D2, Cross-Country is D2B, and then Golf and Boys Soccer are D3N and Field Hockey and Volleyball are D3 and Football is D4.
At Shawsheen Tech, Football is D5, but Volleyball and Boys Soccer are D4, Girls Soccer is D3 and Cross-Country is D2A.
Catch all of that?
All of that is contingent on teams qualifying and here's how that works.
“In football, the top 16 teams qualify, and then in the other sports, it's the top 32 ranked teams in each division qualify,” explained TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. “If you win your league and not in the top 32, you still get in, and if you finish with a .500 record or better and not ranked, you also get in but those will be play-in games (to get into the 32-team bracket).”
If you look at football, it's very interesting. On September 21st, the Boston Herald had its rankings for all of the divisions, but for Eastern Mass Schools only. In Division 4, the top ten included in order: Duxbury, Scituate, Danvers, Middleboro, Ashland, Tewksbury, Foxboro, Holliston, Malden Catholic and Pembroke. Hypothetically speaking, say these ten teams all made it to the 16, that leaves six spots left, which would include all of the Western Mass teams, leaving 20 total teams out of the picture, which as of today would most definitely include Wilmington, who are at 1-2.
“My biggest concern is if our schedule is matched up to the other teams in Division 4. If you take all of the teams in Division 4, numbers wise from top to bottom, we're in the lower quarter of the division, we're at low 800 (students at the high school) but our schedule is loaded with teams that over 1,000 students,” said Redmen football coach Brian Aylward. “Either way you're going to play good teams.
“I like the format as far as a tournament, but the rating system the jury is still out on that. My concern would be we have a really tough schedule through those first seven weeks and where would be land if we were fortunate to qualify for it and if that placement will be accurate of who we are as a team. That's always a concern and truthfully there's no reason to even talk about it because we're going to show up to play whether it's a playoff game or it's not and be ready to play against whoever it is and wherever it is. The MaxPreps site is this super model that no one really knows anything about. Before it was determined by the division that your opponent was in and you would get certain amount of points for a win and that sort of thing and now they are away from that. I'm hoping it all works out.”
Said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner: “I think it's interesting. My biggest thing is the formula that they put together in terms of figuring out who is ranked where, I hope they are able to keep that updated week-to-week. I read some article from a guy down on the South Shore who said that they play the same team every year in the playoffs so it's kind of cool for his team to have a chance to develop a different rivalry. That kind of opened my eyes where you can go face a team that you normally wouldn't play. Even if it's a team that's in the Southeastern part of the state as opposed to Eastern Mass so maybe you face Scituate or someone like that in the first round would be pretty cool.
"There's a lot of teams – maybe 34 or more in Division 4 and only 16 will get in. The Coaches Association did a mock standings based on the formula and how it would have looked based on the 2019 season and all I remember was Melrose was 7-0 and they were the eighth seed. That part of it will be interesting. We're just hoping to get in there and see what happens."
In Division 5, the Herald's top-10 included Swampscott, Bishop Fenwick, Old Rochester, North Reading, Dover-Sherborn, Dedham, Norton, Whittier Tech, Pentucket Regional and Fairhaven.
Shawsheen beat Whittier Tech and Pentucket was also defeated so in the next rankings, those teams will be out, but same thing Shawsheen would have to get on a winning streak to potentially get into the crowded 16-team field.
Turning to the other sports, girls soccer in particular could be interesting since both Tewksbury and Wilmington should get in. In the latest Boston Globe Top-20 poll, five of the teams will presumingly be in D2 tournament along with our two local teams, including Plymouth North, Danvers, Whitman-Hanson, Masconomet and Nauset Regional.
In volleyball, should Tewksbury make it, the only D3 teams from the Globe's top-20 include top seed Dennis-Yarmouth and Old Rochester.
Certainly a ride to DY, or Plymouth North won't be fun on a Friday night, but the concept of a statewide tournament, and 32/16 team brackets, certainly is appealing and November could be a lot of fun.
“ I like it. I think we will have some our programs that will benefit from it,” said Drouin. “Our league is strong and you should have a strong strength of schedule by coming out of the Merrimack Valley Conference which will always help you. When you go play Andover, Central, North Andover and Chelmsford, those schools are generally strong and in turn are going to improve your power rating. I like this new format. Anytime you can get out there and play different teams and see different color uniforms that you don't generally see, I think that's a good thing. I'm all for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.