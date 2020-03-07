BOSTON – After winning the All-State Title in the 600-meters back on Saturday, February 22nd, Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Makayla Paige was unsatisfied with her performance and was contemplating on whether or not to compete in this past weekend's New England Championships, where she would have been the No. 1 seed.
She elected to forgo the NE Meet and concentrate on the Nationals which will be held in the middle of March, but at the last minute, she decided to compete at the Boston University Last Chance Meet held on Friday.
Paige ran the 500-meters and finished second overall with a time of 1:12.35, and she was less than one second off from breaking a longtime state record.
"Her time was just a few tenths of a second behind the Massachusetts state record of 1:12.05, set by the legendary Tasha Downing in 1987. It is also currently the number three time in the nation this year," said head coach Fran Cusick.
He was asked to explain what the significance of the 'Last Chance Meet' and why she ran the 500 and not the 600
"The Last Chance Meet is an open meet for professional, college, high school, or open runners," he explained. "The 500 is a rare event that is mostly run at college or open meets and only sporadically contested at the high school level. Makayla and I had some discussion on whether to attend this meet or the New England Championship. Makayla would have been the heavy favorite to win the 600 at New England’s. There wasn’t a clear right answer here but the choice ultimately came down to two things: competition and expectations. Had she raced the 600, Makayla would have been the top seed by six seconds, an eternity in a race that lasts for only 90 seconds.
"I always have felt that the more opportunities you have to race against athletes that are better than you, the more prepared you will be for the high caliber meets at the end of the season. So the BU meet was an opportunity to race against people that were as good or better than Makayla.
"The second reason I thought this race would be a better fit was that Makayla has raced three straight 600s – at the Millrose Games, D3s, All-States. Each one of them has gone really well; in fact the times she ran were the first, third, and fourth fastest times ever run in New England. Aside from the Millrose Games, though, she was running solo and doing that week after week while expecting a personal record can be mentally draining for the athlete. So we ended up here at BU doing the 500.”
Cusick said that Paige ran a fantastic race, finishing second behind Olga Kosichenko's time of 1:11.25 and finishing ahead of current collegiate runners Sydney Robinson of Northeastern (1:15.80), Nyjah Young-Bey of Franklin Pierce (1:17.51) and Tara Hernandez of Long Island University, who finished at 1:17.53.
“Makayla went out much more explosively than she did in last week’s All-State Meet,” said Cusick. “She was in third at the breakline – the point where the runners move from their separate lanes to the inside lane of the track – but made a strong move to jump into second. She was making up some ground on the leader, the 32-year-old Olga Kosciechenko, but was unable to pass her and finished in second in a fantastic time.”
Paige's performance puts her second all-time in the state in the 500-meters. On top of that, Paige is first and second all-time in the state in the 600 at 1:29.70 and 1:30.28, fourth in the 800 at 2:08.01, 17th in the 200 at 25.46, 22nd in the 400 at 57.42 and 28th in the 300 at 40.13, and she is also a part of three relay teams, which rank 23rd, 43rd and 48th all-time in the state's history, which dates back to the mid 1970s.
Now Paige will get a break of 16 days or so before her next competition.
“Makayla now has two weeks to train and prepare for the New Balance Nationals 800-meters at the Armory in New York on March 15th,” said Cusick. “She is sitting in sixth place in the nation right now (in the 800, but first in the 600) with her time of 2:08 from an earlier meet at BU.”
