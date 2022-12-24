WILMINGTON– On Saturday, the Tewksbury High School wrestling team took part in the 34th annual Sons of Italy Tournament at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.
The team had a successful day on the mat, taking fourth place in a very competitive field of teams from across the state. However, head coach Steve Kasprzak was quick to point out the top performance of the day for the Redmen.
“Obviously Jack Callahan coming through with a wonderful finals win in overtime, that was a great win,” said Kasprzak. “(It was) a gutsy win against a top kid from Rhode Island.”
It was a gutsy win indeed, as Callahan edged out Mount Hope’s Andrew McCarthy in a back and forth battle that resulted in a 11-9 decision in overtime.
Although this win is a huge accomplishment for Callahan, Kasprzak knows it is only the beginning for Callahan and the rest of this Redmen squad.
“We took the mindset that today is a big practice,” said Kasprzak. “Not that we take this tournament lightly, it’s a fantastic tournament (with) a lot of tradition and it's tough, it’s why we come here. We come here for the competition. We are just looking to practice for the post-season, that’s what we look at this for. We’re getting that tournament mind mode ready for sectionals and the state tournament and All-States and hopefully the New Englands.”
Callahan started off his day with a first round bye in the 126 weight class bracket, having to wait until later in the day to hit the mat. However, that did not seem to phase the senior.
“(In the) first round, I had a bye so it took me a while to wrestle my first match,” said Callahan. “First match was around like four o’clock, so that match went pretty quickly. I ended up pinning him like halfway into the first period. It was a good way to warm up I feel like.”
Callahan made light work of Salem’s Justice Bower, pinning him just 0:26 into the match. Callahan also knew the road was about to get more challenging in the next round.
“My semi-final match was definitely tougher,” admitted Callahan. “The kid that I wrestled I wrestled like a few times in the past through all the years, and he’s definitely tough. (I) ended up pinning him like early in the second period.”
Collin McAveney of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op was pinned by Callahan at 2:32, sending him to the finals where he was slated to face Andrew McCarthy, a talented wrestler from Mount Hope (Rhode Island).
“I knew I had to come out strong because I knew my opponent was like probably a bit taller than me and maybe stronger than me, but I knew that I could at least beat him,” recalled Callahan.
McCarthy definitely had some strength on the senior, but Callahan trusts his skills and strategy when facing opponents who might have a size advantage.
“So it was my strategy if I’m going up against a guy that’s stronger than me,” said Callahan. “I try and like keep space, not like tie up in close with him and work fakes to try and get him off balance so I can get him on a good shot.”
Callahan went back and forth with McCarthy all match, definitely landing some good shots and keeping him on the ground. However, the match shifted to overtime, and Callahan knew he had to keep working.
“In overtime, you just got to keep going because it’s sudden death and it’s only a minute a period so, you have to keep the pressure up or else you’re going to lose the match,” said Callahan. “I definitely become a lot more aggressive with my shots (in overtime). “I tie up more.”
Callahan bought into his strategy and was able to score the first point in the overtime period, coming out on top in an 11-9 decision that crowned him the Sons of Italy Champion in the 126 weight class division.
“It felt so good. It was just a dog fight the whole way,” said Callahan after the match.
Like Kasprzak, Callahan feels the tournament is a solid indicator of where he’s at this early into the season.
“It’s a tournament that I’ve been competing in pretty (well) in for like four years that I’ve been in the high school doing it,” said Callahan. “It’s a good kind of like warm up tournament into the season for the bigger tournaments.”
Callahan sure has his eyes on some bigger events this season, as the reigning state champion feels as though he has some unfinished business.
“I think my main goal this year is probably placing in New-Englands,” said Callahan. “I’d like to win States again, hopefully place higher at All-States this year, and do better in New-Englands.”
Callahan also made sure to provide some recognition for his teammates who battled against the strong competition on Saturday.
“I just want to say the whole team wrestled incredible today,” said Callahan. “Even if everyone didn’t place exactly how they wanted to, I know all of them went out there and fought their hardest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.