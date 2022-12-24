METHUEN – The Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team opened its season on back-to-back nights, taking trips to face Dracut on Friday and then Methuen on Saturday. The Redmen split the two meets, first beating the Middies 129.45-116.3 and then losing to Methuen 128.2-126.85.
Despite the loss on Saturday, head coach Jess Wilkey was thrilled with the performances, especially with a depleted line-up.
“Without any excuses, Methuen was the better team than we were. They were the better team on that night,” she said. “We were down two players that were out with an illness, both are contributing scorers for us and both couldn't compete. We only lost by two points.
“The girls who were able to compete all did amazing. They really did. The scores were higher than the night before against Dracut, everyone improved except Amanda (Ogden) had a really rough bar routine but she made up for it in her other events.”
For the second straight night, Ogden won the all-around competition. She finished with a 33.95 score, which included a 9.35 on the floor exercise, a 9.2 on the vault, an 8.6 on the beam and then the 6.8 on the bars.
“We scored a 129.45 in our first meet, with some really tough judges. Then (on Saturday) we scored a 126.85 and that was without two key players and Amanda's tough 6.8 score on the bars, prior to her getting a 9.4 on Friday,” said Wilkey. “That's three points just from that bar score, but again this is an entire team and Amanda can't do it alone. Mistakes are going to happen and on this night Methuen was the better team.”
Finishing behind Ogden in the all-around competition was Kayla Saunders, who competed in all four events for the very first time. She finished with a 31.65 score, which included solid scores of 8.3 on both the vault and the floor, and then a 7.55 on the beam and a 7.5 on the bars.
“Kayla Saunders really stepped it up. She did the all-around and was just unbelievable. And she hasn't been in the gym,” said Wilkey. “She did fall cheerleading at Tewksbury High and stopped doing club gymnastics, so she hasn't been in the gym (as much) and really rose to the occasion. I was very, very pleased with her performance. She really stepped up for the team.”
Newcomer Lila Areias competed in three events, also coming through with some impressive scoring including an 8.35 on the vault, an 8.2 on the floor and a 7.2 on the bars. Three other gymnasts competed in two events each. Julianna Cappiello earned an 8.3 on the vault and a 7.0 on the bars, Jocelyn Delaney was given an 8.0 on the vault and a 6.85 on the floor, and then Keira Gaffney finished with a 7.4 on the beam and a 5.3 on the bars.
Rounding out the competitors included Abigail McCarthy with a 7.5 on the beam, Alyssa Flahive with a 6.0 on the beam and Julia Carlson with a 7.3 on the floor.
In the win over Dracut, Ogden was the top all-around performer scoring a 36.45, which included an amazing 9.4 on the bars, a 9.2 on the vault, a 9.05 on the floor and an 8.8 on the beam. Jaden Kasule, who was out on Saturday, had strong scores of 8.8 on the vault and 8.6 on the bars. Saunders chipped in with an 8.6 on the floor, an 8.4 on the vault and a 7.15 on the beam.
Also competing in two events each included Cappiello, Alexis Devlin, Delorey, Gaffney and Areias. Cappiello finished with an 8.25 on the vault and a 7.2 on the bars. Devlin earned a 7.6 on the vault and a 6.9 on the beam. Delorey finished with a 7.75 on the vault and a 7.4 on the floor, and Areias had a solid 8.4 on the floor and also a 6.0 on the bars.
Three other gymnasts competed with Abigail McCarthy and Alyssa Flahive both scoring a 7.0 on the beam and Julia Carlson finishing with a 7.3 on the floor.
Tewksbury is now off for 11 days before traveling to Andover on the 28th for a 1:45 pm start.
“Great things are coming for this team – especially where we are starting this season,” said the coach. “Where we are now is just such a higher point than we have ever been at this point of the season (compared to the past).
“We haven't had Maddie Carroll compete yet, so once we can everyone healthy and everyone compete at one time, I think we'll be a very tough match-up for anyone that we go up against.”
