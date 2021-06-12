Over the last handful of months, we have started a series on legendary coaches here in Tewksbury. Certainly the man here is legendary. This story was written when Steve Levine was voted by a panel of 10 people as the Town Crier’s Tewksbury Coach of the Decade, dating back to December of 2009.
When you guide teams to six state championship trophies over ten years, it’s pretty safe to say that hands down, Steve Levine is the top honoree for the Tewksbury Town Crier’s Coach of the Decade. Besides the six state championships in indoor and outdoor track, he coached the same teams to 14 Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 titles, to five state relay championship titles, as well as coaching the boys’ soccer team to one MVC Division 2 title. All in all Levine won 26 team championship titles through three sports from 2000 to 2009. Levine had more championship titles in a decade than the New York Yankees had World Series titles before this past Fall - 26 titles in a decade can only be described from the words of Tina Turner as ‘simply the best and better than all of the rest.’
“Stephen Levine as coach of the decade is extremely deserving of such an award,” said former TMHS track stand out Dan Sarsfield. “Levine is one of the greatest men I have ever met in my entire life. His drive, ambition, and passion for coaching reflect onto the students he is coaching, thus making his teams very successful.
“If you are on his team, you want to work hard. I pushed myself to the limit more to please him than for myself. His record speaks for itself over the last ten years with multiple MVC and State Championships.”
Wins and Losses are on back burner
But when it comes to Steve Levine, it never, ever has to do with wins and losses. It’s always, always the top priority that any of his kids are good people who work hard, who come to work hard and who try to improve everyday.
“(I just try) to be there for the kids and make a difference in their lives, hopefully for the better, but obviously never always successful,” said Levine.
Levine is no spring chicken - he’s been around the block a few times. He’s coached now in four decades and next week will start his fifth decade of coaching high school kids. Sure he’s won league and state championships and has already been inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Hall of Fame, and sure he has a few hundred wins under his belt in soccer, but it’s not about that.
“I try to let newer coaches know that it isn't about them, but only about the kids. To live this philosophy and follow through with this attitude that success is in the mind of the athlete and we as coaches have to learn how to interpret that success they are looking for,” he said.
“(The important thing to me is) to teach kids and coaches that it isn’t about wins and losses but competing, standing up for yourself and being able to feel good about one’s efforts whether as a player, or as a coach and that is what determines success.
“I know that all coaches won't agree with me on that point - but as soon as we realize that winning and losing is a by product of hard work and learning how to compete in everything we put forward to ourselves in life, than that is when success will materialize.”
With this award, it is all about accomplishments for Levine. He led the outdoor track teams to four state championship titles, winning the Division 3 trophy in 2000, ‘02, ‘03 and ‘05, as well as eight MVC Division 2 titles, and three state relay championship titles.
In indoor track, he led the team to two state championships in 2002 and 2005, as well as two state relay championship titles and four MVC Division 2 titles.
Then in soccer, he led the 2001 team to a MVC Division 2 title, and has made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, despite no freshmen program, lack of numbers and lack of young talent that gets brought up through the system.
Throughout the ten years and 30 seasons, Levine brought home the aforementioned 26 championship titles, and was named the Lowell Sun and Town Crier Coach of the Year four different times. This time, his hard work, dedication and passion to the three sports he coaches, pushes him as the Town Crier Coach of the 2000-’09 Decade, which comes after his good friend Bob MacDougall won the title in December of 1999.
“It is quite an honor and I accept the award on behalf of all the wonderful and dedicated coaches and athletes who have worked so hard under my dictatorship for all these years,” said Levine. “I always say I have no friends, and that is because I am a firm believer that friends come and go, but family is always there. Tewksbury youth and all those who strongly support them in a positive way — and venue as you (Jamie Pote) and Rick Cooke and your predecessors have done, as far as I am concerned — have been my second family for over 37 years now. And for that reason I need no friends.”
Never short on appreciation
While Levine always jokes about ‘his dictatorship’ and having no friends, he certainly wasn’t in a laughing matter when it came to thanking the people who he says have so much to do with him getting this recognition.
“To thank everyone would be impossible,” he said. “To have had the opportunity to work with so many good coaches, and athletes has been an honor and a challenge. To thank all the maintenance men, field workers, custodians who have gone out of their way big time to work over time to serve the needs of our students and athletes - these are the true people of the decade in my mind, and again I will not mention names out of fear of missing someone.”
Levine has always been so appreciative of what others do for him, yet he never takes any credit for what he does for those struggling student-athletes. Besides being so passionate, a tireless worker and a guy who tries to get everyone involved into a team aspect as humanly possible, the thing that certainly goes over people’s heads when it comes to Steve Levine is how he gets so much out of so many mediocre athletes and mediocre teams. That’s the ultimate difference of a good coach to a Hall of Fame Coach.
“Though I have not been in Tewksbury a very long time I'm confident that no one has had a greater impact on the young men of TMHS than Steve Levine,” said Peter Molloy, also a three-sport coach at the high school. “And before you ask; Yes I'm well aware of the history that surrounds TMHS athletics.
“Steve is steady. Every day he arrives to TMHS at 5:15 and works out. Every day he follows up with the success of previous athletes he's coached, every day he emphasized competitiveness to his teams.
“Take one look at his success this past decade and you'll notice steady levels of success. This is what he instills in his kids each and every day - heck this is what he instills in me.”
Levine keeps it simple when it comes to teaching students to improve in athletics.
“(I owe so much gratitude) to the student-athletes that have allowed me to come into their lives and cause absolute mayhem,” said Levine. “They have all made as much or more of a difference in my life than I could ever make in theirs. They all truly carried on the slogan that Tewksbury track lives by, ‘hard work will beat talent when talent doesn’t work hard’ and God help the talented kids who refuse to buy into this attitudinal philosophy.”
That Molloy says, Levine’s incredible ability to lead young minds to do bigger and better things in the classroom and on the field, is something the girls track coach takes with him everyday to practice and meets.
“Steve is phenomenal at motivating young boys to become better athletes, students and people,” said Molloy. “I owe a lot to Steve. I have become a better coach because of his wisdom and tutelage. A lot of our success as a girls program is due in large part to his support and advice.”
While Molloy started coaching at TMHS in his mid 20s, he looked to veteran coaches like Levine to show him the ropes, just like Levine went to others when he was starting out.
“I have had great people step into my life and put that philosophy deeply into my character and I thank them immensely,” said Levine. “My high school coach in Track-and-Field in the late 1960's Bob Whelan at Natick High School who made me realize that hard work and effort without confidence will accomplish nothing in my mind as an athlete. He also made me realize that confidence will develop with competitive success and having no fear against competing against those that are a step above you.
“Another person I need to thank is Jim Williams, an ex-teacher and coach who came through the inner city schools of Philadelphia, who was a volunteer coach in the University of Massachusetts Track-and-Field Program in the early 70's. Jim was one who made me understand that each individual has to learn to appreciate the tools that he has been given to work with and make the best of them by pushing one’s self to always improve, and never to feel failure when one is trying to succeed.
“He also taught me that he has never, ever met a successful person that has not failed first. That is one of his philosophies I still profess today.”
Being a father figure
Besides his ability to get kids to believe in themselves, each other and improve everyday in the classroom and on the athletic fields, Levine has been a father figure to so many of his student-athletes over the last four decades. Sarsfield for one, has no idea where he’d be today without Levine by his side.
“It was everything he did for me after high school, which truly makes him a great coach and great man,” said Sarsfield. “After high school, I became seriously ill with a heart condition.
“Now, I have already graduated so in reality, Stephen does not have to have anything to do with me, nor even care about what is happening to me in life. He could have easily just concentrated on his life with his family, and his professional life. Instead, he constantly called me to see how I was doing. He visited me multiple times in the hospital. He would get mad if I didn’t call and check in with him.
“I already thought of him as a father during high school especially after Ray, my stepfather had passed away my junior year. Now, I didn’t just think of him as my father, I referred to him as my father. Visiting me multiple times in the hospital, calling me for check ups, and him wanting me to call him is everything a father does.
“I do not believe many coaches, if any at all, would have done any of this for a former student, except that of Bob McDougall, who acts as another father to me and has done the same things Stephen has done.
“What makes Stephen so great is he never had to do any of these things for me, especially everything he has done for me since I graduated high school. He does these things because he wants to. Anybody that does great things for other people out of a wanting to do them instead of out of a feeling of obligation is what makes a truly great, genuine person.
“That is why Stephen to me is so much more than a great coach. He is one of the greatest men any of his athletes will ever meet in their entire lives.”
A Younger Redmen
Levine grew up in Natick and played sports for the Natick High Redmen before going on to UMass Amherst where he said he was taught so well by the likes of Whelan, Williams and so many others. He said he took that knowledge and wisdom with him to TMHS and during his young coaching days when he struggled, he went to a friendly neighbor who also guided him back in the right direction.
“Frank Kelley, the legend of all legends in the Wilmington Track-and-Field programs, and also the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association who through a chance meeting gave me advice that I have carried throughout my coaching career,” said Levine.
Levine went on to ask if he could show his appreciation for Kelley by sharing with the Town Crier readers a segment of Levine’s speech he gave when he was inducted into the MSTCA Hall of Fame last year.
“In the early 80’s my whole philosophy as a coach evolved when I was befriended by then the legendary Wilmington Track and Field Coach, Frank Kelley,” read Levine. “Giving him a ride home from Tewksbury one night when I guess his car had broken down and his ride never showed up, Frank proceeded to set a young coach from Tewksbury straight. See, my home life always enforced a hard work ethic growing up and that carried over to my educational and athletic endeavors.
“I was blessed with two other legendary Coaches, Bob Whelan when I was with the Natick High Redmen, and Ken O’Brien when I was with the UMass-Amherst Redmen, and developed both as a runner and little did I know, but also as a coach. I benefitted from them, but never then truly understood until I became a coach, the mental aspect of being an athlete and the amount of perseverance, dedication, and above all, the hard work necessary that has to be put forth to allow one the opportunity to succeed.
“Coach Whelan always reminded us that being good wasn’t good enough, and Coach O’Brien constantly made me understand the importance of competing with integrity or an honest effort, no matter who the opponent was.
“And tonight as I stand here, I see Frank Kelly, Mr. Kelly that is, and now understand why I am here tonight. See, that night I drove Mr. Kelly home, I was a frustrated coach - and it started with him catching my attention immediately with the phrase - you can’t be selfish. He realized I wanted to be recognized as a good coach, and for that to happen I had to find an athlete that made me look good. Wrong!
“Mr. Kelly pointed how one loses focus and respect of many of their other athletes when they focus on just one or two (athletes). Encouragement and praise of all, especially when they work hard was where my focus should be and the results will last forever and ever.
“And those coaches who understand their short comings would be the ones who make the difference in the lives of the kids they surround themselves with. In other words, it’s OK to help coach kids to score points in meets, but more important to help kids score points in life.
“Mr. Kelly you are a big part of my family and your family surrounds you here tonight and can speak confidently when I say you have made a difference, a difference in many lives, many more than you can imagine, and I personally want to salute you, as one of the best.”
While Levine called Kelley one of the best that special night at the Hall of Fame Banquet, there’s no question that Levine was the best coach Tewksbury Memorial High School had this decade.
